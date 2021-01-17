State Police At Selinsgrove Sex abuse of a child
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged incident involving the abuse of a child via Snapchat.
The alleged incident involved a 16-year-old Russellville, Ky., girl and allegedly occurred between April 20 and May 28 along Bucksey Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
1-vehicle crash (injuries)
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A pair of Snyder County teens were hospitalized after a one-vehicle crash at 7:20 a.m. Jan. 16 along Middle Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by an unnamed 17-year-old Middleburg girl was traveling east in a sharp right curve when it began to spin due to icy conditions, left the roadway and struck a silo. The driver and passenger, a 16-year-old Beavertown girl, were belted and were transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with suspected minor injuries.
The driver was issued a warning for driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash at 9:49 p.m. Jan. 15 along Route 35, south of Splashing Stream Lane, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Gage M. Fitzpatrick, 19, of Northumberland, was traveling south in a 2005 Volvo S60 when the vehicle slid on a wet roadway, struck a utility pole and farm fence and came to rest in a field, it was reported. Fitzpatrick will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, police noted.
Trespass
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A McClure man was charged after he allegedly drove a farm vehicle on property he was ordered by a judge to stay off of.
Troopers said the incident took place at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at 12547 Stage Road, Spring Township, Snyder County. Bronson Stone, 38, was charged. The victim was John Stone, 78, of McClure, police noted.
Drug possession
UNION TOWNSHIP — A Manheim woman was charged after a traffic stop.
Troopers charged Mindy Konrad, 32, with drug offenses and related traffic offenses following a stop at 5:38 p.m. Jan. 13 in the 1100 block of Main Street, Union Township, Snyder County. Marijuana and paraphernalia were found during a search, troopers noted.
Firearm sale/transfer
PERRY TOWNSHIP — An unnamed person was charged after attempting to purchase a 9mm pistol and providing false information on a background check.
The alleged incident took place at 3 p.m. April 30 along Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, troopers noted.
A Dodge Ram 1500 was investigated at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at 1810 Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, following a report of an unresponsive female. Troopers said the female was evaluated by emergency medical personnel and taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A vehicle was stopped for multiple alleged violations and the driver taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
Troopers said a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by a 24-year-old Montoursville man was stopped. The driver was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending chemical testing.
1-vehicle crash
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a vehicle crash and rollover at 8:32 a.m. Jan. 14 along Route 15 south, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
A 2011 Ford Escape driven by Jesse J. Gross, 28, of Lindley, N.Y., was traveling south when it left the right shoulder, struck a snow bank, became airborne, struck a traffic sign and overturned onto its roof. Gross was belted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic, police noted.
Vehicle vs. parked vehicle
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle and home at 11 a.m. Dec. 18 at 199 Heatherbrooke Estates, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
A 2020 Cadillac XT4 and 2018 Chevrolet were involved, police noted.
Assault
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A Montoursville woman was charged after troopers responded to a domestic at 3:34 a.m. Nov. 24 along Woodland Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
An unnamed 22-year-old Montoursville woman was charged. A 60-year-old Montoursville woman was the alleged victim.
Harassment
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a reported domestic and cited a 70-year-old Linden man.
The alleged incident occurred at 8 a.m. Jan. 14 at Harvest Moon Park, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 33-year-old Linden woman.
Overdose
GAMBLE TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Trout Run man was transported for evaluation after troopers responded to a possible overdose.
The alleged incident took place at 9:39 a.m. Jan. 13 along Stone Mountain Lane, Gamble Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Someone charged $165.69 to a credit card belonging to a Williamsport man without authorization.
The alleged theft occurred at 8:38 a.m. Jan. 14 along Pinecrest Drive, Eldred Township, Lycoming County. The charge was made at a department store in Muhlenburg Township, Berks County.
An investigation is ongoing.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• JK and L Enterprise LLC to HI5VKRB LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Eugene C. Christine and Barbara J. Christine to Glen Miller, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Steven T. Renn and Jessica M. Renn to Steven T. Renn, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Francis R. Robidoux and Catherine Robidoux to Jessica M. Britton, property in Shamokin, $6,000.
• Marlin L. Bettleyon to Lee Ann Wagner, property in Point Township, $1.
