State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injury)
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Northumberland woman was transported by ambulance to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, following a one-vehicle crash at 3:01 p.m. Jan. 3 along Route 204, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
A 2017 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Amy L. Beaver, 24, of Northumberland, was traveling north when it went out of control, across the southbound lane, struck a PennDOT sign and tree, went down an embankment and overturned in a creek bed, troopers reported. Beaver was able to free herself and was transported with a possible injury, it was noted. Snow played a role in the crash, police said.
Beaver was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Prison contraband
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Sunbury man was charged after contraband was seized at the Snyder County Prison, 600 Old Colony Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
The alleged incident took place at 10:46 a.m. Jan. 4. Matthew Otting was charged and remained in prison in lieu of bail.
Retail theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Two women were cited after an alleged theft from Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Cassie Barge, 31, of Selinsgrove, and Amanda Habegger, 33, of Middleburg, were charged after allegedly concealing merchandise and scanning the wrong bar codes.
State Police At Stonington DUI
COAL TOWNSHIP — The driver of a vehicle was determined to be under the influence following a traffic stop at 4:11 p.m. Jan. 5 along Center Street, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
A 1982 Ford was involved. No further information was provided.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — One person was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 4:52 p.m. Dec. 31 along Route 61, west of Route 890, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Cheyenne Gavason, 20, of Sunbury, attempted a left turn and was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Alyssa M. Keiser, 20, of Coal Township. Both drivers were belted. Keister was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
Gavason will be cited with vehicle turning left.
1-vehicle crash
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A motorist escaped injury when the vehicle they were driving left the roadway and struck a sign and utility pole.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 8:33 a.m. Jan. 5 along Route 147, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. A 2007 Toyota Camry driven by an unnamed peson was traveling north when it crossed the southbound lane, left the roadway, went sideways up an embankment, and struck a utility pole and speed limit sign. The driver was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 2:35 a.m. Jan. 5 along Route 61, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
A 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Josieto Castillo, 28, of Sunbury, was traveling west when Castillo was reportedly blinded by headlights from an oncoming vehicle in heavy fog. The vehicle went out of control and struck a utility pole and tree. Castillo and two passengers were belted and no injuries were noted.
State Police At Montoursville Burglary
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Williamsport man was charged with burglary and related charges after he allegedly stole a woman’s phone and was tracked via the stolen phone.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 1:31 a.m. Dec. 4 along Saint Davids Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Gerome Shaw, 41, allegedly forced his way into the residence of a 25-year-old Williamsport woman, and took her phone. Shaw was tracked, via the phone, to his apartment. The phone, an Apple iPhone, was valued at $800.
Shaw was charged with burglary, theft and harassment, arraigned and jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Two firearms were reportedly stolen from a township home, police reported.
The alleged theft took place between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 along Bloomingrove Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. A Ruger Blackhawk revolver valued at $700 and a Ruger LC9S 9mm pistol valued at $250 were taken, police noted. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of a Sony Playstation game console.
The alleged theft occurred sometime between Dec. 19 and 12:51 p.m. Dec. 26 at 250 Pepper St., Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
The console, valued at $369.99, was stolen from Kayla Pavao, 30, of Montgomery, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Williamsport man was scammed by someone claiming to be from Google, troopers noted.
The incident occurred at 2:32 a.m. Dec. 23 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The victim provided his credit card number over the phone when he received a call from someone stating they were from Goodle and needed to verify his business account.
Troopers remind the public to never give personal information over the phone.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of a firearm between 5 p.m. Nov. 27 and 4:52 p.m. Dec. 27 at 366 Fribley Church Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
A suspect has been identified and troopers are investigating, it was noted. The victim was Elton Rupert, 54, of Hughesville.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of personal information from a 59-year-old Williamsport man.
Sometime between Sept. 23 and Nov. 5 someone opened a bank account in the man’s name, troopers reported.
Theft
CASCADE TOWNSHIP — Someone used the personal information of a Trout Run man to purchase $663.57 worth of ham, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place around noon Nov. 17 at 1999 Flangian Hill Road, Cascade Township, Lycoming County.
Criminal mischief
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A Montgomery teen has been charged after she allegedly threw a tool through a vehicle window.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 11:15 p.m. Nov. 21 in the parking lot of Montgomery High School, north of School House Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. The unnamed teen allegedly threw a Craftsman ratchet through the window of a 2004 Subaru Legacy belonging to Elaine Packard, 59, of Williamsport.
Drug possession
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of animal cruelty and discovered Patrick Dieter in possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
The alleged incident took place sometime Dec. 25 at 142 Mohwak Drive, Wolf Township, Lycoming County. According to troopers, Dieter attempted to remove his ex-roomate’s cat from his residence, killed the cat and disposed of the body along the roadway.
Upon further investigation, troopers said Dieter was found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a smashed rear window of a vehicle.
The alleged incident took place between 6:30 to 8:20 p.m. Jan. 2 at 1724 Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The window of a 2002 Ford Escort belonging to Anna Kohler, 55, of Williamsport, was allegedly smashed. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, Williamsport Administrative citations
WILLIAMSPORT — Liquor enforcement officers from the state police cited the following establishments between Dec. 1-31:
• Dry Run Inc, Renovo, Clinton County. Manager Christine Hillyer was allegedly employed or engaged in another business without board approval. Additionally, troopers said the establishment sold in excess of 192 ounces in a single sale to a person for consumption off premises.
• Williamsport Hospitality Group, Lock Haven, Clinton County. The establishment was cited for COVID violations. The establishment allegedly sold to a patron for on-premise consumption which did not include a meal.
• Intoxicology Department, Berwick, Columbia County. The establishment was cited for COVID violations. An additional allegation of allowing a patron to be served or seated at the bar was noted.
• J and R Tavern, Montoursville, Lycoming County. The establishment allegedly sold to a visibly intoxicated person and permitted smoking in a smoking-prohibited area.
• End Zone Bar and Grill, Kulpmont, Northumberland County. The establishment allegedly sold to a visibly intoxicated person and violated COVID regulations.
• Wharton Tavern, Austin, Potter County. The establishment allegedly violated COVID regulations.
• Sheetz, Mansfield, Tioga County. The establishment alleged failed to notify the board within 15 days of a change of manager.
Activity report
December: Complaints received, 86; violation letters issued, 10; warning letters issued, 19;
Northumberland County Sentencings
• Alison Propiano, 33, of Shamokin, has been sentenced to 72 hours to six months confinement in the Northumberland County Jail on a driving under the influence count. Her license will also be suspended for one year, and she cannot consume, purchase or possess alcohol. Propiano must pay a $1,000 fine, plus costs of prosecution.
• Marcus Robinson, 37, of Sunbury, has been sentenced to six months probation and 30 days monitoring on a driving under the influence charge. In addition, Robinson may not consume, purchase or possess alcohol without prior permission. He must pay a $1,000 fine, plus the costs of prosecution.
