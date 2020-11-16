Northumberland County Sentences
• Stephanie Adams, 29, of Sunbury, six months supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Joel Santiago, 23, of Tower City, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, $367.25 restitution to Bloom City Corner Apartments for criminal mischief.
• Shane Wondoloski, 28, of Mount Carmel, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Michael Wida, 48, of Sunbury, three to 12 months in county jail, credit for 15 days served in prison, $100 fine plus costs, $20,000 restitution to Lisa Wida and no contact with Wida for simple assault; consecutive sentence of two months probation, $100 fine plus costs for terroristic threats; concurrent sentence of two months probation, $100 fine plus costs for recklessly endangering another person.
• Paul Tuckmantel, 53, of Shamokin, one to five years in state prison, 132 days credit for time served, 18-month driver’s license suspension, $2,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Brad Kashner Sr., 51, of Coal Township, $200 fine plus costs for careless driving.
• Margaret Dehaven, 55, of Coal Township, six to 12 months in county jail, may apply for parole after three months to an approved drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility for possessing a controlled substance.
• Francine Marie Gerrity, 52, of Ashland, three to 23 months in county jail for retail theft.
• Francisco Rivera, 28, of Sunbury, parole revoked and recommitted to county jail to serve balance of maximum sentence for receiving stolen property; three to six months in county jail for possessing drug paraphernalia; six to 23 months in county jail for receiving stolen property; 12 months’ probation, $100 fine plus costs for resisting arrest; 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for theft; 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault; 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for another count of simple assault, total of 89 days credit for time served.
• Tiffany Marie Casto, 31, of Sunbury, parole revoked and recommitted to county jail to serve balance of maximum sentence, credit for 48 days credit for time served, for disorderly conduct.
• Darryl Creel, 19, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, $612 restitution to Turkey Hill Minit Market for theft.
• Tyrone Wade, 44, of Watsontown, 1 to 5 years in state prison, 645 days credit for time served, $200 fine plus costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; concurrent sentence of 1 to 2 years in state prison, $100 fine plus costs for another count of possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
• Kyle Lytle, 21, of Sunbury, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
• Anthony Girardi, 22, of Elysburg, six months supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Johnathon Grove, 33, of Coal Township, six to 12 months in county jail, credit for 14 days time served, fees and costs for criminal mischief.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• Charles R. Reynolds Jr., 28, of Watsontown, was guilty of driving while operator privilege suspended or revoked and exceed 55 mph in other location by 5 mph.
• Jahlon W. Buchanan, 20, of Rochester, N.Y., was guilty of exceed 55 mph in other location by 5 mph.
• Winter J. Wertz, 35, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to obedience to traffic control devices.
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentences
• Wayne Conroy Jr., 23, of Montandon, received 14 days to 23 months confinement for a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault. Guilty pleas to two counts of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver resulted in a sentence of five years probation each. No further penalty was assessed for a guilty plea to misdemeanor marijuana small amount for personal use.
• Tyler J. Bickhart, 20, of Winfield, received 30 months probation apiece for guilty pleas to five misdemeanor counts of theft from a motor vehicle. Guilty pleas to three separate counts of theft from a motor vehicle netted one year probation apiece.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Possession of a controlled substance
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 20-year-old Gettysburg woman was charged after a vehicle was stopped for speeding Oct. 21 along Route 15 south, White Deer Township, Union County.
Aubree Michelle Noble, of 1311 Granite Station Road, Gettysburg, was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled or counterfeit substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count of maximum speed limits.
Noble was taken into custody for a warrant out of Adams County and a search of the vehicle allegedly produced drug paraphernalia and two needles with suspected heroin.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived or had hearings held for court are next due for formal arraignment Jan. 25 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Kirsten Leigh Tyson, 26, of New Columbia, had misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as summary counts of disregard traffic lane, failure to stop and give information render aid and accident damage to unattended vehicle or property held for court.
• David Russell Chilcote, 66, of Berwick, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts) and summary counts of disregard traffic lane and careless driving.
