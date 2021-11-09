Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Saturday: Assist other agency, 1:55 a.m., South Campus Drive; motorist assist, 2:39 a.m., North Derr Drive; found property, 3:18 a.m., South Sixth Street; PFA, 5:43 a.m., police headquarters; traffic warning, 8:16 a.m., South Water and St. Louis streets; police information, 8:55 a.m., JPM Road, East Buffalo Township; found property, 10:01 a.m., Market Street; assist police agency, 2:26 p.m., East Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; neighbor dispute, 2:44 p.m., Market Street; domestic-4:58 p.m., Market Street; assist police agency, 5:02 p.m.; dispute, 5:13 p.m, Hardwood Drive, East Buffalo Township; overdose, 11 p.m., Brown Street; suspicious circumstance, 11:47 p.m., South Sixth Street.
• Friday: Damaged property, 2:38 a.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic warning, 9:36 a.m., Market Street; burglar alarm, 9:55 a.m., Villa Vista, East Buffalo Township; phone call request, 10:45 a.m., police headquarters; fraud, 12:22 p.m., police headquarters; house check, 1:08 p.m., Westbranch Highway; assist other agency, 1:18 p.m., Fairground Road, East Buffalo Township; phone call request, 2:05 p.m. St. Catherine Street; disorderly conduct, 4:33 p.m., North Derr Drive; phone call request, 4:47 p.m., Market Street; be on the lookout, 6:39 p.m., Mifflin County Regional Police; phone call request, 6:51 p.m., police headquarters; assist public, 9:19 p.m., North Derr Drive.
State Police At Stonington DUI crash (injury)
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A Sunbury man has been charged with DUI after he was ejected from the vehicle during a violent one-vehicle crash at 6:40 p.m. Oct. 6 along Clemens Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said John M. Diebler, 27, was traveling east in a 2003 Chevrolet S10 which went out of control, went into a cornfield and overturned. Diebler was not belted and was ejected during the crash, police said. Diebler was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected serious injury.
Troopers said Diebler will be charged with DUI.
DUI crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Herndon man was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI following an alleged incident at 2:50 p.m. Nov. 1 along Route 147 and Ferry Road, Jackson Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Daniel Maurer, 37, was arrested. A Dodge Dakota was involved.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Paxinos woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash reported at 12:18 a.m. Nov. 7 along Route 890 at Hallowing Run Road, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Melissa J. Shadle, 41, of Williamstown, was traveling in a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu which failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by a 2013 Ford Fiesta driven by Emily K. Klinger, 18, of Paxinos. Both drivers were belted. Klinger sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted.
Shadle will be issued a warning for stop signs and yield signs, it was noted.
2-vehicle crash
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 3:47 p.m. Nov. 3 along Route 225, east of Hepner Road, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Kacie M. Hoy, 18, of Herndon, was traveling south in a 2006 Ford Explorer when it rearended a 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by Douglas W. Smith, 49, of Lykens. Both drivers and a passenger in teh Ford were belted.
Hoy will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
PFA violation
LITTLE MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — A Dornsife man allegedly violated a protection-from-abuse order when he allegedly shoved a 76-year-old Dornsife woman.
Troopers charged Douglas Mengle, 52, following the alleged incident at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4 along State Road, Little Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — A 61-year-old Herndon man allegedly pushed a 78-year-old Herndon woman.
Dale Adams was arrested, police noted. The alleged incident occurred at 1:48 p.m. Nov. 2 along Meeting House Road, Jordan Township, Northumberland County.
Harassment
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported disturbance on a school bus and cited a 15-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy.
The alleged incident was reported at 7:12 a.m. Nov. 5 along Old Reading and Hollow roads, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Animal cruelty
LOWER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A female pit bull was shot twice in the area of Shingara Road, Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said the alleged incident was reported at 10:44 a.m. Nov. 5. Brittany Shingara reported hearing two shots fired near her residence after she let her dogs outside. The female dog was shot once in the head and one in the hind leg, police reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Hit and run
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — An unknown vehicle was traveling along Route 61 when it left the northbound lane, struck a stop sign and fled, police reported.
The incident occurred at 8:28 a.m. Nov. 8 along Route 61, prior to the Dollar General, 2443 Route 61, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Vehicle vs. deer
ROCKEFELLER TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer in the roadway at 6:20 a.m. Nov. 4 along Route 890, east of West Mountain road, Rockefeller Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2009 Toyota Tacoma driven by Frederick W. Gruver, 54, of Lake Ariel, was traveling east when it struck the deer. Gruver and a passenger were belted.
Burglary
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to an attempted burglary reported at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 22 at Kratzer Oil Company, 150 East Drive, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Damage to glass windows was reported at $133 and a window screen valued at $57 was damaged, police noted. The attempted burglary appeared to have occurred while the business was closed over the weekend.
Found wallet
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A wallet found by a person working on Veterans Memorial Bridge was turned into state police at 10:58 a.m. Oct. 21.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 2019 Ford Edge went east through a parking lot and struck a gas pump barrier.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 3:28 p.m. Nov. 1 in the parking lot of Sheetz, 7775 Route 220, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. No injuries were noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer, which became stuck atop the vehicle, at 3:37 a.m. Nov. 4 along I-180 westbound, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Brian A. Dunlap, 32, of Muncy, was traveling west in the right lane when his 2017 Ford Focus struck the deer, police reported. Dunlap was belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 6:42 p.m. Nov. 4 along Route 15, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Mary K. Gallagher, 23, of Lebanon, was traveling north when it struck the deer. Gallagher was belted.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle went off the roadway at 5:06 a.m. Nov. 8 along I-180 westbound near mile marker 16.5, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2017 Chrysler 200 driven by Ryan M. Quick, 29, of Muncy, was traveling west when it swerved to miss a deer on the roadway, went into the median and came to rest. Quick was belted.
Theft by deception
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged mail scam reported between Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 along Route 118, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
A 72-year-old Hughesville man was reportedly scammed out of $1,000.
Theft by deception
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — Someone reportedly used the personal information of a 55-year-old Unityville woman in an attempt to obtain unemployment benefits.
The alleged incident was reported between Sept. 5 and Nov. 2 along Worthington Road Extension, Jordan Township, Lycoming County.