• Bernard J. Nestico and Janice Nestico to Karson Gray Realty LLC, property in Kulpmont, $250,000.
• Irene F. McAllister-Geiswite, Irene F. McAllister and Ronald E. Geiswite Jr. to Sean H. McAllister and Melissa A. McAllister, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Charles C. Unger and Diane E. Unger to Diane E. Unger, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Charles C. Unger and Diane E. Unger to Charles C. Unger, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Sandra M. Klinger agent and individually and Ernest L. Klinger by agent to Ty Rothermel and April Rothermel, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Carysfort Reef LLC to Joshua Tree Associates LLC, property in Coal Township, $10.
• Judith Podpora estate and Lorelle Anne Podpora individually and executrix to Edison Molina and Zolla Heras, property in Mount Carmel Township, $35,000.
• James M. Fowler Jr. and Rianne C. Fowler to Brittany A. Vangilder, property in Rush Township, $220,000.
• Richard T. Krieger estate, Jonathan Fedako executor and Sandra Fedako executor to Jonathan Fedako and Sandra Fedako, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Lloyd B. Zimmerman estate and Verna G. Zimmerman executrix and individually to Neal M. Zimmerman and Carrie L. Zimmerman, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Lloyd B. Zimmerman estate, Verna G. Zimmerman executrix, Nevin E. Zimmerman co-partner, Merle M. Zimmerman co-partner and Lloyd B. Zimmerman and Sons Farm TA to Bonita M. Martin and Dana L. Martin, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Lloyd B. Zimmerman estate and Verna G. Zimmerman executrix and individually to Lloyd B. Zimmerman and Sons Farms, Nevin E. Zimmerman co-partner and Merle M. Zimmerman co-partner, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Melissa A. Ruch to Trevor Alan David Bewley, property in Rockefeller Township, $122,854.
• Lloyd B. Zimmerman estate and Verna G. Zimmerman executrix and individually to Merle M. Zimmerman and Janice L. Zimmerman, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Lloyd B. Zimmerman estate and Verna G. Zimmerman executrix and individually to Neal M. Zimmerman and Carrie L. Zimmerman, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Wilbert C. Smeltz and Marlene L. Smeltz to Wilbert C. Smeltz and Marlene L. Smeltz, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Robert Blusius and Kimberly Martino to Robert Blusius, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Neil S. Bohm and Linda S. Bohm to Alba S. Feliz Carrasco, property in Sunbury, $1.
• SMF Rentals LLC to Michael J. Kisner and Mindy N. Kisner, property in Sunbury, $1.
• C. Scott Karpinski and Maribeth G. Karpinski to Daniel J. Karpinski and Tamara Jo Karpinski, property in Sunbury, $1.
• William C. Hackenberg III and Brittany Hackenberg to Javier Figueroa Santiago, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Stevijo A. Wallace, Stevijo A. Campbell and Logan T. Campbell to Lizabeth S. Conrad, property in Sunbury, $95,000.
• Ivan L. Newman estate, David A. Newman co-executor and individually, Lee Ann E. Bobb co-executor and individually, Scott E. Newman co-executor and individually and Richard J. Newman co-executor and individually to Todd Eyster, property in Herndon, $1.
• Peter J. Long Sr. and Kelly R. Long to Katie Shiko and John Shiko, property in Coal Township, $125,000.
• Patricia C. Rosini estate and Paige Rosini administratrix to Steven A. Clark, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Patricia C. Rosini estate and Paige Rosini administratrix to Steven A. Clark, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Joan I. Schweinhart to Ilian Dimitrov and Panayot Sopotski, property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.
• Doris G. Clark estate and Bonnie L. Francis execturix to Todd R. Gutekunst and Charlene L. Gutekunst, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Kathleen E. Paul to Brian W. Forrest and Erin L. Forrest, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Christopher J. Lapotsky and Georgette J. Lapotsky to Christopher J. Lapotsky, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Allen D. Slotterback and Cathy B. Slotterback to Dominican Innovations Inc., property in Shamokin, $28,000.
• Jarrod Shutter to Dominican Innovations Inc., property in Shamokin, $24,500.
• Keith C. Vrabec to James R. Meadows and Tawnya Meadows, property in Rush Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.