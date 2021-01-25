State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
BEAVERTOWN — A 19-year-old Middleburg man was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance after troopers stopped a 2015 Subaru WRX/STI for speeding.
The stop occurred at 2:18 a.m. Jan. 1 along South Orange and West Market streets, Beavertown, Snyder County.
Christiaan Levan was found to be under the influence, troopers noted.
DUI
SELINSGROVE —A 62-year-old Selinsgrove man was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana after troopers stopped a 2003 Ford Ranger for an alleged traffic violation.
Troopers said the stop took place at 12:38 a.m. Jan. 24 along University Avenue and Liberty Alley, Selinsgrove, Snyder County. Charges against the unnamed suspect are pending toxicology tests.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 7 a.m. Jan. 23 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Allen E. Basom, 43, of Lewisburg, was traveling south when it stopped at the red light and turned left into the path of a northbound 2006 Honda Accord driven by Richard S. Heller, 29, of Selinsgrove. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Basom will be cited with vehicle turning left.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old New Berlin girl was transported with suspected injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 9:36 p.m. Jan. 20 along Bannerville Hill Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Autumn S. Zeigler, 18, was traveling north when it went out of control in a left curve, struck a tree, went down an embankment and overturned. Zeigler was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger-Lewistown, with possible injuries.
The teen will be issued a warning for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — Two Selinsgrove men have been charged with harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 5:07 p.m. Jan. 21 along Woodlynn Drive, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers charged an unidentified 22 year old and an unidentified 25 year old after responding to the reports for a domestic incident.
Vandalism
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a vandalized political sign along Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A Donald Trump sign, valued at $30, was reported by a 49-year-old Winfield woman to have been vandalized.
State Police At Montoursville 1-vehicle crash (injury)
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Hughesville woman sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle crash at 4:38 p.m. Jan. 21 along Route 405, west of Meadowbrook Road, Muncy Creek Township.
Troopers said a 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Linda C. Arthur, 70, was traveling north when it went off the east side of the highway in a left curve, and struck a utility pole. Arthur was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, with a suspected minor injury, police noted. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 4:32 p.m. Jan. 22 along Route 220, west of Montague Hill Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
According to police, a 1998 Pontiac TransAm driven by Jessica R. Russell, 24, of Hughesville, was traveling south in a right curve when it went out of control in slippery conditions, crossed the northbound lane and struck an embankment. Russell was belted and was not injured.
Trespass
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending against a 41-year-old Williamsport man for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s shed and taking multiple coolers and car cleaning fluid.
The alleged incident occurred at 4:45 p.m. Jan. 21 along Maybee Hill Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The man had been warned not to be on the premises unless there was an exchange of custody of their daughter, police noted.
Assault
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers are seeking information related to an alleged assault at 5:14 p.m. Jan. 1 at a New Year’s Eve party along Loop Hill Road, Penn Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated an alleged unauthorized use of motor vehicle and recovered the vehicle.
The vehicle was returned to its owner, a 30-year-old Hughesville woman. The alleged incident occurred at 9:57 a.m. Jan. 17 along East Plaza Drive, Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
Retail theft
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 22-year-old Berwick man has been charged after he allegedly broke into a gas station and stole merchandise.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 10:55 a.m. Jan. 22 along Route 220 northbound, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. The suspect was not named and charges are pending. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
WOLF TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating alleged fraudulent activity on a BB&T Bank Visa credit card.
The alleged incident took place at 3:53 p.m. Dec. 7 along Heidi Gray Road, Wolf Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 56-year-old Hughesville woman. Someone allegedly opened a card in the woman’s name.
Criminal mischief
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — A homeowner in the process of renovating an unoccupied house discovered damage due to a bullet.
Troopers identified a suspect through an investigation and prosecution was denied by th ehomeowner. Damage to a window and walls was estimated at $300, police said.
The alleged incident took place betwen noon Dec. 27 and noon Jan. 10 along Reservoir Road, Beaver Township, Snyder County
