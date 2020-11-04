District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived or had hearings held are next scheduled to appear Jan. 25 at Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Felix Omar Carr Laguna, 36, of Sunbury, had misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts), accidents involving death or injury while not licensed and summary counts of driving without a license, disregard traffic lane, driving at safe speed, depositing waste on highway, careless driving and reckless driving held for court.
• Caleb Zachary Reedy, 24, of Lewisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest or law enforcement.
• Donte Lewis Brown-Boyer, 30, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana while a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia was withdrawn.
• Justin Alexander Tolliver, 28, of New Columbia, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts) and summary counts of disregard traffic lane, careless driving and no rear lights.
• Brandon Davis Sr., 26, of Lewisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of aggravated indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault-less than 16 and corruption of minors, misdemeanor counts of indecent assault and indecent assault person less than 16 years of age and a summary count of harassment.
• William Takehide Aikey, 33, of Laurelton, had felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual assault person less than 16, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, aggravated indecent assault, less than 13 and aggravated indecent assault-less than 16, misdemeanor counts of indecent assault person less than 13, indecent assault person less than 16, corruption of minors, terroristic threats and a summary count of harassment.
District Justice Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trials
• A single count of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against Kate A. Normandin, 20, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
• Travis J. Bodine, 33, of Butler, was guilty of disorderly conduct obscene language or gesture.
State Police at Milton DUI
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 64-year-old Elysburg man was charged after a traffic stop.
Troopers said a 2010 Lincoln-Continental MKS was stopped at which time Michael Newton was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. The stop occurred at 1:29 a.m. Oct. 31 along Route 45 and Main Street, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
DUI
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 2017 Ford Mustang was stopped for alleged violations and the driver arrested for DUI.
Troopers said the stop occurred at 1:54 a.m. Oct. 3 along Old Route 15 and Cat Road, White Deer Township, Union County. Mark Kreisher, 42, of Watsontown, was determined to be impaired and was arrested, troopers noted.
4-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a four-vehicle crash at 11:28 a.m. Oct. 30 along North Derr Drive at William Penn Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
A 2018 Chrysler Pacifica driven by Barry C. Mentzer, 73, of Lancaster, failed to stop at a red light and struck the rear of a 2003 Ford Mustang driven by Cody M. Sandage, 31, of Edersburg, Md., setting off a chain reaction involving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Danielle N. Forker, 44, of Northumberland, and a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Mark H. Kulbis, 29, of New Columbia. No injuries were reported.
Mentzer will be cited with careless driving, troopers noted.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
LEWISBURG — Two persons sustained suspected injuries following a crash at 9:23 a.m. Oct. 24 along Market at North Seventh streets, Lewisburg, Union County.
Troopers said Aanya A. Chopra, 21, of Danville, was traveling south on North Seventh Street when her vehicle was struck by a westbound 2017 Ford Interceptor driven by Thomas M. Snyder, 46, of Lewisburg. Both drivers were belted and both sustained suspected injuries, police noted.
Assault with a weapon
DERRY TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Danville boy was charged after he allegedly displayed an open pocket knife to two Danville girls.
Troopers said the incident took place at 7:52 p.m. Oct. 23 along Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, Montour County.
Harassment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Jamal Butler, 18, of Berwick, was charged after he allegedly pushed Courtney Breon, 24, of Hughesville, on the left shoulder.
The alleged incident took place at 3:52 p.m. Oct. 28 at 1 Hospital Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Harassment
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old New Columbia man, who was not named, was charged following an alleged domestic incident.
Troopers said the incident took place at 10:19 p.m. Oct. 31 along Rock Oak Lane, White Deer Township, Union County. The victim was a 29-year-old New Columbia woman.
Harassment
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Colton Koser, 30, of Danville, was charged after he allegedly shoved and pinned John DeWalt, 31, of Danville, to the ground.
The alleged incident took place at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at 99 Knapp Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Harassment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Colton Allen Koser, 30, of Danville, was cited after he allegedly pushed and shoved a female, pinning her against a wall during an argument.
Troopers said the incident took place at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 at 2345 Col. John Kelly Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Disorderly conduct
NEW BERLIN — A 14-year-old Mifflinburg boy was cited for allegedly causing a disturbance on a school vehicle.
Troopers said the incident took place at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 30 along Plum and High streets, New Berlin, Union County. The disturbance was such that the driver could not continue, troopers said.
