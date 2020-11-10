Northumberland County Sentences
• Terry Moore, 67, of Northumberland, seven days probation, $10 fine plus costs, no contact with the victim for harassment.
• Koryne Dilliplane, 41, of Shamokin, 24 months probation, $50 fine plus costs for criminal trespass; concurrent sentence of 12 months’ probation, $25 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph Walker, 46, of Sunbury, 12 months probation, $25 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct; consecutive sentence of 12 months’ probation, $25 fine plus costs for cruelty to animals.
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash (injury)
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — One person was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 10:50 a.m. Nov. 9 along Liberty Valley Road, east of Auten Farm Lane, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Peter J. Smulligan, 75, of Danville, was driving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he proceeded from Route 642 onto a private driveway and was struck by an eastbound 2005 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Rebecca J. Noles, 44, of Danville. Noles was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected injury.
Both drivers were belted. Smulligan will be cited, troopers said.
2-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 7:39 a.m. Nov. 9 along Route 44, east of McEwensville Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Jasmine N. Norman, 20, of Watsontown, was traveling east in a 2015 Volkswagen Passat when the vehicle struck the rear of a 2019 Chevrolet Trax driven by Laura B. Reichner, 25, of Watsontown. Both drivers and several passengers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Norman will be cited with following too closely.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said money inadvertently left at a counter was taken by an unknown person.
A 24-year-old Mifflinburg woman requested cash back and forgot to retrieve the money, troopers said. The money was taken at 3:43 p.m. Nov. 1 at Walmart, 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Danville resident reported what she thought were drugs were found in a vehicle at her house.
Troopers said the incident took place at 9:44 a.m. Nov. 5 along Sidler Lane, Valley Township, Montour County. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Following a traffic stop, a 58-year-old Danville man was arrested for DUI.
The traffic stop of a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier took place at 12:25 p.m. Oct. 13 along North Susquehanna Trail and Lincoln Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
David Myers was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested, police said.
Rape
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — An unidentified male allegedly raped an 18-year-old Winfield man while the victim was unconscious and heavily inebriated, police reported.
The alleged incident took place between April 4 and June 30 along Little Mexico Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers are investigating.
Harassment
UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to an alleged domestic disturbance and arrested a 40-year-old Muncy woman.
The alleged incident took place at 10:32 p.m. Nov. 4 along South Susquehanna Trail, Union Township, Snyder County.
April Jamison was arrested following the alleged incident with a 34-year-old Port Trevorton woman.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 42-year-old Selinsgrove woman was charged after allegedly hitting and biting a 13-year-old girl.
Troopers said the incident took place at 9:16 p.m. Nov. 5 in Monroe Township, Snyder County.
The domestic dispute arose during an attempt to discipline the teen, police siad.
Underage drinking
SELINSGROVE — A 19-year-old Bloomsburg man was cited after troopers investigated a report of a white male consuming a large amount of alcohol.
The alleged incident took place at 4:01 a.m. Nov. 8 along Susquehanna University and Weber Way. Hunter Coulter was arrested following an investigation, troopers noted.
Burglary
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Damage to the press box at the West Snyder Elementary School was estimated at $255.37, and resulted in charges against two teens.
Troopers said the incident took place between 1:37 and 3:44 a.m. Sept. 18 at the school, 645 Snyder Ave., Spring Township, Snyder County.
The teens, both age 15, are of Beaver Springs, troopers said.
Theft by deception
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 70-year-old Selinsgrove woman was scammed out of $100, troopers noted.
The woman was led to believe she needed to supply the suspect with a $100 gift card to complete a loan service, troopers said.
Theft by deception
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged scam involving online sales of a Maine cook kitten.
The alleged incident took place sometime Oct. 1 along Sunny Hill Drive, Perry Township, Snyder County.
The victim is a 53-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills woman and the amount stolen is $1,160, police noted.
State Police At Stonington Burglary
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Someone forced their way into Youth Challenge International and caused damage.
Troopers said the incident took place at 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at 1810 Snydertown Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
State Police At Montoursville Vehicle vs. moped (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The driver of a moped sustained a leg injury when a vehicle turned in front of the moped, causing a crash.
