State Police At Stonington 1-vehicle crash (injury)
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old Sunbury man sustained a suspected minor injury after his vehicle struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported.
The accident took place at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 30 along Snydertown Road, east of Black Mill Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
Dillon F. Heiser was traveling east in a 2013 Cadillac ATS when it struck the deer, crossed the center lines, hit an embankment and rolled, troopers noted. Heiser was belted. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
State Police At Montoursville Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Beverly A. Johnson-Prince, Beverly A. Prince and Randy J. Johnson to Mark A. Pfleegor, property in Milton, $1.
• Lydia A. Hoffman estate, Bonnie J. Mensch executrice and Audrey M. Robbins executrice to John D. Robbins, property in Watsontown, $100,000.
• Keslee Jo Witherite and Keslee Jo Derr to Keslee Jo Derr, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Calvin Stoltzfus and Joann Stoltzfus to Keslee Jo Derr, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Jeffrey A. Garcia, Brianne R. Kline and Brianne R. Garcia to Jeffrey A. Garcia and Brianne R. Garcia, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• William Jason Swallow, Stephanie E. Swallow and Stephanie E. Love to Michael A. Byers and Brandy L. Byers, property in Milton, $1.
• Wendy L. Miller to Harold J. Fetzer, Steven Fetzer and Rebecca Fetzer, property in Milton, $80,000.
• Ronald L. Keiser and Priscilla H. Keiser to Kristi M. Brouse and Christopher S. Brouse, property in Watsontown, $105,000.
• Bradley W. Laidacker and Barbara J. Laidacker to Ryan M. Trayes and Megan M. Trayes, property in Turbotville, $250,000.
• Danielle N. Houtz, Danielle N. Forker and Lawrence M. Forker to Danielle N. Forker and Lawrence M. Forker, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Thomas R. Erb and Vayda Erb to Michael J. Lentz Jr., property in Milton, $1.
• Gary L. Pardoe and Sharon S. Pardoe to Cindy L. Kurtz, property in Milton, $242,500.
• Barbara J. Inman to Jaynetta U. Persun, property in Turbotville, $90,000.
• Bank of America NA, BAC Home Loans Servicing LP, Countrywide Home Loans Servicing LP and Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, property in Milton, $1.
• Richard E. Hoffman to Richard E. Hoffman and Melissa L. Hoffman, property in Milton, $1.
• Elwood W. Snyder to Harry W. Carr and Christie A. Carr, property in Milton, $1.
• James L. McCloskey by agent and Susan Stanton agent to Milton Scott Fuoss, property in Turbotville, $117,000.
• Davis and Wagner Inc. to Amy S. Ossont, property in McEwensville, $1.
• Travis B. Erdley and Brooke M.C. Erdley to Amanda L. Smith-Derck and Adam S. Smith-Derck, property in Turbot Township, $186,455.
• Larry C. Mensch, Kim D. Herr and Brian D. Herr to Corey C. Danowsky, property in Turbot Township, $1.
• Daniel Ventilli to Diane M. Shulski, property in Kulpmont, $2,000.
• William M. Rinker estate and Cheryl A. Stabley executrix to Jared B. Polston, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Jared Randall Wehry, Katie Marie Fetter and Katie M. Wehry to Jared R. Wehry and Katie M. Wehry, property in Point Township, $1.
• Anna M. Brennan to Anne Polifka, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Craig S. Beam to Megan L. Welch and Gregory J. Wasilewski, property in Kulpmont, $35,000.
• J. Karent Bendict, Albert Benedict Jr., Andrea L. Pensyl, Connie M. Richie, Barry W. Richie, Lisa A. Bonshock and Keith Bonshock to Joseph R. Swartz and Abbi Marie Grabowski, property in Shamokin, $110,000.
• Nathan H. Henderson to Kelly J. Rowe, property in Sunbury, $60,000.
• Derek P. Musket and Erica L. Musket to Mark T. Stooks and Martha A. Stooks, property in Shamokin Township, $130,000.
• Rose Motkya Schell to Rose M. Schell, Nikole M. Wilt and Colleen F. Brent, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Jacob G. Lyash to D. Shingara LLC, property in Marion Heights, $28,000.
• Daniel L. Ozlanski to Andrew Schickley, property in Mount Carmel Township, $165,000.
• John Obrien and Jean Obrien to John Obrien, Jean Obrien, John P. Obrien and Matthew Obrien, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Judith A. Dave, Judith A. Kline and Susan L. Madden to Joshua C. Gallagher and Brittany A. Gallgaher, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Joan A. Brown to Stephanie N. brass, property in Mount Carmel Township, $39,1000.
• Iselia Martin to Jeanine Angelo, property in Marion Heights, $1.
• George Leonard Mall and Mary Margaret Mall to Joshua Wade Mall and Gretchen Ann Mall, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Jonathan B. Fedako and Sandra A. Fedako to John Pickin, propertiy in Shamokin and Coal Township, $1.
• Jeremy J. Haile and Alexis Haile to Corey Bohner and Kaylynn Rubendall, property in Ralpho Township, $130,000.
• Roger Horne to Scot C. Kimmel, property in Ralpho Township, $220,000.
• Michael Ramos to James E. Wright III and Brooke Wright, property in Mount Carmel, $13,650.
