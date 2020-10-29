State Police At Milton DUI
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Mifflinburg man was cited following a traffic stop at 5:13 p.m. Oct. 24 along Old Turnpike Road and East Chestnut Street, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said two open alcoholic containers were observed and it was determined the man was under the influence of alcohol.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 57-year-old Danville man sustained a suspected minor injury after crashing his 2003 Harley-Davidson at 1:20 p.m. Oct. 25 along Route 54, west of Route 44, Limestone Township, Montour County.
Troopers said Dale Fishburn was traveling west when he applied the brakes and the motorcycle fishtailed and overturned. Fishburn was not wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with what troopers said were non-life-threatening injuries. He will be cited with classes of licenses, police noted.
2-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 12:42 p.m. Oct. 28 along White Deer Pike at Leiser Road, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said Benjamin P. Gillett, 34, of Milton, was traveling along the pike when it rearended a stopped 2013 Nissan Rogue driven by Paula M. Okkerse, 54, of West Milton. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Gillett will be issued a warning for careless driving, it was noted.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Minor injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash at 4:52 p.m. Oct. 26 along Hosels Run Road, south of Sodom Road, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Evan A. Stephens, 21, of Allenwood, was traveling north in a 1998 Chevrolet Cheyenne when the vehicle went out of control in wet conditions, skidded off the roadway and overturned. Stephens and Felisha N. Ritter, 19, of Milton, were not belted. A 14-year-old passenger was also not belted. Ritter and the teen sustained suspected minor injuries, troopers noted.
Stephens will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Vehicle vs. deer
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 7:35 a.m. Oct. 27 along Liberty Valley Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Lance A. Fogelman, 23, of Milton, was traveling east in a 2016 Nissan Sentra when the vehicle struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. Fogelman was belted.
Harassment
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers were dispatched to Sheetz, where a 40-year-old New Columbia woman allegedly assaulted a New Columbia man and woman inside the store.
Mellissa Yoder was cited after the alleged disturbance at 9:54 p.m. Oct. 26 at Sheetz, 160 International Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Harassment
NEW BERLIN — Luke Knighton, 26, of Lewisburg, allegedly struck a 24-year-old New Berlin woman in the head, then fled the scene.
Troopers apprehended Knighton during a traffic stop and alleged he was under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with DUI and harassment.
The alleged incident took place at 11:07 p.m. Sept. 26 in New Berlin, Union County.
Burglary
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A white male is suspected of burglarizing a residence at 145 Dustin Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers are looking for a white male who was wearing a ball cap, blue jeans and surgical-type mask. He allegedly entered the residence through a basement door. A clear Mason jar and $50 in assorted change was stolen, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-524-2662.
State Police At Stonington 2-vehicle crash (injuries)
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two persons were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following a two-vehicle crash at 4:33 a.m. Oct. 27 along Greenbrier Road, south of Schwaben Creek Road, Washington Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Lewis W. Stephens, 30, of Sunbury, was traveling west in a 2007 Mazda 1 when the vehicle failed to take a right curve, crossed the center line and struck an oncoming 1994 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Matthew D. Long, 31, of Shamokin. Both drivers were belted. Injuries were suspected to be minor, troopers noted.
Stephens will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A 2016 Ford Escape came to rest at the bottom of the off-ramp at 1 a.m. Aug. 29 along Route 220 south and Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County, troopers noted.
The vehicle was running and the driver was asleep behind the wheel. The driver was suspected of driving under the influence.
DUI crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash and transported a driver to a local hospital for chemical testing.
The alleged incident took place at 6:25 a.m. Oct. 22 along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. A 2010 Toyota crashed and the driver was transported. An investigation is ongoing.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when two vehicle collided at 11:32 p.m. Oct. 8 at the intersection of Log Run and Bloomingrove roads, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2010 Jeep Patriot was turning left from Bloomingrove Road when it cut too short, police noted, and scraped the left side of a 2013 Subaru Legacy stopped at Log Run Road.
2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 5:27 p.m. Oct. 25 along Four Mile Drive at Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Patricia J. Zellers, 66, of Williamsport, was traveling north in a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection and struck a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Daniel R. Schwanger, 37, of Williamsport, police reported. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were reported. Zellers will be cited with traffic-control signals.
1-vehicle crash
WATSON TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Jersey Shore man crashed his vehicle but was uninjured.
The crash took place at 4:51 p.m. Oct. 26 along Tombs Run Road, east of Route 973, Watson Township, Lycoming County. Troopers said Brendon M. Clair was traveling west in a 2002 Subaru Forester when the vehicle struck an embankment twice, rotated and came to rest on its tires facing north. The teen was belted and was not injured.
He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle left the roadway and went onto a grass embankment.
Troopers said the accident occurred at 5:45 a.m. Oct. 26 along South Main Street at Musser Lane, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
A 2010 Scion driven by an unnamed person was traveling south at an unsafe speed due to the weather conditions when it overcompensated in a curve and went onto a grass embankment, troopers reported.
Suicide attempt
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Troopers received an anonymous Safe2Say complaint regarding a suicidal juvenile.
Troopers made contact with the juvenile and transported the juvenile to a local hospital for medical and mental health screening. The alleged incident took place at 8:51 a.m. Oct. 23 in Limestone Township, Lycoming County.
Harassment
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Muncy couple was charged after troopers responded to a possible domestic.
The alleged incident took place at 10:11 p.m. Oct. 26 along Ban Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County. A 38-year-old woman and 31-year-old man were charged.
Harassment
MONTGOMERY — A 20-year-old Hughesville woman and 19-year-old Montgomery man allegedly admitted to shoving or punching one another.
The two were cited following an alleged incident at 11:27 a.m. Oct. 28 along Penn Street, Montgomery, Lycoming County.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old Williamsport boy was cited following an alleged domestic dispute at 4:15 p.m. Oct. 27 along Hazel Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft of motor vehicle
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a vehicle reported stolen was recovered, but had been completely burned.
The alleged incident took place between 10 p.m. Sept. 20 and 5:30 a.m. Sept. 21 along Oakes Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 2203 Ford F350 was stolen from a 53-year-old Williamsport man and recovered a few weeks later, police noted.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A wallet containing bank cards and approximately $17 cash was taken from a 30-year-old Williamsport woman, troopers reported.
The incident took place at 2:50 p.m. Oct. 6 along River Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The wallet, with flowers on it, was valued at $10.
Firearm found or surrendered
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Ruger 38-caliber gun valued at $299.99 was found at 8:28 a.m. Oct. 22 along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers are investigating.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Montoursville man was charged after troopers responded to a domestic between family members.
The incident took place at 9:55 p.m. Oct. 23 along Walters Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged criminal mischief at 3 p.m. Oct. 24 along Boak Avenue, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Drug possession
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers were dispatched to assist a disabled motorist and found the driver to be impaired and in possession of a controlled substance, police noted.
The alleged incident took place at 2:58 a.m. Oct. 24 along Route 15 north and Route 14, Lewis Township, Lycoming County. An investigation is ongoing.
