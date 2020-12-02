District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — An 80-year-old Selinsgrove man was charged with DUI and related charges stemming from a traffic stop at 8:55 p.m. Sept. 14 along Old Turnpike Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Carlos Humberto Garcia, of 1325 W. 11th Ave., Selinsgrove, was observed traveling with no headlamps on. When a stop was attempted, Garcia continued before finally coming to a stop, troopers said. Garcia showed signs of impairment and later tests showed his blood alcohol content was .141 percent.
Terroristic threats
MIFFLINBURG — A 33-year-old Mifflinburg man is facing misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and a firearms violation after he allegedly threatened someone.
Mifflinburg police said the incident took place around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 25 at 86 Lynn St., Mifflinburg, Union County. Justin Scott English, of 86 Lynn St., Mifflinburg, was charged stemming from allegations he threatened another man and had a gun in his possession when he was prohibited. Police discovered English had a warrant out of Snyder County as well.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Possession of a small amount of marijuana
MIFFLINBURG — An 18-year-old Mifflinburg woman was cited following an alleged incident at 11 p.m Sept. 8 along North Fourth Street, Mifflinburg, Union County.
Angela Renee Reamer, 18, of 126 Conley Road, Mifflinburg, was charged by Mifflinburg police with misdemeanor counts of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from allegations she was found with marijuana and a smoking device.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Preliminary hearings
Note: Defendants who waived or had hearings held for court are next due for formal arraignment Jan. 25 in Union County Court, Lewisburg.
• Mark Edward Krisher, 42, of Watsontown, waived the right to a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor counts of DUI (two counts) and summary counts of disregard traffic lane and turning movements and required signals.
District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg DUI
LEWISBURG — James A. Barnard, 19, of Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged with four counts of misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance and two summary allegations after a traffic stop.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that at about 1:07 a.m. on Oct. 10, Barnard drove the wrong way on South Sixth Street, Lewisburg.
Field sobriety tests followed the traffic stop during which Barnard allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the evening. He was taken to Evangelcial Community Hospital where a blood draw allegedly found evidence of the active ingredient of marijuana and a blood alcohol content of .111%.
DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Witnesses reported that at 4:25 p.m. July 22 at the Sheetz location in Kelly Township a man in a tan Ford Taurus was thrashing about in the driver’s seat, revving the engine and striking the roof of the vehicle.
Stuart P. Caruso, 60, of Muncy, then allegedly fled north on Route 15 after EMS arrived. Troopers found him at home in Muncy later that day. They also alleged that his erratic behavior continued and that his speech was slurred, raspy and confused. Troopers noted that Caruso was taken in on a warrant and allegedly in possession of drugs and paraphernalia the previous week.
After field sobriety tests, a blood draw at Muncy Hospital allegedly showed evidence of Fentanyl, Norfentanyl and Lorazepam. Caruso was charged with misdemeanor DUI alcohol or controlled substance and summary careless driving.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP —Jacob M. Bowersox, 26, of Mifflinburg, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft and receiving stolen property after a Walmart employee allegedly under-charged him for items on several occasions and he made no effort to correct the person.
Walmart loss prevention personnel alerted state police and provided video which allegedly showed the transactions. Twenty-five items valued at about $190 dollars were allegedly under-rung on four occasions between Aug. 27 and Oct. 17.
Papers indicated the employee, identified as Sarina Hoover, will also be charged.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Shelby K. May, 19, of Hawthorne, Calif., was charged with misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise and receiving stolen property after state police were called by Walmart loss prevention personnel.
Troopers were called at 7 p.m. on Oct. 24 to the store at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township. They alleged that a witness saw May pushing a cart out of the store with nearly $400 worth of men’s and women’s apparel.
May also allegedly admitted in an interview to not having a credit card or other means to pay for the items.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — Misdemeanor retail theft charges were filed against Tyler J. Bean, 22, of Milton after state troopers were presented with evidence by Walmart loss prevention personnel.
