GREENE TOWNSHIP — A 71-year-old Loganton woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Jan. 2 along North Mill Street, north of Pepper Run Road, Greene Township, Clinton County.
Troopers from Lamar reported that Leah M. Fisher was traveling south in a 2005 Saturn Ion which went out of control in a curve, went into the nortbound lane and was struck by a northbound 2013 Chevrolet Equinox. The collision caused the Saturn to rotate. As the vehicle rotated, Fisher, who was not belted, was ejected from the rear window of the vehicle.
Fisher was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where she later succumbed to her injuries, police reported.
No additional injuries were reported and the driver of the Equinox was not named.
