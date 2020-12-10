Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Burglar alarm, 10:43 a.m., Buffalo Road; fraudulent ID, 10:57 a.m., MacClay Avenue; dispute, 12:38 p.m., Market Street, Mifflinburg; complaint, 1:35 p.m., Chesnut Street, Mifflinburg; non-injury accident, 2:31 p.m., Market and Seventh streets; non-injury accident, 2:48 p.m., Market Street; be on the lookout, 2:54 p.m., Westbranch Highway; assist fire/EMS, 3:11 p.m.; complaint, 3:28 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Furnace Road, East Buffalo Township; assist fire/EMS, 4:56 p.m., South Second Street; disturbance, 5:35 p.m., Chestnut Street; complaint, 6:25 p.m., Route 15 and Moore Avenue; domestic, 9:40 p.m., South Water Street; welfare check, 9:53 p.m., Buffalo Road; suspicious circumstance, 11:37 p.m., South 14th Street.
• Saturday: Welfare check, 6:13 a.m., East Tressler Boulevard; information, 11:11 a.m., Fairground Road; ordinance violation, 1:45 p.m., Oxford Drive, East Buffalo Township; assist police agency, 6:50 p.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; be on the lookout, 7:54 p.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; assist police agency, 10:07 p.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg.
• Friday: Phone call request, 10:11 a.m., North 10th Street; complaint, 1:12 p.m., North Third Street; dispute, 2:33 p.m., Market Street; information, 4:34 p.m. Market Street; phone call request, 5:02 p.m., Walbash Road, West Buffalo Township; information, 11:47 p.m., Westbranch Highway, Union Township.
State Police At Selinsgrove Vehicle vs. parked car
SELINSGROVE — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a parked car at 5:30 a.m. Dec. 7 along North Broad Street, Selinsgrove, Snyder County.
Troopers said Adam C. Weiser, 42, of Selinsgrove, was traveling south when Weiser became distracted, causing the vehicle to hit a legally parked 2004 Dodge Dakota. Weiser was belted and was not injured. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
PERRY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a one-vehicle crash at 4:54 a.m. Dec. 7 along Route 35 westbound, east of Route 104, Perry Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven by Kimberly L. Sensenig, 44, of Selinsgrove, was traveling west when it left the roadway to the right, struck a ditch, rotated and hit a fence. Sensenig and a child passenger were belted and no injuries were noted.
Sensenig will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash reported at 3:48 p.m. Dec. 8 along Globe Mills Road at Tame Deer Road, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
A vehicle described as a light blue/white passenger car pulled from Tame Deer Road into the path of a northbound 2017 Mack driven by Luis Secundino Zavala, 49, of Lebanon, troopers noted. The suspect vehicle likely has left-side damage.
Theft from motor vehicle
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Someone entered the unlocked 2006 Chevrolet Impala of Robert Renninger, 75, of Winfield, and took $200, troopers noted.
The alleged theft occurred at 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Lowe’s, 1389 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft by deception
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the theft of $48,903.62 through a scam involving Advanced Concrete Systems Inc., Middleburg.
The money was wired from BB&T Bank to a Wells Fargo Bank, troopers noted. The alleged incident occured at 12:34 p.m. Nov. 24 at 55 Advanced Lane, Center Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Stonington DUI
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Troopers arrested Jeremiah Brice following a traffic stop.
A 2012 Nissan Altima was stopped at 3:12 p.m. Dec. 5, troopers noted, and Brice was observed to be under the influence and in possession of drugs.
DUI/drug possession
COAL TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 2005 Pontiac GTO was stopped and the driver, Chad Lytle, 46, of Kulpmont, was found to be under the influence and in possession of drugs.
The stop took place at 10:50 a.m. Dec. 4 along Big Mountain Road and Soth Shamokin Street, Coal Township, Northumberland County.
Assault
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Troopers were dispatched for a reported trespass and discovered an assault had taken place.
The alleged incident took place at 4:18 p.m. Nov. 28 along Route 147, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
A blue Polaris Razor 1000 Turbo with red rock sliders was found to be trespassing, troopers noted, and when confronted by the property owners the vehicle accelerated and struck an individual. The suspect fled on the Polaris, northbound along Route 147.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-286-5601.
