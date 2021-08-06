Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler Kiting scheme
WILLIAMSPORT — A 33-year-old Williamsport man has been sentenced to one day in prison and ordered to pay $18,850 in restitution as the result of a kiting scheme.
Benjamin Butler was sentenced as the result of a scheme, which occurred in September and October 2015. Butler fraudulently used multiple credit cards to pay off $18,850 in debt.
Theft of mail
WILLIAMSPORT — Jessica Stover, 27, of Millheim, has been ordered to pay $350 in restitution and a $300 fine.
Stover pled guilty to theft of mail. While working as a postal employee, she admitted to opening greeting cards and other mail destined for Penn State University students.
State Police At Montoursville Missing teen
MONTGOMERY — Troopers reported a 16-year-old Montgomery girl is considered missing, or a runaway.
The incident was reported at 1 a.m. Aug. 1 from Bower Street, Montgomery, Lycoming County. The unnamed girl is black, approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and 120 pounds with long curly black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink headband, green T-shirt, black pants and athletic Nike slides. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
ATV crash (injuries)
MORELAND TOWNSHIP — A Bloomsburg man and woman sustained suspected serious injuries following an ATV crash at 9:52 p.m. July 31 along Bill Sones Road, north of Baylor Road, Moreland Township, Lycoming County.
A 2008 Suzuki LTA750X driven by Hope E. Mauro, 56, was traveling north when it overturned onto its left side, ejecting Mauro and passenger Larry C. Bennett, 50, police noted. Both Mauro and Bennett were transported by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Police said neither was using safety equipment.
The crash remains under investigation, police noted.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian (injuries)
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A Muncy man sustained a suspected minor injury after being struck by a vehicle at 10:23 p.m. June 12 along Antlers Lane, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2006 Ford Fusion was being driven in a careless manner by a 17-year-old Montgomery boy when the vehicle struck Joseph Smith, 29, of Muncy, as he was walking along the roadway.
Smith was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a suspected minor injury. Troopers said the 17 year old was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Pete Rose, 42, of Orangville, sustained a suspected serious injury in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 7:08 p.m. Aug. 2. along Route 442, at an intersection with Neufer Hollow Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 1996 Mack Trucks RD688S driven by Matthew Neidig, 44, of Hughesville, attempted to turn left onto Neufer Hollow Road, from Route 442, when it struck a 2020 Harley-Davidson FXBB driven by Rose.
Troopers said Neidig, who was belted, was not injured. Rose was transported to UPMC Williamsport for treatment.
Charges against Neidig are pending further investigation.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Two drivers were injured in a crash which occurred at 1:21 p.m. July 16 along Four Mile Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2011 Nissan Sentra driven by Matthew Harrison, 36, of Pittsburgh, was turning left onto Northway Road when it struck a 2017 Volvo 560 driven by Mark Clarke, 60, of Willimasport.
Both drivers, who were belted, sustained injuries in the crash. Harrison was cited with vehicle turning left, while Clarke was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 12:58 p.m. July 30 along Route 405, west of Lime Bluff Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
April M. Child, 22, of Wayne, was traveling north when it was struck by a 2016 Freightliner driven by Justin D. Null, 38, of Hughesville, police noted. Both drivers were belted. Child will be cited with vehicle approaching or entering intersection.
Hit and run
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged hit and run at 7:22 p.m. July 30 along South Pine Run Road, north of Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
According to police, a 2005 Toyota Tacoma driven by Wyatt W. Robinson, 26, of Linden, was traveling south when it swerved off the roadway, struck a utility pole and pulled to the right shoulder.
Hit and run
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — An unknown vehicle traveling west on Lycoming Mall Drive left the right side of the roadway, swiped a large utility pole and reentered the roadway in an unknown direction, police reported.
The crash occurred at around 7 p.m. July 29 along Lycoming Mall Drive at Hiller Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
1-vehicle crash
MONTOURSVILLE — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a concrete pillar at a gas pump island at 3:34 p.m. July 30 along North Montour Street, south of Crawford Alley, Montoursville, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2017 Ford Taurus driven by Anthony B. Mazzone, 30, of Montoursville, was exiting the gas pump area when the crash occurred. Mazzone was belted and was not injured.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 1:09 p.m. July 29 along Route 15 south, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Scott D. Wachob, 21, of Williamsport, was traveling south in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra when it went out of control, left the roadway and struck a traffic post, police noted. Wachob and a passenger were belted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
Strangulation
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a strangulation incident which occurred at 3 p.m. Aug. 2 at an assisted living facility along Leader Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 93-year-old Loyalsock Township man is listed by troopers as an arrestee, with victims being an 89-year-old Loyalsock Township woman, and a 72-year-old Loyalsock Township woman.
Harassment
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported domestic and arrested a 67-year-old Muncy woman.
The woman allegedly shoved a 71-year-old Muncy woman. The alleged incident was reported at 11:45 a.m. July 31 along South Market Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Trespass
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged trespass reported between 7 a.m. and 6:11 p.m. July 30 along Adele Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 46-year-old Montoursville woman, who related she has an active protection-from-abuse order against someone, returned to her residence and noticed the garage door open and a light on. No items were stolen. Police are investigating.
Terroristic threats
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP — A Jersey Shore woman allegedly threatened a Jersey Shore man with a knife at 11:14 a.m. July 25 along Route 287, Mifflin Township, Lycoming County.
The 57-year-old woman was not named. The victim was 61 years old, police noted.
Criminal mischief
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — Someone drove through hay fields, damaging about a tenth of a mile of crops valued at $1,000.
The alleged incident took place between 11 p.m. July 29 and 6 a.m. July 30 along Wells Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 66-year-old South Williamsport man, police noted. The suspect vehicle is a pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Drug possession
WILLIAMSPORT — A 36-year-old Hughesville woman was allegedly found in possession of narcotics and paraphernalia after an arrest prompted by a warrant inquiry.
The woman was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $10,000, police noted. Additional charges are pending.
Disorderly conduct
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Darryl Beck, 35, of Williamsport, used obscene language and made an obscene gesture.
The alleged incident occurred at 4 p.m. Aug. 2 at 1969 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a reported identity theft July 10 along Grammer Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged victims included Williamsport residents ages 52, 51, 17, 19 and 22.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to file an unemployment claim using the personal information of a 52-year-old Williamsport woman.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:09 a.m. July 30 along Cemetery Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone attempted to file an unemployment claim using the personal information of a 61-year-old Williamsport woman.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:14 a.m. July 30 along Elwood Crest Estates, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
MONTGOMERY — Tiffany Sellers, 32, of Montgomery, and Gloria Temple, 47, of Muncy, reported someone stole a 2001 Volkswagen.
The alleged theft occurred between 10 p.m. Aug. 2 and 9:20 a.m. Aug. 3 at 38 W. Houston Ave., Montgomery. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A package containing $270 in merchandise was stolen from the porch of a Williamsport man.
The incident occurred between 1:12 and 8 p.m. June 9 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The merchandise included black “Fear of God” track pants and volley shorts and a white “Fear of God” knit sweater.
