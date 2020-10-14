District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg Preliminary hearings
Defendants who waived or had hearings held are due Oct. 26 for formal arraignment in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Zachary Ryan Morell, 29, of Lewisburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on three misdemeanor counts of DUI.
• Andrew Stephen Barner, 36, of Milroy, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony count of endangering welfare of children, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment.
• William Colton Page, 27, of Cogan Station, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor count of DUI and summary counts of of driving without a license and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
• Jacquelyn Nicole Baker, 33, of Mifflinburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on felony counts of rape forcible compulsion, statutory sexual assault, a related count and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, as well as a misdemeanor count of indecent assault person less than 16 years of age.
• Ashley Lynn Hodowanes, 29, of Middleburg, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (three) and summary counts of careless driving and violate hazard regulation.
• Cody Josiah Dupler, 18, of Bainbridge, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on a felony count of indecent assault person less than 13 years of age.
• Christopher Q. Alexander, 34, of Bethlehem, had misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, purchase of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug parphernalia and summary counts of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked and obstructed window.
State Police At Milton DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old New Columbia man was cited following a traffic stop at 12:19 a.m. Sept. 19 along Col. John Kelly Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Alleged traffic violations led to the stop of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, at which time Caleb Ulmer was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.
2-vehicle crash
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A suspected minor injury was reported following a two-vehicle crash at 4:48 p.m. Oct. 8 along Broad Street at the Route 15 southbound entrance ramp, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2007 Toyota Tacoma driven by Larry L. Keefer, 76, of Mifflinburg, was traveling west in the left turn lane when it turned left and was struck by an eastbound 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Cheryl A. Koons, 64, of Milton. Both drivers were belted and Koons sustained a suspected minor injury, troopers said.
Keefer will be issued a warning for vehicle turning left.
Vehicle vs. pedestrian (injury)
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Milton man walking in the roadway along Route 642 in Limestone Township, Montour County, sustained a suspected minor injury when the mirror of a vehicle struck him, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 11:16 p.m. Oct. 8 along Route 642, east of Devil Dog Lane.
Floyd E. Hulsizer was allegedly walking in the roadway when he was struck. The vehicle, a 2002 Honda Accord driven by Emma K. Persun, 19, of Lock Haven, swerved to mess Hulsizer when its mirror struck him, the vehicle then left the south berm, struck a road sign, reentered the roadway, left the north berm and hit an embankment.
Hulsizer will be cited with pedestrians walking along or on highway, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a 2013 Nissan Altima went off the roadway in a rain storm and came to rest in the median along I-80 in West Buffalo Township, Union County.
The accident occurred at 7:35 at mile marker 199, troopers noted. Silverio Martinez Gonzalez, 30, of Selinsgrove, was traveling east. He was belted and was not injured.
He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following an alleged hit and run at 1:04 a.m. Oct. 8 along Continental Boulevard, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Keith J. Burroughs, 49, of Farmville, N.C., struck guiderails on both sides of Route 54, then fled north on Route 54 and west on Route 642. Burroughs will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Harassment
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers said Austin Reber, 24, of Mifflinburg, shoved Brianna Feaster, 19, of Mifflinburg, twice and grabbed her by the arms, which caused minor bruising.
The alleged incident took place at 4:30 a.m. Oct. 12 along Reber Road in West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Various items worth thousands of dollars were stolen from the parking lot of Exxon, 5 McCracken Road, Valley Township, Montour County, and recovered the following day, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 8:08 a.m. Oct. 1 and the victim was Marcus Cherry, 31, of Buffalo, N.Y.
Stolen items included: Burberry eyeglasses valued at $2,000, Backwoods cigars valued at $5, Apple Air Pods with charger valued at $170, house keys valued at $10, “Cookie” shoulder bag with miscellaneous items valued at $100, hair brush valued at $30, USB flash drive valued at $10, NY drivers license, credit cards and an EBT card.
Runaway located
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Troopers noted a reported runaway was found.
The alleged incident took place at 7 p.m. Oct. 7 in Buffalo Township, Union County, and remains under investigation, troopers said.
State Police At Selinsgrove Indecent assault
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Loren Zimmerman, 42, of Winfield, allegedly assaulted a 19-year-old Selinsgrove man while the victim was unconscious and inebriated.
Troopers said the alleged incident took place between 8 p.m. Aug. 14 and 3 a.m. Aug. 15 along Little Mexico Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
The decedent was a 63-year-old Winfield man.
DUI/drug possession
SHAMOKIN DAM — Following a traffic stop, Brant Long, 18, of Danville, was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and arrested for DUI.
Troopers said the stop of a 2003 Pontiac Vibe took place at 10:41 p.m. Sept. 11 along North Susquehanna Trail and Stetler Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Additionally, troopers said three girls were cited for drug/alcohol offenses: A 15-year-old Sunbury girl, a 14-year-old Northumberland girl and a 15-year-old Northumberland girl. One of the girls was found in possession of a small amount of controlled substances and two others found to have been drinking alcohol, while one was in possession of alcohol, troopers said.
DUI crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A 25-year-old McAlisterville man was charged with DUI following a crash at 11:54 p.m. Oct. 10 along Paxtonville Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Aaron R. Bolig was traveling east in a 2002 Saturn SL at a speed too fast for conditions. The vehicle left the roadway in a slight left curve, re-entered the roadway, went across both travel lanes, left the roadway, struck a landscaping fence, went through a residential yard and struck a residence, police noted.
Bolig was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with DUI, troopers noted.
DUI
SELINSGROVE — Troopers cited a 60-year-old Lewisburg woman following a vehicle stop at 10:32 a.m. Oct. 9 along North Susquehanna Trail in the borough.
Katleen Bailey was allegedly found to be under the influence while operating a 2020 Chevrolet Trax. Charges were filed.
DUI crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Liverpool man was charged after he allegedly crashed a 2013 Ford Focus at 4 a.m. Sept. 27 along Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County.
David Teats was charged, troopers noted.
Hit and run
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A hit and run involving a high-speed vehicle was reported at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 11 along Route 204, east of Salem Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said an vehicle described as an older-model car was traveling west and passing in a no-passing zone when it sideswiped a 2016 Ford F150 XLT driven by Patrick F. Snyder, 33, of Lewisburg, then fled without stopping. The vehicle allegedly fled west on Route 204. The suspect vehicle may be painted with a gray or light black primer.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Natural death
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a death at a residence at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 22 along Mark Drive in Monroe Township, Snyder County, and determined the death was due to natural causes.
Burglary
MIDDLEBURG — Someone broke into a garage between 11 and 11:59 p.m. Oct. 9 at 7 E. Raleigh Ave., Middleburg, Snyder County, troopers reported.
Entry was made by breaking a window, police noted, though nothing was taken. Damage to the window and lock was estimated at $200. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Criminal mischief
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of criminal mischief and discovered multiple juveniles entered a store, damaged merchandise and caused a disturbance.
The alleged incident took place at 6:34 p.m. Oct. 11 at Dollar General, 19655 Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Suspects reportedly identified by police included three 12-year-old Beaver Springs boys and an 11-year-old Beaver Springs boy.
Found wallet
SHAMOKIN DAM — A wallet was found along the Veterans Memorial Bridge around 2 p.m. Oct. 11, troopers noted.
State Police At Stonington Harassment
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Dalmatia boy was cited following an alleged domestic incident at 8:58 p.m. Oct. 9 along Route 147, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
Victims included a 35-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, both of Dalmatia, troopers noted.
