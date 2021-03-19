WILLIAMSPORT — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Benjamin Butler, 33, of Williamsport, pled guilty on March 17, before U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann to wire fraud.
According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, Butler engaged in a kiting scheme in September and October 2015, whereby he used multiple credit accounts to fraudulently pay off $18,850 of credit card charges by using the temporary credit on one card to pay off another account even though he did not have the funds to ultimately cover such a payment.
The charges stem from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General. Assistant United States Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur is prosecuting the case.
