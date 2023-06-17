State Police at Milton
Three-vehicle crash
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers who register will receive FREE online access all the time.
Take advantage of an affordable Online Subscription for complete online and e-Edition access today!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|1 Year
|$138.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$72.00
|for 180 days
|3 Months
|$38.00
|for 90 days
State Police at Milton
Three-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash which occurred at 10:29 p.m. June 13 along Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 17-year-old New Columbia girl was driving a 2010 Mazda north on Westbranch Highway when she failed to stop at a traffic light and struck the rear of a 2007 Honda Civic driven by Austin Gainer, 19, of Milton. The Civic was pushed into the rear of a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by Justin Markle, 22, of Montgomery.
One-vehicle crash
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old from Lewisburg escaped injury in a crash which occurred at 8 a.m. June 15 along Route 15 northbound, north of the White Deer Pike, White Deer Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2006 Mazda 6 driven by Ricard Torres Rodriguez had a right-rear tire failure, causing the car to spin and strike a cement barrier.
Theft
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — A 54-year-old Milton man reported being scammed out of $2,450.
The incident was reported at 12:52 a.m. June 2 along Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
UNION TOWNSHIP — A 37-year-old man reported being scammed out of $300 by attempting to purchase Taylor Swift tickets via Facebook Marketplace.
The incident was reported at 10:48 a.m. May 31 in Union Township, Union County.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.