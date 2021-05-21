MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — The State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit has charged a Snyder County man with sexual abuse of children and criminal use of a communication facility after an extensive search at a Snyder County home.
Troopers said on May 20 the computer crime task force, State Police at Selinsgrove and the FBI out of State College executed a search warrant in the 3,000 block of Grubbs Church Road, Pike Township, Snyder County. Information for the warrant was gleaned from the National Center for Missing and Expolited Children.
David Richard Cool, 41, of Mount Pleasant Mills, was arraigned on the charges and jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail, police noted.
