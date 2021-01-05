State Police At Selinsgrove DUI/drug possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove teen was allegedly under the influence and in possession of a small amount of a controlled substance when troopers responded to a report of a disabled motorist.
Troopers said the 17-year-old Selinsgrove teen was found to be under the influence at 7:6 p.m. Dec. 13 along Stetler Avenue and Pine Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
SPRING TOWNSHIP — One person was transported to a local hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 10:22 a.m. Dec. 31 along Route 235 at Creek Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Bonita L. Mattern, 71, of Beaver Springs, was traveling south in a 2014 Dodge Caravan when the vehicle went across the northbound lane and struck a PennDOT sign and utility pole head on. The pole then fell on a 2001 Buick Century driven by Jeremy W. Hockenberry, 41, of Beaver Springs, troopers noted. Hockenberry was belted, while Mattern was not, according to troopers. Mattern was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with a suspected minor injury.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic and failure to utilize restraint systems.
1-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a vehicle went off the roadway in slippery conditions and struck a fence. No one was injured.
The crash occurred at 7:13 p.m. Jan. 3 along Route 35, Washington Township, Snyder County. An eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by an unnamed driver attempted to stop as traffic slowed ahead, when it went off the south side of the roadway and struck a fence, police noted. The driver was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Theft by deception
UNION TOWNSHIP — A Middleburg man has been charged with making unauthorized withdrawals from a Mount Pleasant Mills man’s debit card.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 9 a.m. Dec. 11. Brandon Biggs, 28, of Middleburg, allegedly used the card to withdraw $50 from an ATM.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injuries)
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Two persons sustained suspected minor injuries following a one-vehicle crash in snowy conditions at 1:58 p.m. Jan. 3 along Route 15 south, north of Knipe Road, Jackson Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2009 Kia Optima driven by Timothy A. Hess, 56, of Lewistown, was traveling south when it went off the right side of the roadway in snowy conditions, and struck a road sign and rock embankment. Hess and passenger Esther M. LeBlanc, 80, of Lewistown, were belted and both were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected minor injuries.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport teen sustained an unspecified injury following a one-vehicle crash at 4:28 p.m. Jan. 3 along I-180 east at the Faxon off-ramp, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2018 Honda HRV driven by Bethany K. Mothersbaugh, 19, of Williamsport, was traveling east in the right lane during snowy conditions. The vehicle began to rotate clockwise and off the right side of the roadway, where it went into a grassy area. Mothersbaugh was belted and sustained a suspected injury. She was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. She will be issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 2:16 p.m. Jan. 3 along I-180 westbound, east of exit 13, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Lauren E. Ambrose, 26, of Williamsport, was traveling west in the right lane when it went out of control, rotated counterclockwise, crossed the left westbound lane, left the west side of the roadway and struck a guide rail. Ambrose was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash at 2:53 p.m. Jan. 1 along Log Run Road, west of Bloomingrove Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by Jordyn F. Koch, 19, of Williamsport, was traveling west when it failed to take a left curve, left the roadway and struck an embankment. Koch was belted and was not injured.
Burglary
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was charged with burglary and related charges after he allegedly stole a woman’s phone and was tracked via the stolen phone.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 1:31 a.m. Dec. 4 along Saint Davids Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Gerome Shaw, 41, allegedly forced his way into the residence of a 25-year-old Williamsport woman, and took her phone. Shaw was tracked, via the phone, to his apartment. The phone, an Apple iPhone, was valued at $800.
Shaw was charged with burglary, theft and harassment, arraigned and jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Two firearms were reportedly stolen from a township home, police reported.
The alleged theft took place between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 along Bloomingrove Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. A Ruger Blackhawk revolver valued at $700 and a Ruger LC9S 9mm pistol valued at $250 were taken, police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of a Sony Playstation game console.
The alleged theft occurred sometime between Dec. 19 and 12:51 p.m. Dec. 26 at 250 Pepper St., Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
The console, valued at $369.99, was stolen from Kayla Pavao, 30, of Montgomery, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Williamsport man was scammed by someone claiming to be from Google, troopers noted.
The incident occurred at 2:32 a.m. Dec. 23 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The victim provided his credit card number over the phone when he received a call from someone stating they were from Goodle and needed to verify his business account.
Troopers remind the public to never give personal information over the phone.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of a firearm between 5 p.m. Nov. 27 and 4:52 p.m. Dec. 27 at 366 Fribley Church Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
A suspect has been identified and troopers are investigating, it was noted. The victim was Elton Rupert, 54, of Hughesville.
Drug possession
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of animal cruelty and discovered Patrick Dieter in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
The alleged incident took place sometime Dec. 25 at 142 Mohwak Drive, Wolf Township, Lycoming County. According to troopers, Dieter attempted to remove his ex-roomate’s cat from his residence, killed the cat and disposed of the body along the roadway.
Upon further investigation, troopers said Dieter was found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a smashed rear window of a vehicle.
The alleged incident took place between 6:30 to 8:20 p.m. Jan. 2 at 1724 Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The window of a 2002 Ford Escort belonging to Anna Kohler, 55, of Williamsport, was allegedly smashed. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Union County Deed transfers
• Warren H. Burkholder, Lena Z. Burkholder to Daniel M. Burkholder, Alice W. Burkholder, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Harris A. Lemon by agent, Mark H. Lemon agent to Carl R. Emery, Jenette L. Emery, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Nancy L. Hartman executor, Nevin C. Hartman executor, Ida Mae Hartman estate to Brian C. Kapp, Tina L. Kapp, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ashantha Asiri Pattiyage Fernando, Neluni A. Perera Maluge, Neluni Perera to Ashantha Asiri Pattiyage Fernando, Neluni A. Perera Maluge, property in Kelly Township, Kelly Township, $1.
• Claudia L. Belgard, Andrew Szymcik to Ryan W. Funk, Kennedy E. Snyder, property in East Buffalo Township, $167,000.
• Carly R. Schneck to Sarah S. Caffrey, Jordan M. Caffrey, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Karen P. Connolly trustee, Peters irrevocable grantor trust to Wilmer S. Stoltzfus, Mary Ellen Stoltzfus, property in East Buffalo Township, $175,000.
• Stephanieann A. Dibello, Stephanie Ann A. Farnsworth, Dean P. Farnsworth to Nicholas Gwozdziewycz, Jinhui Dong, property in East Buffalo Township, $214,000.
• Donald F. Miller by agent, Donna L. Kenamond agent, Debra L. Duryea, Bruce H. Duryea to Donna L. Kenamond, Debra L. Duryea, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Cynthia P. Lindner, John Lindner, Connie P. Aucker, Gregory A. Aucker, Cathy A. White, Curtis R. White to Carolyn P. Herman, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Richard G. Scheib trustee, Dynasty Woodruff trustee, Christine L. Woodruff, Neal Woodruff by agent, Christine L. Woodruff by agent, David P. Woodruff, Tzu Chen Chen to Michael D. Morrison, Michelle L. Morrison, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Terry L. Hanselman, Alice M. Hanselman to Sandra D. McMaikin, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
State Police At Bloomsburg Missing person found
MAIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported missing Bloomsburg teen, who was later found in the Orangeville area.
The 17-year-old girl was reported missing from her grandparents at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 29 along Fire Tower Road, Main Township, Columbia County.
The missing girl was later found by troopers at the residence of one of the girl’s friends in the Orangeville area, troopers noted.
