State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A 77-year-old Beavertown man was arrested for DUI following an incident involving a 2017 Kia Soul at 2:35 p.m. Oct. 14 along Sandhill and Sawmill roads, Adams Township, Snyder County.
Marvin Wagner was arrested, troopers noted. No further information was released.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A 28-year-old Liverpool woman sustained what troopers said was a suspected minor injury when her 1997 GMC Jimmy crashed in a curve at 7:51 p.m. Oct. 25 along Weller Hill Road, north of Summit Road, Washington Township.
Nichole Ashley Zechman was traveling north in the rain when the vehicle lost traction in a left curve and slid off the right side of the roadway, over an embankment and overturned. Zechman was belted and sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (into parked vehicle)
BEAVER TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a truck towing a trailer crashed into a tree, then a parked vehicle, state troopers noted.
The crash occurred at 5:12 a.m. Nov. 2 along Pine Swamp Road, north of Hetrick Road, Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Lewis B. Krahel, 53, of Beavertown, was traveling south in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck and trailer it was towing struck a tree resting on a guide rail, then struck a parked 2008 Ford Econoline E250, troopers reported. Krahel was belted and was not injured.
He will be cited with registration and certificate of title required.
Hit and run
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A vehicle that struck a support beam at Sheetz fled the scene, troopers said.
The alleged incident took place at 3:32 p.m. Oct. 29 in the parking lot of Sheetz, 766 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Lenardo D. Kyles, 56, of Hawthorne, Fla., was identified by troopers as the suspected driver and he will be cited with accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property.
Hit and run
FREEBURG — Troopers are investigating a hit-and-run crash at 6:33 p.m. Oct. 27 along West Market, west of North South streets, Freeburg, Snyder County.
Troopers said a Chrysler Pacifica driven by an unknown person was traveling south when it struck the rear of a legally parked 2006 Toyota Camry, then fled the scene.
Prohibited offensive weapons
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Brass knuckles were found at 4:30 a.m. Oct. 5 at Lowe’s, 1389 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County, troopers reported.
Zachary Zechman, 20, of Selinsgrove, was charged.
Harassment
PENN TOWNSHIP — A husband and wife, both age 26 of Selinsgrove, were cited following a domestic incident which allegedly turned physical.
The alleged incident took place at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at 759 University Ave., Penn Township, Snyder County.
Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A mountain bike valued at $50 was removed the porch of a Middleburg resident, troopers noted.
The bike belonged to Linda Buckles, 59, and the alleged incident took place at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 30 at 26 JC Mobile Home Court, Franklin Township, Snyder County. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Stonington Drug possession
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a crash and arrested Jeniffer Ortiz-Torres, 31, of Shamokin, for suspicion of DUI.
The alleged incident took place at 11:01 a.m. Oct. 28 at 1555 Market St., Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
2-vehicle crash
LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a two-vehicle crash at 5:37 a.m. Nov. 2 along Route 147, Lower Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.
Shania L. Kerstetter, 23, of Dornsife, was traveling north when it attempted a left turn onto Route 147 and struck a southbound 2011 Ford Ranger driven by Alan L. Drick, 55, of Northumberland, troopers reported. Both drivers were belted and no one was injured.
Kerstetter will be cited with careless driving and vehicle turning left.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old Muncy man was arrested and charged following an incident that began in Union County.
Troopers said the incident took place at 4:27 p.m. July 22 at Sheetz, 260 International Drive, Kelly Township, Union County.
Stuart Caruso was allegedly seen acting erratically at the store, then was observed in his vehicle kicking the dash, pounding the ceiling and thrashing for about 15 minutes. When emergency responders arrived, Caruso fled north on Route 15, troopers said, before being located at his residence in Lycoming County. He was processed for DUI.
Charges were filed upon receipt of toxicology tests, troopers reported.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Several people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at 7:51 a.m. Nov. 2 along Lycoming Mall Drive at Fairfield Road, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2001 Ford F150 XLT driven by Michael J. Hopple, 63, of Jersey Shore, was turning east from Fairfield Road when it was struck by a westbound 2010 Nissan Rogue driven by Erin M. Ulmer, 36, of Montoursville, then rolled onto its passenger side. Hopple was not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a possible injury, troopers reported. Ulmer and a child passenger in her vehicle were transported as well with possible injuries, police added.
Hopple will be cited with vehicle turning left.
2-vehicle crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at 2:04 p.m. Nov. 2 along Route 220 south, west of Front Street, Woodward Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Thomas D. Spitler, 88, of Montoursville, was traveling north from a parking lot in a 2018 Chevrolet Impala when it pulled in front of a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Harley R. Daugherty, 22, of Williamsport. Spitler was issued a warning for vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
1-vehicle crash
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 5:13 a.m. Sept. 9 along Sulphur Springs Road, south of Main Street, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Shawna L. Horn, 24, of Le Roy, N.Y., was traveling south in a right curve when it crossed the center line and hit a guide rail on the south shoulder, troopers reported. Horn was belted and was not injured.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
1-vehicle crash
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 6:22 a.m. Nov. 2 along Cogan House Road, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Derek J. Emery, 22, of Trout Run, was traveling west in a right curve when the vehicle lost traction, crossed the oncoming lane and hit a guide rail and utility pole, troopers reported. Emery was belted and was not injured. He was driving a 2001 Ford F150.
He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged hit and run which was reported at 3:24 p.m. Nov. 2 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
An unknown vehicle was backing from a parking space when it struck a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan, then fled, troopers noted.
Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A juvenile allegedly assaulted a 10-year-old Williamsport girl. No one was injured and the victim’s mother refused prosecution.
The alleged incident took place at 7:09 p.m. Oct. 10 at 1759 Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Vehicle vs. deer
ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after a vehicle struck a deer at 8:49 p.m. Oct. 31 along Route 15 near Old Montgomery Pike Road, Armstrong Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Kurtis J. Dellomo, 31, of Montgomery, was traveling south in a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox when it struck a deer in the roadway.
Vehicle vs. deer
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a vehicle collision with a deer in the roadway at 10:18 p.m. Oct. 29 along Route 220, Shrewsbury Township, Lycoming County.
A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee struck the deer.
Burglary
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 57-year-old Hughesville man stole a marine battery from a barn.
The alleged incident took place between 8 and 8:30 a.m. Oct. 27 along Brick Church Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Barry Sanders was charged after admitting to the theft, troopers noted.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Derrick E. Zechman and Leslie Zehman to Jason M. Miller and Pamela M. Miller, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Gwendolyn A. Brown estate and Daniel A. Bidelspach executor to HandUP Foundation, property in Milton, $1.
• Laurie E. Tubbs estate and Kristen L. Tubbs executrix to Kristen L. Tubbs, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Joan E. Schwartz to AHP Properties Inc., property in Milton, $1.
• Betty A. Barlow to Frederick W. Brehm, property in Milton, $1.
• Susan M. Silvagni to Lexus M. Silvagni, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Jeffrey E. Moser and Arris Fen Moser to Jeffrey B. Moser and Elizabeth Moser, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• John J. Wailewski and Joan F. Wasilewski to Amy L. Sweeting, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Daneil A. Chapin and Cindy L. Chapin to Britney E. Kister and Tyler L. Hott, property in Milton, $1.
• Glen Gery Corporation to John W. Ficks, property in Delaware Township, $350,000.
Union County Deed transfers
• Louis M. Rubin to Kenneth L. Miller, Carole A. Miller, property in Hartley Township, $1.
• Nancy S. Keener to Matthew D. Honkala, Nicole M. Honkala, Jonathan K. Fry, property in East Buffalo Township, $139,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.