State Police At Milton DUI
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Travis Kulp, 31, of Mifflinburg, has been charged with driving under the influence after troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash he was involved with.
The incident, in which Kulp was driving a 2005 Ford Freestyle, occurred at 10:31 p.m. Aug. 19 along Stump Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 38-year-old Williamsport man was arrested for suspicion of DUI after a traffic stop at 1:51 a.m. Sept. 19 along Laurel and West Fourth streets, Williamsport, Lycoming County.
An open container was found inside the vehicle and the unnamed man alleged showed signs of impairment, according to troopers.
Two-vehicle crash (injury)
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Three people sustained suspected serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 6:38 p.m. Sept. 24 along Buffalo Road, Lewis Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2018 BMW M3 driven by Maxwell Schlossberg, 21, of Weston, Conn., was traveling east on Buffalo Road at an apparent high rate of speed when it spun and hit a westbound 2007 Subaru Forester driven by Christopher MacNeal, 62, of Philadelphia.
Both drivers, as well as a passenger in Schlossberg’s car, John Paul, 20, of Bethesda, Md., sustained suspected serious injuries in the crash, troopers said.
Schlossberg was charged with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
UNION TOWNSHIP — An 86-year-old Middleburg man sustained a suspected serious injury in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 2:06 p.m. Sept. 24 at Route 304 and Stein Lane, Union Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2008 Saturn Aura driven by John Bowman pulled from a stop sign and struck a 2006 Ford F350 driven by Christopher Stevens, 31, of New Berlin.
Bowman sustained a suspected serious injury in the crash, while troopers said Stevens sustained a suspected minor injury.
Hit and run
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — A Franklin man was cited after his vehicle allegedly struck a curb and light post and fled the scene.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 21 along Old Valley School Road, west of Liberty Valley Road, Valley Township, Montour County. A 2016 Volvo driven by Joshua D. Erwin, 38, struck the curb and post. Erwin will be cited with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
Fleeing and eluding
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an incident which unfolded at 9:26 p.m. Sept. 24 along Route 15 northbound, Gregg Township, Union County.
During a traffic stop, an unidentified operator fled at a high rate of speed, turning right onto Route 44 and continuing into Dewart, Northumberland County.
The suspect made a right-hand turn onto Turbot Avenue and a right on Cherry Street before stopping the vehicle and allegedly fleeing on foot.
Troopers said the suspect is known, and not considered to be a threat to the public. An investigation is ongoing.
Terroristic threats
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 58-year-old Milton man has been charged after allegedly displaying a firearm during a disturbance which occurred at 3:36 p.m. Sept. 26 at Wynding Brook Golf Course, Harveys Lane, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said James Shampanore was charged after displaying the firearm, which he was not licensed to carry, while visibly intoxicated.
A 26-year-old Milton woman is listed as a victim.
Burglary
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a burglary in which $15,000 was done to a home located along Kellys Dam Road, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Someone entered the home of a 32-year-old Lewisburg woman, plugged the kitchen sink and caused flooding throughout the kitchen and basement.
The incident occurred between 4:45 p.m. Sept. 23 and 1 p.m. Sept. 24.
Theft by deception
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP — Someone used the personal information of a 53-year-old Milton woman in an unemployment scam.
The incident was reported at 4:02 p.m. Sept. 22 along Shakespeare Avenue, West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Drug possession
SHAMOKIN DAM — A 28-year-old Turbotville man was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia during a traffic stop.
Troopers said Martin Tucker was charged after being stopped while traveling in a 2000 Audi A6. The alleged incident occurred at 10:33 p.m. Sept. 17 along Susquehanna Trail, at Gobblers Knob Way, Shamokin Dam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.