On Nov. 8, at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township Bean was allegedly seen on surveillance video leaving the store with a pair of boots without paying for them. Video also allegedly showed him operating a black Chrysler 200.
Because Bean also had a suspended license due to a DUI conviction, he will also be charged with operating a vehicle with a license suspended or revoked for DUI.
State Police at Milton DUI crash
HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash and charged the driver with DUI.
The crash occurred at 9:54 p.m. Nov. 14 along Hassenplug Road and Route 235, Hartley Township, Union County, and involved a 2006 Subaru Impreza. Betty Frey, 63, of Millmont, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and was charged, police noted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 78-year-old Mifflinburg man sustained a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 9:03 a.m. Nov. 26 along Buffalo Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said Carl D. Everitt was traveling east in a 1999 Chevrolet S10 when a 2002 Dodge Caravan driven by Kathryn M. Albert, 66, of New Columbia, attempted to pass the Chevy and struck it as the Chevy attempted a turn into a driveway. Both drivers were belted and Everitt sustained what police noted as a suspected minor injury.
Albert will be issued a warning for turning movements and required signals.
2-vehicle crash
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 6:35 p.m. Nov. 28 along Route 405 at Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
A 2006 Jeep Liberty driven by Kimberly M. Yohn, 53, of Northumberland, was traveling south on Route 405 when it turned left the struck the driver’s side of a northbound 2003 Ford Windstar driven by a 16-year-old Milton girl, troopers reported. Both drivers and six total passengers were belted and uninjured.
Yohn will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 5:20 p.m. Nov. 29 along I-80 westbound, mile marker 224, Valley Township, Montour County.
A Ford Taurus was traveling west when it struck the rear of a 2018 Subaru Impreza driven by Jesse D. Laird, 20, of Newville, then fled the scene, troopers reported.
1-vehicle crash
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 8:38 p.m. Nov. 23 along Hughes Road, west of Susquehanna Trail, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 1993 Ford Explorer driven by an unnamed 16-year-old Riverside boy was traveling east when it crossed the center dividing line, hit a guide rail, which caused the left front tire to come off the vehicle, then the vehicle continued across the roadway and struck the guide rail on the south berm. The boy and a teen passenger, of Danville, were belted and no injuries were noted.
The driver will be cited with drivers required to be licensed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
WEST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A West Milton man sustained a suspected minor injury following a one-vehicle rollover crash at 4:11 p.m. Nov. 30 along Col. John Kelly Road, West Buffalo Township, Union County.
Troopers said John E. Hine, 68, of West Milton, was traveling east when the 2001 Dodge Dakota he was driving left the south side of the roadway and rolled over in a field. Both the Dodge and its trailing unit overturned, police noted. Hine will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed, it was noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 5 p.m. Nov. 27 along I-180 eastbound near the ramp to I-80, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Rebecca L. Hummel, 42, of Mohrsville, was traveling east when it struck a deer in the roadway. She and a passengers were belted and no injuries were noted.
Corruption of minors
LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A Mifflinburg mother was charged after she allegedly provided her teenage daughter with marijuana throughout the year.
Troopers reported the incident Nov. 30 along Route 304, Limestone Township, Union County. Renee Wert, 39, of Mifflinburg, was arrested for providing her 17-year-old daughter with marijuana throughout the year, police reported.
Harassment
EAST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Troopers investigated a referral to ChildLine through Northumberland County Children and Youth Services.
A physical altercation occurred between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. Nov. 19 along Route 642, East Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County, troopers reported. The victim was a 9-year-old Milton girl. Carmen Tucci, 45, of Millville, was arrested and cited with harassment, police noted.
Drug possession
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A Chicago woman was found to be in possession of illegal drugs during a traffic stop, troopers reported.
The stop of a 2019 Mazda 3 occurred at 11:41 a.m. Nov. 22 along I-80 eastbound in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Charges are pending.
