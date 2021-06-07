District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Preliminary hearings
Formal arraignment for charges waived or held was scheduled for Monday, July 26 in Union County Court.
• Kenneth R. Gough, 40, of Williamsport, had two felony counts of robbery, inflict threat or immediate bodily injury held for court. Two counts of misdemeanor simple assault, single counts of theft by unlawful taking movable property, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime with intent and a summary count of operating a vehicle without valid inspection were also held.
• Wakeem Robinson, 41, of Sunbury, waived first offense misdemeanor allegations of DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, DUI controlled substance Schedule 2 or 3 and DUI controlled substance impaired ability to court. Summary allegations of driving without a license, driving while operator privilege suspended or revoked, careless driving, permitting operation with unsafe equipment and improper sunscreening were also waived.
• Carol A. Erdley, 66, of Watsontown, entered a guilty plea to summary retail theft take merchandise. A misdemeanor count of retail theft take merchandise was withdrawn.
• Michael A. Long II, 27, of Catawissa, had a felony count of retail theft take merchandise and misdemeanor receiving stolen property held for court. Summary allegations of driving without a license and driver’s license suspended or revoked pursuant to section 3802/1547B1 were also held.
• David J. Lugo, 23, of Watsontown, waived first offense misdemeanor counts of DUI general impairment, incapacity of driving safely and DUI highest rate of alcohol to court.
Summary trials
• Aaron C. Naginey, 45, of Lewisburg, was guilty of harassment, subject other to physical contact.
• An allegation of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against Maxamus C. Spaulding, 19, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
• An allegation of purchase etc. alcoholic beverage by a minor filed against Jordan M. Sukin, 20, of Lewisburg, was dismissed.
• An allegation of operating a vehicle without valid inspection filed against Aubri R. Wolfe, 22, of Penns Creek, was withdrawn.
State Police At Milton 1-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 3:49 p.m. May 26 along Interstate 80, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Sierra Hauck, 26, of West Milton, was traveling westbound wh en it hydroplaned and rolled.
Hauck, who was belted, was not injured.
Drug investigation
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Milton woman was allegedly found to be in possession of a large quantity of heroin, drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine during a traffic stop which occurred at 6:28 p.m. June 5 at Broad and Haas streets, Kelly Township, Union County.
As a result of the incident, troopers said Brittany Linn, 34, of Milton, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver, driving under the influence and related drug charges.
Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the reported theft of a boat dock valued at $1,000.
Troopers said between May 22 and June 5 someone took a boat dock belonging to David Hoffman, 61, of West Milton. The dock is valued at $1,000.
Theft
WASHINGTONVILLE — Troopers investigated the reported theft of a winning lottery ticket.
However, upon validating the ticket and studying surveillance footage, troopers said they learned no theft occurred.
The incident occurred at 7:27 p.m. June 5 along Water Street, Washingtonville.
Hit and run
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported when troopers said a rock fell from a trailer and struck the windshield of a 2018 Toyota driven by Brian Poust, 51, of Bloomsburg.
The alleged incident occurred at 8:39 a.m. June 5 along Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township, Union County, with the trailer continuing eastbound without stopping.
State Police At Selinsgrove Drug possession
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Beavertown woman has been charged after allegedly being found to be hiding drugs in her brassiere.
Troopers said Devon Lafty, 29, was found to have the drugs while being taken into custody on a warrant, following a disturbance.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident in which someone allegedly opened a credit card in the name of Dustin Emery, 46, of Selinsgrove.
Multiple electronic items were allegedly purchased from Home Depot in Emery’s name.
The alleged incident occurred May 29 at 191 Peachwood Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Union County Marriage licenses
• Amanda Jo Wright, 28, Lewisburg; Michael Louis Bloodsworth Sr., 45, Mifflinburg.
• Mackenzie Leigh Brown, 36, Milton; William Dee Wagner, 38, Milton.
• Landen Kristopher Diehl, 28, Mifflinburg; Ashley Elizabeth Balliet, 35, Mifflinburg.
• Tricia Marie Flowers, 42, West Milton; Christoper Lee Ashton, 37, West Milton.
• Briana Elizabeth Krowel, 25, Lewisburg; Joshua Edward Kline, 24, Lewisburg.
• Allison Lee Graham, 23, Lewisburg; Minoo Cho, 28, Lewisburg.
• Kylene Nadean Walter, 41, Mifflinburg; Issac Walton Golding, 47, Mifflinburg.
• Susan Jane Rittenhosue, 45, Lewisburg; Larry Eugene Brinson, 50, Montgomery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.