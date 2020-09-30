Northumberland County Sentences
• Samala Wilson, 40, of Millmont, costs of prosecution for possessing a controlled substance.
• James Gowin, 54, of Allenwood, two years supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first three months on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Brett Donohue, 19, of Shamokin, six months probation, $250 fine plus costs for retail theft.
• Michael Dershem Jr., 28, of Sunbury, 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Ashley L. Gregis, 37, Mount Carmel, ordered to pay $500 and prosecution costs for a summary charge of disorderly conduct; other charges dismissed.
• Brandon Hornberger, 18, no address, sentenced to no more than 23 months in Northumberland County Jail and two years of probation, with credit for time served, for a felony count of robbery; also ordered to pay prosecution costs and Act 35 supervision fees. He is forbidden from consuming, buying or possessing alcohol or entering establishments that serve alcohol and he must provide a DNA sample and attend drug and alcohol assessment and treatment and follow recommendations. Other charges on this docket were dismissed.
•Lacyndi Tiebout, 43, of Sunbury, 11 to 23 1/2 months in county jail, $50 fine plus costs and 270 days credit for time served for recklessly endangering another person.
•James Tercin, 35, of Sunbury, amended sentence that requires him to provide a home plan prior to being released from the county jail on summaries of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
•Beau Dylan Taby, 43, of Sunbury, two years probation, $50 fine plus costs for fleeing or eluding police; 72 hours to six months in county jail, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs, credit for four days time served for DUI; one-month probation, $50 fine plus costs for possession of controlled substance.
•Corey J. Zook, 25, of Lewisburg, one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
State Police At Milton DUI
TURBOTVILLE — Alleged traffic violations led troopers to stop a vehicle driven by Christopher Balmoos, 51, of Milville, at 1:11 a.m. Sept. 13 along Route 54, Turbotville, Northumberland County.
Balmoos was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and was charged with DUI and traffic-related offenses.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 2000 Honda Civic was stopped for alleged violations at 10:23 p.m. Sept. 28 along Route 147 north in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Antonio Vazquez Santiago, 38, of Sunbury, was determined to have been driving under the influence and was taken into custody for DUI, troopers noted.
2-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 2:12 p.m. Sept. 28 along Westbranch Highway, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said Alexis G. Paige, 19, of Watsontown, was traveling south in a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta when it went through a red light and struck a left-turning 2018 GMC Terrain driven by Deanna L. Schwartz, 48, of Winfield. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Paige will be cited with traffic-control signals.
1-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A crash and rollover was reported at 11:17 a.m. Sept. 24 along Purple Heart Highway, east of Center Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
James A. Polcyn, 74, of Milton, was driving a 2010 BMW 328I eastbound when the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment to the south, reentered the roadway and rolled onto its roof, troopers noted. Polcyn was not belted and it was unclear whether or not he was injured.
1-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck debris in the roadway at 9:08 p.m. Sept. 24 along Route 15 southbound, north of Broad Street in Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Donna L. Wenrick, 50, of Lewisburg, was traveling south in a 2010 Mercury Mariner when the vehicle struck debris.
Hit and run
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A northbound vehicle attempted to merge onto I-80 eastbound when it failed to yield, sideswiped a 2016 Freightliner driven by Stacy Franks, 54, of Bull Shoals Marion, Ark., then fled east.
Troopers said the incident took place at 2:17 p.m. Sept. 24 along I-80 east at mile marker 212, Turbot Township. No injuries were noted.
Endangering the welfare of a child
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Kaley Griffin, 26, of New Columbia, allegedly drove a 2014 Ford Focus while under the influence of a controlled substance with a child in the vehicle.
Troopers said the incident took place at 4:46 p.m. Sept. 15 along Westbranch Highway and Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Resisting arrest
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Caleb Reedy, 24, of Lewisburg, was arrested for two outstanding warrants, at which time Reedy resisted.
No one was injured and charges were filed, troopers noted. The alleged incident took place at 9:28 p.m. Sept. 21 along Crossroads Drive, White Deer Township, Union County.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a domestic and reported that a physical altercation occurred, causing minor injury.
