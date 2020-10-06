State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Michael Crowther, 27, of Selinsgrove, was arrested for DUI-controlled substance following a two-vehicle crash at 3:58 p.m. Sept. 12 along North Susquehanna Trail and Roosevelt Avenue, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A 2007 Toyota Rav4 was allegedly involved.
2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:18 p.m. Oct. 2 along Mill Road at the intersection of Airport and App roads, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A 2019 Chevrolet Equinox stopped at the Mill Road intersection, then pulled into the intersection and struck an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, troopers noted.
1-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle swerved off the roadway to avoid a deer and struck a deer.
Troopers said the crash took place at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 29 along Route 522, west of Greenhouse Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Belinda F. Arnold, 52, of Penns Creek, was traveling south when the vehicle swerved off the roadway and struck a tree. She was belted and was not injured. A warning was issued for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Vehicle vs. deer
PENN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 12:13 a.m. Oct. 4 along Old Colony Road, east of Salem Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said Harold J. Malehorn, 48, of Selinsgrove, was traveling east in a 2018 Ford F150 XLT when it struck a deer in the roadway. Malehorn and a passenger were belted and no one was injured.
Criminal mischief
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 2019 Subaru Ascent belonging to a 68-year-old Port Trevorton woman was vandalized, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place between 1:30 and 2:05 p.m. Sept. 27, at Monroe Marketplace, Marketplace Boulevard, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft by deception
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — Someone posed as a US service member and attempted to obtain the personal and financial information of a 31-year-old Richfield woman, troopers reported.
The alleged incident took place at 9:56 a.m. Sept. 25 along Fire Tower Lane, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
Natural death
PENN TOWNSHIP — Troopers were dispatched to Selinsgrove Center for a report of a deceased woman.
The incident took place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17 along Route 522, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 45-year-old Williamsport woman was charged with DUI following a traffic stop.
Troopers said Jennifer McCain was driving a 1992 Chevrolet van when the vehicle was stopped for an alleged violation. She was allegedly found to be under the influence and charged.
DUI crash
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Watkins Glen, N.Y., man was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a crash at 3:48 p.m. Sept. 20 along Middle Road, Limestone Township, Lycoming Conty.
A 2017 Subaru Crosstrek was allegedly involved.
3-vehicle crash (injury)
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A Montgomery woman was injured following a three-vehicle crash at 6:10 a.m. Sept. 23 along Brouse Road at Route 405, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2014 Chrysler TC driven by Patricia A. Baier, 73, of Watsontown, was traveling east when it failed to stop at a stop sign, was struck by a northbound 2007 Suzuki Forenza, which caused the Chrysler to roll onto its left side and hit a stopped 2020 Ford Transit driven by Steven D. Artley, 51, of Muncy. All were belted. Walters was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected minor injury.
Baier will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
UPPER FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two suspected injuries were reported by police following a two-vehicle crash at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 3 along Route 87, north of Keebler Farm Road, Upper Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Logan P. Splain, 18, of Muncy Valley, was driving south in a 2010 Subaru Legacy when it crossed into the northbound lane, rotated clockwise and was struck by a northbound 2019 Toyota Highlander driven by Kristen A. Durrwachter, 48, of Montoursville, troopers reported. It was noted both drivers were belted and both sustained minor injuries.
Splain will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 2:31 a.m. Oct. 4 along Northway Road, north of Harvey Road in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Thomas C. Stutzman, 18, of Williamsport, was traveling south in a 2013 Ford Mustang when the vehicle struck a guide rail, crossed the roadway, struck a traffic sign and overturned, police reported. Stutzman was belted and was not injured. He allegedly fled the scene.
Assault
WATSON TOWNSHIP — A 33-year-old South Williamsport man allegedly assault two women and refused to allow them to leave the residence.
Troopers said the incident took place at 1 a.m. Oct. 3 along Route 44 north, Watson Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said the man assaulted a 24-year-old Williamsport woman and 29-year-old Jersey Shore woman multiple times and would not let them leave the residence. The alleged victims were able to leave while being assaulted, police noted.
