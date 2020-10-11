State Police At Milton DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped for alleged violations and the driver, Brandi Wertz, 33, of Mifflinburg, was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 7:18 p.m. Oct. 6 along Crossroads Drive and Fort Titzell Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Charges were filed, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 9 a.m. along Musser Lane, west of Peach Orchard Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Naomi J. Klim, 22, of Muncy, was driving south in a 2006 Ford Focus in a left curve when the vehicle went out of control, spun clockwise, went off the roadway and struck a guide rail, spunk clockwise across the travel lanes and struck a guide rail, troopers reported.
Klim was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a truck struck a deer along the interstate in Montour County.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 6 when a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Anthony W. Finchen, 21, of Trevose, was traveling east and struck a deer in the roadway.
Loose tire vs. vehicle
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured after the left rear tire from a trailer towed by a 2020 Volvo came off its mount and was struck by a westbound 2019 Kenworth, troopers reported.
The incident took place at 4:09 p.m. Oct. 6 along the interstate at mile marker 216, Liberty Township, Montour County. No one was injured.
Hit and run
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A vehicle struck a legally parked vehicle, then fled the scene in Kelly Township, Union County, police reported.
The alleged incident took place at 2:41 p.m. Sept. 29 in the parking lot at Weis Markets, 6901 Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township.
Troopers said an unknown vehicle was leaving the parking lot when it turned too sharply and struck a parked 2015 Kia Sorento, then fled the scene.
Hit and run
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Troopers say distracted driving caused a hit-and-run crash at 9:22 p.m. Oct. 3 along Stecker Mill Road, east of Mowery Road, Liberty Township Montour County.
Cory J. Doran, 30, of Danville, was driving a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound when he became distracted by a hand-held telephone, which caused the vehicle to veer off the northern berm and crash into a utility pole, troopers reported. The crash sheared the utility pole and Doran allegedly exited the vehicle and fled without providing proper notification of the crash.
Doran was allegedly not belted and sustained a suspected minor injury. He will be cited with careless driving, troopers said.
Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a physical altercation that allegedly took place at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 5 at Danville State Hospital, 200 State Hospital Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
A 31-year-old Danville woman and 34-year-old Danville woman were allegedly involved. The 31 year old was arrested, police noted.
Drug possession
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers were dispatched to a reported disturbance and recovered an unlabeled bottle of pills.
The alleged incident took place at 9:50 a.m. Sept. 26 along Old Valley School Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
Drug possession
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A 2018 Hyundai Elantra was stopped for speeding, at which time troopers said David Beacher, 37 of Stroudsburg, was found to be under the influence of drugs and in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
The alleged incident took place at 12:34 a.m. Oct. 5 along I-80 west in Valley Township, Montour County. Charges are pending toxicology tests.
Theft from motor vehicles
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported items were taken from vehicles belonging to three Lewisburg residents Sept. 29 along William Penn Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
UNION TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly obtained a business loan using the personal information of an unidentified person.
Troopers said the alleged incident took place at 4:53 p.m. Sept. 17 at 118 Shirley Drive, Union Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Terry Buss, 73, of Liberty Township, Montour County, purchased a tractor using eBay gift cards and never received the tractor.
The incident occurred at 1 p.m. Sept. 28 along Kreswell Road.
Criminal mischief
WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Damage was reported to a copper gas line at the residence of a 69-year-old White Deer man, troopers reported.
The alleged incident was reported at 5 p.m. Oct. 4 along Interstate Avenue, White Deer Township, Union County.
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash reported at 6:21 a.m. Sept. 30 along Clifford Road, north of Pine Brook Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Jansen H. Houdeshell, 19, of Millmont, was traveling south in a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis when the vehicle went out of control, across the northbound lanes, left the roadway and struck an embankment and tree, troopers reported.
Houdeshell was belted and was not injured. he will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle swerved to miss a deer at 6:21 p.m. Oct. 7 along Smalsh Barrick Road, south of New Berlin Highway, Jackson Township, Snyder County, and struck a pole.
A 2011 Nissan Frontier driven by Brent M. Blair, 22, of Middleburg, was traveling north when it struck a pole after swerving to miss a deer in the roadway, police noted. The driver was issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State Police At Stonington Strangulation
LITTLE MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a 911 hang-up and arrested Brandon Long, 38, of Dornsife.
The alleged incident took place at 5:52 p.m. Sept. 15 at 123 Creek Road, Little Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County. The female victim allegedly had injuries to her head and neck area. Long was transported to Northumberland County Jail.
State Police At Montoursville Theft
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Hughesville man, who was not named, allegedly stole multiple items valued at approximately $320 from the residence of a 71-year-old Hughesville man.
Troopers said the incident took place at 12:52 p.m. Oct. 7 along Mohawk Drive, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Theft
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A black and red Genesis bike valued at $99 was taken from the yard of a 33-year-old Montgomery woman, and in its place a gray and red Roadmaster bike was placed.
Troopers said the alleged incident took place between Sept. 18 and Oct. 2 along Fredna Avenue, Clinton Township, Lycoming County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft from building
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged two teens after they allegedly stole checks from a Middleburg man and attempted to cash them.
The alleged incident took place Sept. 10 at 916 Furnace Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County, where a 15-year-old Richfield boy and Kobe Strawser, 18, of Mount Pleasant Mills, allegedly stole checks from Jason Godek, 38, of Middleburg, forged them and attempted to cash them. One check was cashed in the amount of $850 and a second denied, troopers said.
District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Buffalo Valley Regional Police charged a Mifflinburg area resident with DUI and other charges after checking on a woman at about 11:30 p.m. June 12 in the parking lot of the A-Plus Sunoco at 2114 Old Turnpike Road.
Papers filed indicated that on arrival they found Michelle L. Cunningham slumped over in a vehicle and apparently unresponsive. An officer allegedly saw a green, leafy substance in a plastic bag on Cunningham’s lap which she identified as “spice.” Police were alerted to the situation by another motorist.
Cunningham, who allegedly admitted to using spice and marijuana that day, was taken to Evangelical Community Hospital for chemical blood testing. Test results showed presence of the presumed active ingredient of marijuana and norbuprenorphine at the time of testing.
Cunningham will face misdemeanor charges of DUI controlled substance, DUI Schedule 1 controlled substance metabolite, possession of a counterfeit substance by person not authorized and disorderly conduct hazardous physical offensive condition.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A Harrisburg man was charged with DUI and speeding following a traffic stop July 25 along Westbranch Highway, Kelly Township, Union County.
Samir Aldeen Edwards, 19, of 4228 Heathrow Court, Apt. D, Harrisburg, was charged with DUI (two counts), drivers required to be licensed and maximum speed limits after a traffic stop by state police, court papers noted. Edwards’ vehicle was stopped for allegedly traveling at 71 mph in 55 mph zone. Edwards had no license and signs of impairment were detected, police reported.
Edwards allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana prior to driving. Later tests showed his blood was positive for marijuana.
DUI
EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers charged a Florida man with DUI and related charges following a traffic stop at 11:45 p.m. Sept. 3 along Route 15 south near Beagle Club Road, East Buffalo Township, Union County.
Chester Henry Quick, 21, of 124 W. Creekview Drive, Wewahitchka, Fla., was charged with DUI (two counts), driving on roadways laned for traffic and careless driving following the stop. Troopers said Quick was stopped for erratic driving, at which time signs of impairment were noted. Later tests showed his blood alcohol content was .114 percent.
