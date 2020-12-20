State Police At Stonington Harassment
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — A Herndon man was cited after he allegedly truck a man and woman in the face.
Troopers said the incident took place at 3 a.m. Nov. 15 along Raupstal Road, Jordan Township, Northumberland County.
Edward Doone, 19, of Herndon, allegedly struck a 40-year-old woman and 47-year-old man, both of Herndon.
Disorderly conduct
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Troopers said an unnamed suspect entered Domino’s Pizza and created a disturbance.
The alleged incident took place at 12:05 a.m. Dec. 12 at 164 Shikellamy Ave., Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 2007 Jeep was stopped and the driver, Kenneth Grodzki, 48, of Marion Heights, found to be in violation of Act 64.
The stop occurred at 3:55 p.m. Dec. 15 along Chestnut and North First streets, Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County.
Drug possession
COAL TOWNSHIP — A 38-year-old Northumberland woman allegedly attempted to take methamphetamine with her as she was entering Northumberland County Jail.
Troopers said Chastin Bohner was arrested at 3:43 p.m. Oct. 28 at the jail, 2016 Northwestern Drive, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
Scattering rubbish
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — A 30-year-old Harrisburg woman, who was not named, was arrested for depositing six garbage bags and a vehicle bench on private property.
Troopers said the incident was discovered at 1:42 p.m. Nov. 20 along Meeting House Road, Jordan Township, Northumberland County. The alleged victim was a 60-year-old Herndon man. Troopers said an investigation revealed the woman had disposed of the garbage during nighttime hours and that the bags were filled with carpet and housing materials.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — A Beavertown man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop in Lycoming County.
The stop of a 2006 GMC Envoy was reported at 1:02 a.m. Dec. 10 along Route 15 and Skyline Drive, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Timothy Swanger, 33, of Beavertown, was stopped for alleged moving and equipment violations when further investigation led to his arrest on DUI, troopers noted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
MUNCY — A minor injury was reported following a two-vehicle crash at 4:34 p.m. Dec. 14 along Ritter Alley at Myers Alley, Muncy, Lycoming County.
Troopers said an unnamed woman was traveling east in a 2013 Ford Taurus along Myers Alley when it moved forward to check the right of way and struck a southbound 2017 Chevrolet Colorado traveling south along Ritter Alley. The Colorado was driven by Steven L. Shilling, 62, of Trout Run. A passenger in the Colorado, Karen Shilling, 58, was transported by ambulance to UMPC Susquehanna, Muncy, with a suspected minor injury.
1-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — A pickup truck crashed in snowy conditions at 9:50 a.m. Dec. 9 along Route 220, west of Buddy Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
No one was injured in the crash, troopers noted. A 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 crested a blind hill southbound when it encountered several vehicles in the ditch and off the roadway due to conditions. Troopers said the Ram attempted to stop and went into the ditch off the east side of the roadway. No injuries were noted.
1-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Dec. 12 along Beaver Lake Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
A 2007 Mercedes-Benz ML350, driven by an unnamed person, was traveling southwest when it failed to take a right curve, crossed the roadway, left the shoulder, struck a tree and hit a ditch, troopers noted. The vehicle was abandoned in the ditch, troopers said, and upon contacting the driver, troopers said he appeared to be intoxicated. Numerous traffic citations were issued, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 9:58 p.m. Dec. 12 along Clarkstown Road, north of Maple Lane, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
A 2007 Cadillac CTS driven by Zachary G. Althouse, 19, of Benton, was traveling south when it went out of control in a left curve, rotated clockwise and left the roadway, slid into a muddy field and struck a utility pole, troopers noted. Althouse and a passenger were belted and no injuries were reported.
Althouse will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported domestic and arrested a 50-year-old Williamsport woman.
The alleged incident took place at 8:27 p.m. Dec. 15 along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The unnamed woman allegedly punched a 57-year-old Williamsport woman and was cited.
Stalking/harassment
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A 46-year-old Jersey Shore man was cited following an alleged incident at 5:35 p.m. Dec. 13 along South Lycoming Mall Road, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Justin Kuns made contact with a 40-year-old Williamsport woman in a manner deemed harassing and threatening.
Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 1993 Ford Ranger belonging to a 30-year-old Hughesville man was scratched on both doors, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place at 10:30 p.m. Dec. 15 along Ganderback Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of packages from a property along Bloomingrove Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged victim was a 41-year-old Williamsport woman and QVC anti-aging face cream valued at $200 was allegedly stolen. The alleged incident took place at 2:02 p.m. Dec. 14. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Found property
MONTOURSVILLE — Troopers located a silver ring with a green eye in the barrack’s fingerprint room.
The find was reported at 10:09 a.m. Dec. 15 at the state police barracks, 899 Cherry St., Montoursville, Lycoming County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.