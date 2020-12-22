Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Assist fire/EMS, 1:24 a.m., Furnace Road; domestic, 12:51 p.m., St. John Street; parking complaint, 1:24 p.m., St. Mary Street; suspicious circumstance, 1:48 p.m., North Derr Drive; burglar alarm, 4:39 p.m., Buffalo Road; panic alarm, 5:43 p.m., South Fifth Street; assist police agency, 8:54 p.m., Route 147, Industrial Park Road exit, Milton; suspicious circumstance, 9:47 p.m., Buffalo Road.
• Saturday: Parking complaint, 12:01 a.m., Market Street; burglar alarm, 1:12 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; burglar alarm, 10:39 a.m., Market Street; lock out, 12:01 p.m., Old Turnpike Road; domestic, 5:43 p.m., South Water Street; traffic stop, 10:18 p.m., Westbranch Highway.
• Friday: Burglar alarm, 12:48 a.m., St. Mary Street; traffic control, 7 a.m., St. John at North Third streets; complaint, 11:37 a.m., South Third Street; public service, 12:57 p.m., North Derr Drive; ordinance violation, 3 p.m., Market Street; parking complaint, 3:41 p.m., Jean Boulevard at Stein Lane; phone call request, 4:05 p.m., North 11th Street; NCIC, 4:17 p.m., police headquarters; traffic control, 5:32 p.m., South Armory Drive at Westbranch Highway, East Buffalo Township; non-injury accident, 5:53 p.m., Westbranch Highway; hit and run, 5:57 p.m., West Market at North 11th streets; property issue, 8:16 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; traffic control, 11:42 p.m., White Pine Alley and South Third Street.
• Thursday: Complaint, 12:44 a.m., St. Louis and South Third streets; traffic control/issue, 1:10 a.m., Westbranch Highway; complaint, 6:16 a.m., West Market at North 11th streets; motorist assist, 9:01 a.m., Route 15 and Beagle Club Road; suicide threat/attempt, 9:06 a.m., North Third Street; burglar alarm, 9:50 a.m., Industrial Park Boulevard; animal issue, 2:34 p.m., Fairground at Smoketown roads; dispute, 4:05 p.m., Beagle Club Road; assist fire/EMS, 4:18 p.m., Market Street; phone call request, 4:55 p.m., North Third Street; ordinance violation, 8:14 p.m., Market Street.
State Police at Milton 1-vehicle crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Penns Creek woman escaped injury when her vehicle struck a culvert and embankment.
The crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16 along Route 304, west of Zimmerman Road, Limestone Township, Union County. Katherine A. Grover, 27, of Penns Creek, was allegedly driving a 2008 Saturn Aura when the vehicle left the east berm, struck a culvert and embankment. She was belted and was not injured. She was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
State Police At Selinsgrove Indecent assault
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Middleburg man allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl and showed the girl nude photos of women.
The alleged incident took place between 8 a.m. Oct. 20 and 3 p.m. Nov. 16 along New Berlin Highway, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
1-vehicle crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man escaped injury after his vehicle struck a deer.
Troopers said the accident occurred at 4:12 a.m. Dec. 18 along Route 104, north of Middle Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
A 2015 Dodge Journey driven by Scott L. Raup, 24, of Mifflinburg, was traveling south when it struck a deer in the roadway. Raup was not injured.
Prohibited offensive weapons
PENN TOWNSHIP — Following a traffic stop, a Montoursville woman and Williamsport man were cited with possession and weapons charges, police noted.
The alleged incident took place at 9:56 p.m. Nov. 13 along Route 35 and M and M Lane, Penn Township, Snyder County. Laurie Vanness and Samuel Fatherly were cited after allegedly being found in possession of controlled substances and prohibited offensive weapons.
Stalking/harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man was cited after allegedly harassing a Sunbury woman.
Troopers said the incident took place at 1:41 p.m. Dec. 20 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Dakota Bailor, 25, of Selinsgrove, was cited with a 25-year-old Sunbury woman listed as the victim.
Drug possession
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers said suspected methamphetamine was found in a holding cell at Snyder County Prison.
The incident was reported at 7:50 p.m. Dec. 21 at the prison, 600 Old Colony Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 8:40 p.m. Dec. 19 along Beacon Light Road, north of Chippewa Road, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
A 2001 Ford Windstar driven by an unnamed person failed to take a left turn, veered off the east side of the roadway and went down an embankment. The driver allegedly failed to report the crash. The driver will reportedly be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
PFA violation
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Westwego, La. man was arrested for violation of a protection-from-abuse order, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place at 3 a.m. Dec. 14 along Old Slacks Run Road, Cascade Township, and involved a 30-year-old Trout Run woman, troopers noted.
Harassment
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance and cited four individuals.
The alleged incident took place at 8:06 p.m. Dec. 20 along Blockhouse Road, Jackson Township, Lycoming County.
Among those cited, a 24-year-old woman, a 72-year-old woman, a 73-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, all of Trout Run.
Disorderly conduct
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Milton woman was cited following an alleged fight in the parking lot of the Econolodge Hotel.
Troopers said the incident took place at 8:02 p.m. Dec. 19 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Paige Plummer was cited.
Disorderly conduct
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Montoursville man was arrested for domestic-related charges and resisting arrest following an alleged incident at 9:51 p.m. Dec. 12 along Hiller Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
The unnamed man allegedly victimized a 53-year-old woman and an 80-year-old woman, both of Montoursville.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Jacob N. Strevig and Edward L. Strevig to Jacob N. Strevig and Tegan A. Strevig, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Laura L. Schicatano and Arthur C. Schicatano Jr. to Bobbie Jean Gribbin, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Karen Lee Derr and Jeffrey Lee Derr to Karen Lee Derr, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Gardy Degroat and Linda C. Degroat to Kevin M. Moll and Kimberly P. Moll, property in Sunbury, $132,000.
• KD Investors LLC to Kaitlyn A. Deysher and Kelly Deysher, property in Sunbury, $1.
• William G. Golden Jr. and Jamie L. Golden to David Switzer, property in Coal Township, $5,000.
• Joseph J. Mull to Robert W. Alexander and Laura E. Alexander, property in Rockefeller Township, $239,800.
• Daniel Kramer and Ashley Nicole Kramer to Daniel Kramer, property in Point Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.