Jordan Ficks, 28, of Milton, and Marissa Guffey, 25, of New Columbia, were cited. The alleged incident took place at 9:14 p.m. Sept. 28, at 2807 New Columbia Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Harassment
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Matthew Gray, 41, and Amber Drumheller, 41, both of Danville, engaged in a physical altercation.
The alleged incident took place at 11:56 a.m. Sept. 27 at 140 Stump Road, Liberty Township, Montour County. Both were cited.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old woman and 15-year-old girl, both of Lewisburg, were charged after a physical altercation, police noted.
The alleged incident took place at 1:10 p.m. Sept. 24 along Millers Bottom Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Harassment
NEW BERLIN — A 26-year-old Lewisburg man allegedly pushed, kicked, punched and grabbed a 55-year-old Tampa, Fla. woman.
The incident allegedly took place at 9:34 p.m. Sept. 26 along Front Street, New Berlin, Union County.
Trespass
DERRY TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Northumberland man was arrested after refusing repeated commands to leave the property of a Danville man, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at 428 Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township.
Thomas Wright, of Northumberland, allegedly refused to leave the property of Matthew Ackley and was cited with simple trespass, troopers said.
Burglary
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Someone entered an unoccupied shed belonging to a 49-year-old New Columbia woman and took various tools and other items.
Troopers said the incident took place at 12:08 p.m. Aug. 31 along White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
Stolen items included a Botitch Coil roofing nailer valued at 4339, Botitch nailer valued at $139, Dremel tool set/accessories valued at $104, Sabre saw valued at $180, table saw valued at $400, jigsaw valued at $55, assorted jigsaw blades valued at $95, finish nailer valued at $98, drill driver combo set valued at $229, Dewalt batteries valued at $180 and Dewalt screw gun valued at $120.
Theft of motor vehicle
GREGG TOWNSHIP — A 1994 dark green Dodge Dakota belonging to Daniel Fisher, 64, of Allenwood, was stolen from the parking lot at Sunoco, Allenwood, troopers noted.
The vehicle is an extended cap pickup truck with the white decal “Dodge Dakota” missing. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Route 15, and may possibly be headed west toward Pittsburgh.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Theft of services
TURBOTVILLE — David Kitchens, 25, of Milton, allegedly dumped several pieces of laminate flooring and a bag of canned food in a dumpster belonging to Country Closet Thrift Store, police noted.
The incident occurred at 8 a.m. Sept. 22 at 4800 Route 54, Turbotville, Northumberland County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old Scranton woman was arrested for retail theft after taking $216.70 worth of merchandise, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 5:32 p.m. Sept. 24 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Drug possession
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia following a traffic stop.
Troopers said a 2016 Kia Optima was stopped at 7:14 p.m. Sept. 5 along Route 15 south, White Deer Township, Union County.
Criminal mischief
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 63-year-old Milton man was charged after he allegedly painted a Trump yard sign with blue paint.
Troopers said the incident took place at 4:42 p.m. Sept. 26 at 1300 Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Donald Joint, of Milton, allegdly painted the Trump yard sign of David Geise, 73, of Milton, with blue paint.
Criminal mischief
HARTLETON — Someone damaged the rear window of a Dodge Caravan belonging to Clinton Burns, 59, of Millmont, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 10:20 p.m. Sept. 26 at 207 Main St., Hartleton, Union County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
Northumberland County Marriage licenses
• Robin Hale, 68, of Watsontown, and Anthony Chiodo, 64, of Watsontown.
• Elvin Hoover, 26, of Turbotville, and Mary Martin, 24, of Milton.
• Kim Welliver, 63, of Watsontown, and Michael Sherant, 60, of Watsontown.
Deed transfers
• Darcy J. Maurer, Darcy J. Rhodes and Daniel M. Maurer to Darcy J. Maurer and Daniel L. Maurer, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Roxanne Misner, 44, of Coal Township, and Kevin Misner, 1, of Coal Township.
