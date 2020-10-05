Watsontown Police Department Possession
WATSONTOWN — A 39-year-old Watsontown man was arrested and charged with drug offenses Friday as police served felony warrants in the borough.
Watsontown police were assisted by the Pa. State Constable Fugitive Recovery Unit around 2:40 p.m. Friday with serving warrants at 115 S. Main St., Watsontown. There, William G. Dehaas was taken into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after he was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
Obstructing administration of law
WATSONTOWN — A woman in Watsontown was arrested and charged with obstructing administration of law after an alleged incident Sept. 18 in the borough.
Police arrived at 7:21 a.m. Sept. 18 at an East Third Street address to take Scott Schulte, 31, into custody on active warrants out of Dauphin County. Kristi Swartz allegedly failed to open the door and when officers saw Swartz and Schulte inside through an open window, forced entry was made.
Schulte was taken into custody and turned over to Lower Paxton Township police while Swartz was charged with obstructing administration of law.
Northumberland County Sentences
• Jeremy Steven Reich, 37, of New Berlin, three years supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first 12 months on house arrest, 100 hours of community service, $2,500 fine plus costs for DUI.
• Miranda Canouse, 25, of Mount Carmel, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Christy Pensyl, 43, of Shamokin, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for disorderly conduct.
• Kevin J. Smeltzer, 23, of Danville, $50 fine plus costs for failing to obey traffic control devices.
• Brittanie Charowsky, 25, of Winfield, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs for endangering the welfare of children; six months’ supervised probation with restrictive conditions including the first 30 days on house arrest, 12-month driver’s license suspension, $1,000 fine plus costs, $10,550 restitution to Mervin Schwartz, and $3,150 restitution to Tuscarora Wayne Insurance Co. for DUI.
• William Bender, 40, of Shamokin, 12 months probation, $100 fine plus costs, and $7,198 restitution to Trinity Evangelical Church in Shamokin.
• John McCreary, 62, of Northumberland, one-year probation and costs of prosecution for open lewdness; concurrent sentence of one-year probation and costs of prosecution for disorderly conduct.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Driving under the influence charges have been filed against a Danville woman after troopers noticed a vehicle she was driving weaving across a double line.
Molly Fletcher, 54, of 115 McCormick Road, Danville, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving after being stopped by troopers at 9:02 p.m. Aug. 1 in the 5000 block of Route 54, Delaware Township.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Nov. 4.
Illegal operation of vehicle
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg man has been charged after allegedly operating a vehicle while his license was suspended for a previous driving under the influence charge.
Ronald Boney, 67, of 625 White Springs Road, Mifflinburg, has been charged with illegally operating a vehicle not equipped with ignition interlock and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
Boney was charged as the result of a traffic stop which occurred at 1;26 a.m. June 13 in the 8600 block of Route 405, Turbot Township.
Troopers stopped a vehicle operated by Boney after he allegedly failed to lower his high-beam lights. It was discovered he was allegedly driving on a suspended license, and without a required vehicle ignition interlock device.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 28.
False reports
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Mill Hall man has been charged with multiple counts after allegedly lying to troopers after being involved in a crash.
Adam Weaver, of 10 Sagmore Drive, Mill Hall, has been charged with false reports, recklessly endangering another person, accidents involving personal injury, false reports, registration and certificate of title required, drivers required to be licensed, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and duty to give information or render aid.
The charges were filed as the result of a crash which occurred May 21 at mile marker 213 along Interstate 80 in Turbot Township.
Troopers said a vehicle operated by Weaver rear-ended another vehicle. He allegedly told troopers that a woman who was driving his vehicle ran from the scene. Upon investigation, troopers said the claim turned out to be false, and that Weaver was driving on a license which was suspended due to a previous driving under the influence conviction.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 18.
Simple assault
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A Snow Shoe man has been charged with simple assault and harassment after allegedly punching his girlfriend in the face.
Christopher Narehood, 39, of 207 W. Olive St., Snow Shoe, was charged with simple and assault and harassment after allegedly striking his girlfriend Aug. 14 at 670 Hidden Paradise Road, West Chillisquaque Township.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 28.
Disorderly conduct
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Gerald Sakers III, 28, of 1000 Mexico Road, Milton, has been charged with disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal mischief as the result of an alleged incident which occurred Aug. 29 at 7880 Route 405, Turbot Township.
Troopers were called to the scene after receiving reports of a fight in progress and discovered Sakers allegedly sped out of the parking lot in his vehicle, throwing stones which struck an individual in the eye.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 28.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived, or had hearings held, are next due for formal arraignment Oct. 26 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Tony D. Rainey, 27, of Newark, N.J., pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI and summary counts of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and no rear lights were withdrawn.
• Joshua M. Rhinehart, 33, of New Columbia, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony count of aggravated assault, misdemeanor counts of simply assault and criminal mischief and a summary count of harassment.
• Jacob James Hoagland, 18, of Berwick, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Northumberland County Marriage licenses
• Carleen Acor, 46, of Sunbury, and Michael Ang, 62, of Sunbury.
• Michael Wetzel, 35, of Herndon, and April Long, 35, of Herndon.
• Elizabeth Witkowski, 26, of Coal Township, and Robert Drake, 25, of Coal Township.
• Michael McElroy, 29, of Mount Carmel, and Melissa Fuller, 31, of Mount Carmel.
• Ronald Dunkle Jr., 52, of Sunbury, and Victoria Reed, 45, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Keith Price, Laurie Price and Anna Price to Jeffrey C. Cole and Sarah E. Cole, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Lois A. Kemper estate, Louise A. Kemper, Georgiann Hyduk co-executrix, Marsha Williams co-executrix and Marion Zakrzewski co-executrix to Bryan C. Deklinski, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Robert E. Diehl administrator and Sandra L. Carr estate to Thomas E. Beall-Ellersieck and Terri R. Beall-Ellersieck, property in Sunbury, $119,000.
• Melanie L. Williams to Sterkhuis Properties LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $18,000.
• John M. Kuzo and Elaine Kuzo to Francis David Cimino and Susan L. Cimino, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Andrew J. Bednarchick to Francis David Cimino and Susan L. Cimino, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
State Police At Montoursville State Police At Mansfield Assault
TIOGA TOWNSHIP — Troopers from Montoursville and Mansfield are seeking information related to an alleged assault in the early morning hours of Oct. 3 at Fred’s Woodshed, 17795 Route 287, Tioga Township, Tioga County.
Troopers said a black man age 20-25, 180 pounds with bradied hair and wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans struck a white woman twice in the head, pulled her by the hair and pushed her to the ground.
Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 570-662-2151.
State Police at Bloomsburg Missing juvenile
SCOTT TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old girl was reported missing from Central Columbia High School late Oct. 1.
The girl was later located by troopers and returned to the custody of her family.
The alleged incident took place at 11 p.m. Oct. 1 at the high school, Yocum Drive, Scott Township, Columbia County.
