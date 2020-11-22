State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Selinsgrove man was arrested for DUI following a one-vehicle crash at 12:11 a.m. Nov. 19 along East Academy Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Brett R. Dressler was traveling east when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a creek bed and overturned. Two alcoholic beverage containers were found inside the vehicle and signs of impairment were noted by police. Dressler was arrested for DUI and will be cited with careless driving.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian (injury)
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A pedestrian sustained a suspected minor injury when he was struck by a vehicle while walking his dog at 5:15 p.m. Nov. 19 along Walnut Road, north of Route 522, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Bronze C. Brubaker, 36, of Middleburg, was traveling south when he became distracted by his cell phone. his 2009 Honda Civic struck Joseph E. Adamic, 50, of Middleburg. Brubaker will be cited with prohibited text-based communications.
Adamic was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — One man was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 4:16 p.m. Nov. 18 along Mill Road, south of Greenbriar Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A 2015 GMC Terrain driven by Glenn R. Chapman, 67, of Selinsgrove, was traveling west when it struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Carlos A. Hernandez, 36, of Sunbury, causing the Altima to spin into an electrical box on private property, troopers reported.
Chapman will be cited with driving too fast for conditions and restraint systems. He was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
Hernandez was issued a warning for drivers required to be licensed.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 10:27 a.m. Nov. 18 along Route 11, south of County Line Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Edward G. Oehrig, 66, of Selinsgrove, was traveling south in a 2011 Toyota Rav4 when the vehicle made a U-turn and struck a northbound 2013 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Rashad Frelin, 38, of Montoursville. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Oehrig will be cited with limitations on turning around.
2-vehicle crash
MOROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 2:46 p.m. Nov. 18 along North Susquehanna Trail, south of Lori Lane, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Lonnie D. Kauffman, 68, of Mifflinburg, was traveling south in the right lane and struck the rear of a 2016 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Eric S. Morgan, 31, of Adamstown. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured.
Kauffman will be cited with following too closely.
State Police At Stonington DUI
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Troopers conducted a traffic stop at 4:13 p.m. Nov. 3 along I-80 eastbound in Liberty Township, Montour County, and arrrested Tamekin Bradley, 43, of Pittsburgh, for DUI and possession.
A 2007 Chevrolet Impala was towed, troopers noted.
DUI
COAL TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old Shamokin man was arrested for DUI and possession following a traffic stop at 8:48 p.m. Nov. 13 along Tioga and Howard streets, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped and the driver, Chad Neiman, was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of paraphernalia. Troopers said Neiman was determined to have an active warrant from Bethlehem for escape.
Charges are pending toxicology tests.
Troopers also noted that while stopped Neiman attempted to contact a protected person who has a protection-from-abuse order filed against him. Charges were filed.
DUI
SHAMOKIN — A 56-year-old Shamokin man was arrested for DUI and possession following a traffic stop at 11:37 p.m. Oct. 14 along Spurzheim and North Rock streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County.
A 2003 Dodge was stopped and David Klingler arrested, it was noted.
DUI
MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP — Troopers stopped a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier at 6:44 p.m. Nov. 16 along Front Street, Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, and found the driver to be under the influence and in possession of drugs.
Austin Reed, 19, of Kulpmont, was arrested, troopers reported.
Hit and run
ZERBE TOWNSHIP — A 55-year-old Trevorton man was cited following an alleged incident at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 3 along West Shamokin Street, east of South 11th Street, Zerbe Township, Northumberland County.
Michael J. Mazer, 55, of Trevorton, was backing a 2018 GMC Terrain to a garage bay door at Desantis Distributor when the vehicle struck the side of the door, causing minor damage to the building, then fled without advising anyone of the crash, troopers reported.
He will be cited with careless driving.
PFA violation
HERNDON — Troopers reported that Jason Donmoyer, 35, of Shamokin, violated a protection-from-abuse order at 1:13 a.m. Oct. 29 along North Main Street, Herndon, Northumberland County.
No further information was available.
Harassment
HERNDON — State police charged Saxton Criley, 18, of Herndon, following an alleged altercation with two residents of Herndon, Northumberland County.
The alleged incident took place at 8:22 p.m. Nov. 12 along South Main Street, Herndon.
Vehicle vs. deer
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 11:30 p.m. Oct. 30 along Route 147, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2005 Honda Civic driven by a 17-year-old Dalmatia boy struck the deer. The teen was belted.
Burglary
RUSH TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged burglary which occurred between 4 p.m. Nov. 12 and 1:51 p.m. Nov. 14 along Rushtown Road, Rush Township, Northumberland County.
The victim was listed as a 62-year-old Danville man and damage to a door was estimated at $100. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
Theft
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A suspect allegedly used funds from the checking account of a 24-year-old Sunbury woman without authorization to pay court fines.
An investigation is ongoing. The alleged incident occurred at noon Nov. 9 along Hillside Drive, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. The amount stolen was listed at $227.75.
Theft
KULPMONT — State police are investigating the theft of items from a 69-year-old Kulpmont woman at 9:50 a.m. Nov. 6 along Scott Street, Kulpmont, Northumberland County.
The woman had various personal items taken from a canvas bag on a cart she uses to store the items, troopers noted. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 12:31 p.m. Nov. 18 along Sheridan Street at Lafayette Parkway, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2014 Ford Escape driven by Michael F. Juran, 55, of Williamsport, entered the intersection and was struck by a 2013 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Bonnie L. Barats, 55, of Canton. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Juran will be cited with obedience to traffic-control signals.
Hit and run
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — State police are investigating a hit-and-run crash which occurred at 7:13 p.m. Nov. 17 along Northway Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
A 2013 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Melinda A. Alexander, 47, of Montoursville, was traveling south in the right lane when it went off the right side of the roadway, onto the west berm, left the berm, struck a mailbox, veered back onto the roadway and continued south, troopers noted. Alexander was belted and was uninjured.
The incident remains under investigation, police noted.
False identification
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — State police cited an 18-year-old Baltimore man after he allegedly attempted to purchase liquor with a false identification card.
Troopers said the incident took place at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Fine Wines and Good Spirits, 1939 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Joseph Buttarazzi allegedly attempted to purchase $55.08 worth of liquor with a false identification card. He was cited.
2-vehicle crash
WOLF TOWNSHIP — No one was injured after a two-vehicle crash at 10:02 a.m. Nov. 20 along Route 220 near Wolf Run Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2015 Ford F-350 driven by an unnamed person was traveling west when it struck a 2016 Dodge Ram which was attempting a turn.
The driver of the Ford was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Shamokin City to Kolya Kramarenko, property in Shamokin, $250.
• Shamokin City to Kolya Kramarenko, property in Shamokin, $1,250.
• BDL Properties LLC to Michael B. Smith and Meghan E. Smith, property in Mount Carmel Township, $285,000.
• Helen R. Royer and Jack Schleig to Jack Schleig, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Arthur T. Thomas and Lynette M. Thomas to Arthur T. Thomas and Lynette M. Thomas, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Christina M. Bucher and Barry D. Bucher to Brandon M. Bucher and Matthew J. Bucher, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Dariah Jane Korbich to Robert Junior Suriel Aquino, property in Coal Township, $14,000.
• Wilfred E. Beury and Shirley K. Beury to Todd S. Ellison, Cassondra A. Ellison, David A. Andreychik and Valerie M. Andreychik, property in Rush Township, $330,000.