PFA violation
ZERBE TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigated an alleged protection-from-abuse order violation.
The alleged incident took place at 12:59 a.m. Dec. 6 along West Shamokin Street, Zerbe Township, Northumberland County. A 24-year-old Trevorton man arrived at the residence of a 19-year-old Trevorton woman knowing he had a PFA against him and was not supposed to be there, troopers reported.
Possession
COAL TOWNSHIP — Troopers conducted a welfare check and found occupants of a vehicle to be in possession of drugs.
The alleged incident took place at 6:53 p.m. Dec. 3 along South Shamokin Street and Big Mountain Road, Coal Township, Northumberland County, and involved a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Shawn Spotts, 27, and Paige Artman, 23, both of Mount Carmel, were arrested, it was noted.
Criminal mischief
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — The passenger window of a 2014 Dodge Ram belonging to Tyler Wilson, 30, of Sunbury, was shattered, police reported.
The alleged incident took place between 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and 9:45 a.m. Dec. 5 to the rear of the residence, 110 Dewart St., Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Troopers were dispatched for a disabled motorist and found the driver to be under the influence.
The incident took place at 7:09 p.m. Dec. 6 along Industrial Park Road and John Brady Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County. A 43-year-old Hughesville man, who was not named, was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, it was noted. A 2010 Kia Optima was allegedly involved.
2-vehicle crash
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 2:48 p.m. Dec. 8 along East Lime Bluff Road at Chippewa Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Amber L. Adams, 41, of Pennsdale, was stopped in a 2004 Ford Explorer, then pulled from the stop sign and struck a westbound 2015 Subaru Forester driven by Diane M. Warner, 54, of South Williamsport. Both drivers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Adams will be cited with stop signs and yield signs.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Multiple mailboxes and barn windows were damaged between 6 p.m. Dec. 4 and 6 a.m. Dec. 5 along Lick Run Road in Loyalsock and Eldred townships, Lycoming County.
Victims included Alan Metzger, 64; D. Waltz, 81; Sandra Boyles, 60; Richard Waltz, 61; Ashley Twigg, 37; and Timothy Schriner, 63, all of Williamsport. Damages were estimated at $800 to eight barn windows and $30 each for six mailboxes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone punctured the tires of a 1991 Nissan and broke the passenger-side window.
Troopers said the alleged incident took place between 10 p.m. Dec. 5 and 8:45 a.m. Dec. 6 along Woodruff Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The vehicle belongs to a 31-year-old Williamsport man and damages were estimated at $400. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Retail theft
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are seeking information related to an alleged theft from Cole’s Hardware Dec. 8 in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
A white woman and white man, both in their late 40s, entered the store at 4:29 p.m. and stole approximately $186 worth of hand tools, troopers said. The left in an early 2000s Hyundai sedan with a Pa. registration plate. A large dent was noted on the driver’s-side rear quarter panel.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft of vehicle parts
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the alleged theft of brake drums in Wolf Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged incident took place at 7:14 a.m. Dec. 2 at OPP Co., 1445 E. Lime Bluff Road. The drums are valued at $500.
Theft of services
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an allegation of falsified services.
The alleged incident too place between June 2 and Oct. 19 along Sheridan Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. Someone allegedly falsified services, costing an unnamed victim $34,000, troopers noted. An investigation is ongoing.
State Police At Milton Harassment
MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Lancaster girl allegedly assaulted several staff members at North Central Secure Building, Kirkbride Drive, Mahoning Township, Montour County.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 10:03 p.m. Dec. 8
The girl allegedly struck, bit, scratched, spit and coughed on four victims, three of whom are from Danville and one from Shamokin. The girl tested positive for COVID-19, police noted, and was attempting to spread the virus.
The girl has been charged through the Montour County Probation Office, troopers noted.
Northumberland County Marriage licenses
• Vincent Bonaventura, 36, of Northumberland, and Sammi Jo Zeigler, 36, of Northumberland.
