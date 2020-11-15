1-vehicle crash
UNION TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 2:56 p.m. Nov. 11 along Westbranch Highway, Union Township, Union County.
A 2010 Subaru Impreza driven by Becky J. Stephens, 46, of Allenwood, was traveling south in the right lane when the vehicle went out of control, spun clockwise, left the roadway and struck a mailbox, troopers reported. Stephens was belted and was uninjured.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a 2018 Volvo V90 struck a deer when entered Route 54 in Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 5:36 p.m. Nov. 12 when the front bumper of the Volvo driven by Scott Lynn, 59, of Danville, struck, a deer which entered the roadway.
Lynn and a passenger in the vehicle, Maryann Lynn, 57, of Danville, were both belted and not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
GREGG TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when a 2020 Chevrolet Equniox struck a deer which entered Route 15, just north of Commerce Drive, at 1:36 a.m. Nov. 13.
Troopers said William Glitzer, 55, of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., and passenger Suzanne Glitzer, 83, of Rochester, N.Y., were belted and not injured.
Endangering welfare of child
UNION COUNTY — Troopers are investigating an allegation of child abuse in Union County.
The alleged incident took place at 8 a.m. oct. 29, though no further information was provided.
Retail theft
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Allenwood woman allegedly took merchandise Oct. 29 from Dollar General, 4935 Route 54, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Brenna Horner has been charged after she allegedly stole air freshener valued at $2.95.
Criminal mischief
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Eric Edward Berger, 28, of Buffalo, N.Y., allegedly ripped a metal box from its mounting, causing damage to the box and connected fiber optic lines, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 8:51 p.m. Nov. 10 at White Deer Treatment Center, Gregg Township, Union County.
Prohibited weapons
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — At 1 p.m. Nov. 10, along Gearhart Road, Anthony Township, Montour County, troopers investigated a crash of a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado into a tree.
An investigation concluded that the driver, a 40-year-old female from Turbotville, was under the influence of a controlled substance. A blood draw was conducted at Muncy Hospital and charges are pending the return of results.
Troopers also allegedly found spiked brass knuckles, marijuana and prescription pills in the vehicle.
Prohibited weapons
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A vehicle stop led to charges in Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2020 Volkswagen Passat was stopped at 8:11 p.m. Nov. 9 along I-80 westbound, Turbot Township, and Terrance Brown, 35, of Philadelphia was charged with possession of brass knuckles.
Vehicle vs. deer
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 8:31 p.m. Nov. 4 along I-180 eastbound at mile marker 5, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Elijah B. Skinner, 30, of Muncy, was traveling east when it struck the deer. Skinner was belted and was not injured. The vehicle sustained disabling damage.
Harassment
TURBOTVILLE — A Turbotville man was cited following an alleged domestic incident at 5:38 p.m. Nov. 9 along Main Street, Turbotville, Northumberland County.
Troopers said the man, 46, struck and bit a 39-year-old Turbotville woman.
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 3:40 p.m. Nov. 13 along Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Adit Kshettry, 20, of Lewisburg, was traveling south in a 2020 Jeep Compass at an excessive speed when the Jeep failed to take a sharp left curve, went off the roadway, onto a landscaped embankment, crossed a driveway and struck a utility pole.
Kshettry and passenger Peyton Kendall, 21, of Atlanta, Ga., were belted and no injuries were noted. Kshettry will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash at 3:11 p.m. Nov. 14 along North Susquehanna Trail at Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a BMW driven by an unknown person was traveling south in the left turn lane, then turned left into the path of a northbound 2009 BMW 328I driven by Dana K. Pope, 59, of Carlisle. The turning BMW then fled the scene. Troopers said the BMW was white and the driver was described as a black or hispanic male.
Vehicle vs. deer
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No serious injuries were reported following a vehicle vs. deer collision at 4:21 a.m. Nov. 13 along Route 522, west of Walnut Road, Franklin Township.
Scott E. Shore, 41, of Lewistown, was traveling north on Route 522 in a 2011 Kia Sorento when it struck a deer in the roadway. Shore and his passenger, Shane H. Yeater, 29, of Lewistown, were belted.
