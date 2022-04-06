Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Adam Drobnick, 37, of Shamokin, time served to 23 months in county jail, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a firearm without a license.
• David Anger, 27, of Shamokin, six months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia.
• Dylan Sessions, 28, of Shamokin, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Jackie Shaffer, 54, of Watsontown, six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI; 90 days house arrest, $1,000 fine plus costs for driving under suspension related to DUI.
• Kelsea Slovinsky, 22, of Marion Heights, one-year probation, $250 fine plus costs and $300 restitution to Mount Carmel Borough for possessing a controlled substance.
• Sam Williams, 40, of Mount Carmel, one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing drug paraphernalia; one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance; one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs for false reports; one-year probation, $50 fine plus costs and $648 restitution to Mount Carmel Borough for causing a public nuisance.
• Cody Glosek, 26, of Pitman, four years probation with restrictive conditions, including three months house arrest, $300 fine plus costs for fleeing and eluding police; six months probation, $300 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Francisco Rivera, 29, of Sunbury, recommitted to Northumberland County Jail to serve the balance of maximum sentence, with credit for time at liberty on parole, for receiving stolen property. Rivera received a concurrent sentence of three to six months imprisonment, with 38 days’ credit for time served, for resisting arrest.
• Tyler Lenig, 34, of Shamokin, nine to 24 months imprisonment, with credit for time served, for criminal trespass. Lenig received a concurrent sentence of three to six months imprisonment, with one day credit for time served, for possession of a controlled substance.
• Amanda Kline, 34, of Mount Carmel, six to 12 months imprisonment, with 95 days credit for time served, for possession of drug paraphernalia. Kline received concurrent sentences of six to 12 months imprisonment for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Watsontown Police Department Simple assault
WATSONTOWN — Wyatt Lane Hoffman, 18, of Watsontown, has been charged with simple assault and harassment.
Police said the charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 3:33 p.m. April 1 along South Main Street. Hoffman allegedly struck, shoved and kicked a woman.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.