• Mark Maschal and Christine L. Maschal to Timothy M. Leso and Alexis R. Leso, property in Mount Carmel, $3,500.
• Balamin B. Manjang to William Boyle, property in Shamokin, $3,300.
• Victoria H. Davis to Kylar J. Krebs and Delisa J. Krebs, property in Northumberland, $167,500.
• William R. Beerbower Jr. and Erica A. Kline-Beerbower to Harry A. Huff and Faith C. Huff, property in Ralpho Township, $160,000.
• David W. Snover and Collen D. Snover to David W. Snover, property in Rush Township, $1.
• George A. Derk, Marilyn Derk, Linda A. Nairns, Ronald Nairns, Carl C. Derk Jr., Angela Derk, David K. Derk and Beth Derk to Victoria Steckler, property in Shamokin, $23,500.
• Joseph R. Glowaski Sr. and Barbara J. Glowaski to Mark M. Glowaski, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Joseph R. Glowaski Sr. and Barbara J. Glowaski to Steven P. Glowaski, property in Rush Township, $1.
• Todd A. Lepley to Tarheel Properties LLC, property in Shamokin, $18,000.
• Atlantic Realty Corporation to Kristina Anne Slodysko, property in Coal Township, $2,000.
• Erica R. Shultz and Heather J. Shultz to Joyce E. Phillips-Kachurka, property in Shamokin, $2,000.
• Emanuel Girogini Jr. and and Sandra M. Giorgini to Joseph D. Laptosky and Katherine A. Laptosky, property in Mount Carmel Township, $25,000.
• Rose M. Demsko estate, John T. Demsko Jr. administrator and individually, Marann L. Dudeck administrator and individually, Susan Feese, Rose M. Stahl and Michael T. Demsko to Michael T. Demsko, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Rose M. Demsko estate, John T. Demsko Jr. administrator and individually, Marann L. Dudeck administrator and individually, Susan Feese, Rose M. Stahl and Michael T. Demsko to John T. Demsko Jr., property in Coal Township, $1.
• William D. Henry and Jodi L. Henry to Tara Wasilewski, property in Marion Heights, $1.
• Butter Rock Holdings LLC to Adrienne B. Bingaman and Benjamin A. Snyder, property in Sunbury, $1.
Union County Deed transfers
• Lande Q. Bilger estate, Ryan Bilger executor, Chelsea Bilger executor to Ryan Bilger, Chelsea Bilger, two properties in Hartley Township, $1 apiece.
• Lande Q. Bilger estate, Ryan Bilger executor, Chelsea Bilger executor to Ryan Bilger, Chelsea Bilger, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Dale J. Hourland to David W. Brittain, Amber L. Brittain, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Susan M. Reed executor, Edith E. Salvatore estate to Jerry A. Reed, Susan M. Reed, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Indiana J. Bottiger, Jennifer M. Bottiger, Paul E. Bottiger, Dawn Bottiger to Indiana J. Bottiger, Jennifer M. Bottiger, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Michelle M. Jiagobind, Ramnarain Jiagobind to Michelle M. Jiagobind trustee, Michelle M. Jiagobind revocable trust, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Steven W. Bilger, Wendy L. Bilger to Robert P. Derr III, Tracy L. Derr, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Jefrrey S. Kramm, Julie H. Kramm to Corey Deitz, Jessica Lynn Deitz, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Troy Smith, Susan Smith to Alex K. Brown, Sara E. Stauffer, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Conn E. Meckley trustee, Joel A. Meckley trustee, Dennis and Bonnie Meckly irrevocable grantor trust, Dennis Meckley irrevocable grantor trust, Bonnie Meckley irrevocable grantor trust to James McKenna, Marianne McKenna, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Kathryn I. Criswell to Kevin L. Gemberling, property in Buffalo Township, $1.
• Marie R. Weaver to Joan A. Weaver trustee, Marie R. Weaver irrevocable grantor trust, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Karen F. Johnson trustee, Peddy family trustee to Karen F. Johnson, property in Union Township, $1.
• Jessica R. Gipe, Jessica R. Mutschler, Ethan J. Mutschler to Bonnie Jean Mattern, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Timothy J. Hoffman trustee, Sharon E. David trustee, Hoffman irrevocable residential and income trust to Bonnie Jean Mattern, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• James W. Showers, Emily A. Showers to Kenneth E. Day, Linda P. Day, property in White Deer Township, $1.
• Vanessa Lynn Kreis, Zachary David Kreis to Suzanne A. Frankhouser, property in East Buffalo Township, $225,000.
• Mark C. Oberheim trustee, Oberheim residential and income trust, Mark C. Oberheim, Brenda L. Oberheim to Mark C. Oberheim trustee, Brenda L. Oberheim trustee, Mark C. and Brenda L. Oberheim living trust, Mark C. Oberheim living trust, Brenda L. Oberheim living trust, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Mark C. Oberheim, Brenda L. Oberheim to Mark C. Oberheim trustee, Brenda L. Oberheim trustee, Mark C. and Brenda L. Oberheim real estate protector trust, Mark C. Oberheim real estate protector trust, Brenda L. Oberheim real estate protector trust, two properties in Hartley Township, $1 apiece.
• Adam N. Romig to Tyler Arbogast, Olivia K. Fisher, property in Union Township, $1.