Burglary
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers said someone pried open a shed door locking bracket and stole items sometime between 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 and 7:43 a.m. Nov. 11 along Richard Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Stolen items included a Milwaukee Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Kit valued at $400, an 18-Volt Milwaukee Reciprocating Saw valued at $100 and a DeWalt corded hammer drill valued at $100.
Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Williamsport man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, troopers reported.
The alleged incident occurred at 6:13 p.m. Nov. 5 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Hit and run
MONTOURSVILLE — Troopers said a westbound vehicle traveling along Lycoming Mall Drive at 9:13 a.m. Nov. 13 struck a mailbox on the southern side of the roadway, then fled the scene.
Assault
A 27-year-old Montoursville man alleged attempted to forcefully remove a 25-year-old Montoursville woman from her vehicle and was arrested for simple assault.
Troopers said the incident took place at 5:57 p.m. Nov. 7 along Confair Boulevard and Lycoming Mall Drive, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — Rebecca Rittman, 32, of Williamsport, was cited after allegedly kicking Cheryl Ryder, 55, of King, N.C., during an argument.
Troopers said the incident took place at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 11 at 800 Edwards Road, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported domestic and arrested a 34-year-old Williamsport woman and a 46-year-old Jersey Shore man.
Both were cited in the alleged incident at 3:19 a.m. Nov. 12 along Back Street, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Northumberland County Marriage licenses
• Daniel Saville, 25, of Shamokin, and Aida Ortiz, 24, of Shamokin.
• Krystle St. Jock, 32, of Kulpmont, and Adam Gondol, 47, of Kulpmont.
• Kendra Haight, 20, of Shamokin, and Austin Gervasi, 22, of Coal Township.
• Bryant Dietrick, 25, of Northumberland, Miranda Varner, 24, of Northumberland.
• Autumn Temple, 25, of Ranshaw, and Ryan Braunsberg, 29, of Ranshaw.
Deed transfers
• David J. Celvi and Lynn Celvi to Janette D. Hamilton and Al-Nisa B. Hamilton, property in Mount Carmel, $30,000.
• Cynthia L. Inroke and Ronald R. Inkrote to Inkrote Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Cynthia L. Inkote, Ronald Inkrote and Zachary D. Snyder, property Jackson Township, $1.
• Gregory J. Landi and Carol D. Landi to Mark E. Landi, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Guiseppe Gallina and Candy J. Gallina to Ralph W. Magny, property in Shamokin, $27,500.
• Margaret Valeiko to Rene de Jesus Francisco Sarante, property in Kulpmont, $7,500.
• Edward A. Sobol and Theresa Green to Edward A. Sobol, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Scott A. Reedy and Sara A. Reedy to Jenna L. Savidge and Jenna Swinehart, property in Point Township, $1.
• Harold L. Paul and Karen L. Paul to Elam R. Fisher and Sarah R. Fisher, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $480,000.
• JLF Specialties LLC to Onyx Building Company, property in Riverside, $207,600.
• Eugene F. Voscavage estate and Charmange Cimino co-executor and Joseph Bass co-exeuctor to Tanisha Simmons and Dulce Simmons, property in Mount Carmel, $5,000.
• Leroy Moser Jr. and Martina Moser to Lisa A. Moser, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Janice D. Flore, Cameron M. Flore and Sara M. Flore to Cameron M. Flore and Sara A. Flore, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Joan L. Horne by agent and Robert D. Horne agent to Robert D. Horne, corrective deed for a property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Larry A. Underkoffler and Judy Underkoffler to David S. Brown, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Robert D. Horne to Melanie D. Brittingham and Cheth Edward Brittingham, property in Ralpho Township, $159,900.
• Randy S. Cunningham and Mary E. Cunningham to Alan D. Wolfe Jr. and Lauren A. Greenfield, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Amy L. Miller, Amy L. Leffler and Chad M. Miller to Joshua B. Chaundy, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Clarence E. Bailey and Joyce R. Bailey Living Trust, Clarence E. Bailey trustee and Joyce R. Bailey to Gregory Moyer, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Mary Ellen Johnson estate, Kathy A. Steese executor and Harrison R. Johnson executor to Michael S. Kreamer, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Louella M. Binaman to John Pufnak, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
