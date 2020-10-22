State Police At Selinsgrove Burglary
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — An investigation is ongoing into a burglary which occurred between 8 a.m. Sept. 20 and noon Sept. 30 along Municipal Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said someone entered the home of an unidentified 56-year-old Winfield woman and stole various DVDs valued at $150 and various handheld tools valued at $150.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 10:57 a.m. Oct. 11 along Route 87, north of Back Street, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2019 Subaru Impreza driven by Morgan Bauder, 21, of Williamsport, was attempting to turn right into a church parking lot when it was struck from behind by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brendt Kling, 32, of Williamsport.
Both drivers were belted and not injured. Kling was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
PLUNKETTS CREEK TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Montoursville boy sustained a suspected minor injury in a one-car crash which occurred at 6:01 p.m. Oct. 19 along Route 87, east of Lower Manor Road, Plunketts Creek Township, Lycoming County.
A 2010 Ford Fusion being driven by the boy lost control on a right-hand curve and rolled multiple times. Troopers said the boy, who was belted, sustained a suspected minor injury. A 17-year-old Montoursville girl who was a passenger in the vehicle was also belted and sustained a suspected minor injury.
The boy was cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Terroristic threats
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Scranton man was charged after allegedly threatening four Williamsport residents with violence via Facebook Messenger.
Adam Baggett was charged following the alleged incident at 12:18 p.m. Oct. 18 along Northway Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Victims, police noted, included a 61-year-old woman, 61-year-old man, 34-year-old man and 23-year-old man, all of Williamsport.
Terroristic threats
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A suspect allegedly engaged in a verbal argument with a 44-year-old Muncy woman at Foot Locker, then fled, troopers noted.
The alleged incident took place at 5:28 p.m. Sept. 19 at the store, located along Lycoming Mall Circle, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
The suspect, described as a black male, fled the store while pushing a Burlington Coat Factory shopping cart, accompanied by two juveniles, police reported.
Disorderly conduct
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Charles Fisher, 51, of Montoursville, was charged after he allegedly trespassed at 12:02 p.m. Sept. 23 along Warrensville Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
Fisher allegedly caused a disturbance. Victims included a 40-year-old Montoursville woman and 25-year-old Montoursville woman.
Drug possession
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Two Williamsport men were arrested for drug possession as the result of a traffic stop which was initiated at 2:48 a.m. Oct. 17 at East Third Street and Westminster Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said they stopped a 2008 Lincoln-Continental Navigator. Drugs and paraphernalia were seized, with William Watson, 31, and Steven Snyder, 50, both being taken into custody and charged.
Burglary
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — An investigation into the theft of $700 is ongoing.
Troopers said the incident occurred between 4:30 p.m. Oct. 17 and 2:10 a.m. Oct. 18 at the home of a 24-year-old Williamsport woman, located along Pearson Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Someone forced their way into the woman’s home through a rear door and took $700 worth of currency, troopers said. Damage to a door was estimated at $40.
Theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly took an envelope containing $60 from the purse of a 74-year-old Muncy woman.
Police said the incident took place between 6 p.m. Sept. 13 and 3:23 p.m. Sept. 18 along East Water Street, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a case of theft by deception which occurred at noon Sept. 14 at 1719 Clarion Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Someone used the identifying information of John Colt, 75, of Williamsport, to open a Military Star credit card and make $3,317.10 worth of purchases. Troopers said Military Star, of Cincinnati, Ohio, is the victim in the incident as the company did not hold Colt responsible for the charges.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers determined the reported theft of a television remote and cat stuffed animal to be unfounded.
The incident occurred at 11:34 a.m. Oct. 14 at 330 Leader Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, when an unidentified 89-year-old female reported a television remote valued at $10 and a stuffed animal cat valued at $5 to be stolen.
Troopers said the claim was determined to be unfounded, and no crime was committed.
Escape
WILLIAMSPORT — A woman from Hanover Township has been charged with escape after leaving a transitional living center while claiming that she needed to go to the hospital.
Troopers said Danielle Parsons, 28, was charged as a result of the incident which occurred at 12:15 a.m. Oct. 18 at 309 Maynard St., Williamsport.
The charges were filed as she allegedly did not report to the hospital and did not return to the center.
Lost/missing firearm
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Falcon 111 Silver Slide with black polymer grip valued at $400 was reported lost.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Union County Deed transfers
• Anthony M. Stroup, Karen David, Jody A. Davis, Theresa Brobst, James P. Brobst to Old Town Apartments LLC, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• David F. Koch, Joshua D. Koch to Lucas Koch, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ronald L. Hartzell, Patsy Ann Hartzell to Ronals L. Hartzell, Patsy Ann Hartzell, Hillarie A. Hartzell trustee, Neil P. Hartzell trustee, Lance M. Hartzell, Hartzell irrevocable residential and income trust remainderman, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Edward E. Allen to Adam T. Wenrick, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Heartland Building and Development Company Inc. to Levi M. Beachy, Linda A. Beachy, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Lawrence J. Winans, Xana A. Winans to Scott Bonomo Prop LLC, property in Lewisburg, $616,000.
• Frank R. Yurkoski, Francine J. Shayka executor, Francine Y. Shayka executor, Christopher F. Yurkoski executor to Jeanne T. Novak Egan, Jeffrey M. Olaf, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Ann C. Miller to Glenn C. Miller Jr., Jamie J. Miller, property in Limestone Township, $1.
• Kevin Ho to Itzia Z. Arroyo, Erick Arroyo, property in East Buffalo Township, $400,000.
• William E. Goss to Kenneth Goss, Tracy Goss, property in Hartley Township, $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.