Troopers said the accident took place at 8:59 p.m. Nov. 6 along Four Mile Drive at Warren Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Amber R. Collins, 39, of Williamsport, was traveling west along Four Mile Drive when she turned left onto Warren Avenue, at which time the vehicle struck an eastbound Onyx Flyer RZR driven by Ryland N. Smith, 24, of Montoursville, troopers reported. Collins was belted and was uninjured. Smith sustained a leg injury and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, troopers noted.
Collins will be cited with vehicle turning left.
Union County Deed transfers
• Jesica R. Gipe, Jessica R. Mutschler, Ethan J. Mutschler to Bonnie Jean Mattern, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Timothy J. Hoffman Jr., Sharon E. Davis trustee, Hoffman irrevocable residential and income trust to Suzanne Davis Lynn, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• James W. Showers, Emily A. Showers to Kenneth E. Day, Linda P. Day, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Vanessa Lynn Kreis, Zachary David Kreis to Suzanne A. Frankhouser, property in East Buffalo Township, 225,000.
• Mark C. Oberheim trustee, Oberheim irrevocable residential and income trust, Mark C. Oberheim, Brenda L. Oberheim to Mark C. Oberheim trustee, Brenda L. Oberheim trustee, Mark C. and Brenda L. Oberheim living trust, Mark C. Oberheim living trust, Brenda L. Oberheim living trust, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Mark C. Oberheim, Brenda L. Oberheim to Mark C. Oberheim trustee, Brenda L. Oberheim trustee, Mark C. and Brenda L. Oberheim real estate protector trust, Brenda L. Oberheim real estate protector trust, two properties in Hartley Township, $1 apiece.
• Adam N. Romig to Tyler D. Arbogast, Olivia K. Fisher, property in Union Township, $1.
• Forty Four Market LLC, Timothy N. Turner member to Barbara Kalin, Nevin Diehl, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Joseph F. Tull, Amy M. Tull to Emily Willow, Christopher Frei, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Ronald M. Kouf, Linda N. Kouf to Jonathan D. Hardy, property in Gregg Township, $180,000.
• Lisa M. Adams Verge, Kelly A. Adams Verge to Lauren A. Schneer, John M . Schlear, property in Mifflinburg, $251,000.
• Chad M. Geise, Tabitha K. Geise to Debra A. Grunberg, property in East Buffalo Township, $336,000.
• Kenneth A. Shively, Rose L. Shively to Kenneth A. Shively, Rose L. Shively, Philip Hess, Edith Hess, Lon Sholly, Brenda Sholly, Dane Boush, Mary Sue Boush, Joseph Cooper, Janice Cooper, Jerry Sensenig, Mary Sensenig, Terry Hess, Debra Hess, John Lee, Joan Lee, Randy Groff, property in Gregg Township, $1.
• Carl H. Haga Sr., Pam A. Haga to John T. Debardeleben III, Jane F. Dolent, property in East Buffalo Township, $431,000.
• Darlene M. Ulrich agent, Darlene M. Ulrich, Ronald L. Ulrich by agent to Darlene M. Ulrich, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Stone Fortress Residential LLC to Steadfast Residential LLC, property in Mifflinburg, $135,000.
• John F. Isaacson, John R. Isaacson, Debora R. Isaacson to Melissa Page Crabb, Charles James Crabb, property in Union Township, $442,000.
• Wanda L. Bottiger, Wanda L. Zechman, George J. Zechman, Blanche R. Calder to Buffie S. Maurer, Halen R. Maurer, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Harold H. Horning, Marian B. Horning to Jason O. Horning, Elsie B. Horning, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Craig J. Paskovich, Denise L. Paskovich to James D. Bohn, Carol J. Bohn, property in Mifflinburg, $16,500.
• Timothy N. Turner to Timothy N. Turner, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Green Mountain Property Partnership, Debra A. Gruneberg executor, Ronald W. Gruneberg estate partner, Bob W. Gruneberg partner, Debra A. Gruneberg partner to Rodney d. Yoder, Debra K. Yoder, property in Lewisburg, $60,000.
• Hartleton Borough to Nenno Zimmerman, property in Hartleton, $1.
• Justin M. Nestor to Terrence William Burke, Victoria Anne Kramer, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Jared D. Young, Elizabeth A. Young to Amanda N. Benshoff, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