• Jennifer Lynn Banks, 33, of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana was dismissed.
State Police At Selinsgrove Drug possession
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a vehicle driven by Cody Haupt, 19, of Selinsgrove, was stopped for speeding and Haupt found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a small amount of controlled substances.
The stop occurred at 10:06 p.m. Oct. 30 along Route 35 and Maneval Road, Perry Township, Snyder County. A 2009 Jeep was stopped.
False alarms
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to Best Buy for an activated alarm, which was later learned to be a false alarm.
Troopers responded at 12:45 a.m. Nov. 14 at Best Buy, 110 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County
Troopers said it was the sixth alarm troopers responded to at Best Buy over the last 12 months.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Andrew S. Reich and Mary V. Reich to Ryan Lahr, property in Milton, $1.
• Brandon K. Yoder and Emily G. Yoder Alicia L. Preyer and Richard G. Buss IV, property in McEwensville, $1.
• Donald L. Rodriguez estate, Donald Lewis Rodriguez, Donald L. Rodriquez, Robert Rodriquez co-executor and Amanda Rodriguez co-executor to Harry F. Cromley Jr. and Kathleen A. Cromley, property in McEwensville, $45,000.
• James L. Boloich and Bonnie Jean Bolich to Melissa A. Polak, Heather J. Douglass, Cammy S. Guffy and Wendy S. Beaver, property in Milton, $1.
• Carl E. Snyder to Samanatha M. Klinger, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Joshua J. Woolsey and Amanda N. Woolsey to Joshua J. Woolsey, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Leanne N. Short, Leanne N. Dantonio and Keith L. Dantonio to Lisa Mather, property in Milton, $1.
• Kenneth M. Myers to Wesley E. Dugan, property in Turbotville, $185,000.
• Angelica M. Mauro to Gavin Fogelman, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Bret Clem to Howard Clifton Walters, property in Watsontown, $128,500.
• Hilda V. Gundrum estate and Harry E. Gundrum III executor and individually to Harry E. Gundrum III and Carol A. Gundrum, property in Watsontown, $48,300.
• Robert K. Crawford and Tina R. Crawford to Vitaly Karpeshov, property in Milton, $70,000.
• Sonya L. Hauck by agent and Russell E. Davis Sr. agent to Richard E. Stahl Jr. and Katina C. Stahl, property in Turbot Township, $74,000.
• Caleb M. Fetterman and Alexis N. Fetterman to Taylor S. Robleski, property in Milton, $1.
• Jeffrey D. E. Morrison to Wayne E. Greiner to Terri L. Greiner, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Janet V. Wagner to Shawn E. Whary and Kristy I Whary, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Kim E. Ernest, Diane B. Snyder and Diane B. Ernest to Anthony David Smyre, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Chelsea E. Cord, Chelsea E. Hyre and Jason P. Hyre to Gattlin Myers and Katelyn Myers, property in Ralpho Township, $316,500.
• Frederick E. Williams Jr. to Frederick E. Williams Jr., property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Sarah Heath, Sarah Dean and Justin Dean to William P. White and Storm M. Letterman, property in Coal Township, $96,0000.
• Hoch Family Trust and Vena B. Hoch trustee to Randy G. Brosius and Diane K. Borsius, property in Washington Township, $1.
Union County Deed transfers
• Nicholas J. Hesman, Vicky K. Hesman to Nicholas J. Hesman, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Jack D. Wagner estate, John C. Wagner executor to Jamie E. Batke, Anjel L. Batke, property in West Buffalo Township, $48,000.
• Garrett Russell Marvich, Alexandra Marvich to Tonaya L. Murray, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Joseph R. Barraclough to Jenni Su Staggert, property in White Deer Township, $100.
• Joseph R. Barraclough to Andrew M. Aurand, proeprty in White Deer Township, $1.
• Mark S. Berg, Marcus S. Berg, Lynn A. Berg to Lynn A. Berg, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Sheila Q. Hartung, Sheila Quinn to Nathan D. Saxton, Miranda C. Saxton, property in Kelly Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.