Burglary
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Someone entered the garage of Maria Laichhab, 49, of West Milton, and took a wallet, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 19 at 119 Dustin Drive, Kelly Township, Union County. An investigation is ongoing.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A known, unnamed, person allegedly placed items in a purse and underscanned items at a self-checkout register.
Troopers said the incident took place at 4:13 p.m. Oct. 19 at Weis Market, Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
Drug possession
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Following a traffic stop, troopers said three New York residents were charged with various offenses.
The stop occurred at 2:41 a.m. Oct. 15 along I-80 westbound, Valley Township, Montour County.
Ademola Okuoye, 27, Markelle Ortiz, 25 and Quajuon Minott, 24, all of Port Chester, N.Y., were charged. The driver was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance while the passengers were found in possession of a controlled substance, troopers reported. The vehicle stopped was a 2010 BMW.
Marriage licenses
• Elvin Daniel Stoltzfus, 22, Honey Brook; Anita Cheryl Weaver, 21, Millmont
• Ronald Terry Derr II, 33, Lewisburg; Brook Hewlett Snyder, 27, Lewisburg
• Micheal Lee Diggan, 29, New Columbia; Abigail Jean McKee, 23, New Columbia
• Alana Jane Jayko, 27, Lewisburg; Shane Russel Kiefer, 28, Lewisburg
• Emily Rose Mrusko, 31, Lewisburg; Nicholas Joseph Gurski, 32, Lewisburg
• David Mosie Yoder, 22, Turbotville; Nancy Lisa Hostetter, 19, Turbotville
• Ammon Lee Zimmerman, 25, Winfield; Lorraine Ann Martin, 33, Millmont
• Robert Gerard Donahue, 59, Watsontown; Angela Jo Baumgartner, 51, Watsontown
• Darry Christopher Harris, 48, Milton; Kristi Jo Conrad, 42, Milton
• Leishka Lee Perez-Beltran, 26, Milton; Jose Javier Gonzalez-Olivo, 23, Milton
• Tarin Kay Jessica Hare, 58, Mifflinburg; Michael Stanley Gribble, 60, Mifflinburg
• Janel Ruthanna Romig, 21, Mifflinburg; Bradigan, Michael David, 20, Middleburg
Divorces granted
• Laurie A. Hughes, Richard B. Hughes, 28 years
• Kayla Martin, Douglas Martin, 3 years
• Jennifer C. Thomson, Mehmet Dosemeci, 10 years
• Melissa K. Spear, Clark O. Spear, 6 years
• Derek Knouse, Alicia Knouse, 9 years
Deed transfers
• Janice L. Styer estate, Janice L. Styers estate Robert A. Styer executor to Brian K. Guffey Sr., Susan A. Guffey, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Kim G. Kuba to Ryan Redfern, Lauren Redfern, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Amy Keefer, Amy Orourke, Joseph Orourke to Amy Orourke, Joseph Orourke, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Joshua E. Vankirk, Kelly A. Vankirk to Sidney I. Jamieson, Linda W. Jamieson, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Glenn R. Leitzel, Lena M. Leitzel to Glenn R. Leitzel Jr., Jacquelynn E. Leitzel, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Stephen F. Buttorff, Linda W. Buttorff to Stephen T. Buttorff, Heather E. Buttorff, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Daniel L. Zimmerman, Verna H. Zimmerman to Nevin Ray Zimmerman, Lorraine S. Zimmerman, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Salvatore Mazzamuto, Anna Mazzamuto to Vincenzo Castiglia, Nadia Castiglia, Salvatore Castiglia, property in New Berlin, $1.
• Michael A. Lahr, Ginger A. Aikey, Ginger A. Lahr to Mallory Perchicki, John Kieffer, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Mark A. Nueslein to Philip J. Cassidy, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Anna Mary Weaver Gelnett estate, Scott R. Gelnett to Marianne J. Yeagley, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Rita K. Quinlan estate, Lisa K. Erickson executor, Lisa Erickson trustee, Rita K. Quinlan irrevocable residential and income trust to Justin W. Nestor, property in East Buffalo Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Timothy P. Bender, Sarah A. Bender to Philip W. Kurtz, Lisa L. Kurtz, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Elizabeth J. Davailus to Lisa A. Davailus, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Elizabeth J. Davailus to Linda A. Leiby, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Edward M. Schinnerer, Deborah K. Schinnerer to Edward M. Schinnerer Jr. trustee, Deborah K. Schinnerer trustee, Schinnerer family trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.