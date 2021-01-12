State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man was charged after troopers responded to a report of a man urinating on the side of the Walmart building.
Demetrio Rodriguez, 59, was later located and found to be under the influence of alcohol while operating a 2007 Ford Fusion, troopers reported. The alleged incident took place at 8:58 a.m. Jan. 1 at Walmart, 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
1-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 9 a.m. Jan. 8 along Fisher Road, south of Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2005 Ford Escape driven by Noah J. Ettinger, 20, of Kreamer, was traveling north when it went off the east side of the roadway and struck a tree. Ettinger was belted. He will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Fleeing and eluding
SHAMOKIN DAM — A 50-year-old Sunbury man was taken into custody without incident after allegedly leading troopers in a foot pursuit Jan. 9 in the area of Snyder Street and Arbogast Avenue, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Robert Jackson, 50, was traveling north at 11:52 p.m. Jan. 9 along North Old Trail, north of Stetler Avenue, Shamokin Dam, when Jackson allegedly turned his 2006 Buick Rendezvous into a parking lot, fled the vehicle and led troopers in a foot pursuit.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 69-year-old Winfield man was allegedly threatened with physical contact while walking at 1:05 p.m. Jan. 8 along County Line Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
A suspect could not be identified.
Found drugs
SPRING TOWNSHIP — Two hyperdermic needles, one which contained a clear liquid, were found at 4:48 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Beaver Springs Auction House, 19426 Route 522, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
State Police At Stonington Harassment
ZERBE TOWNSHIP — An Ashland man and a Shamokin teen were cited after an alleged physical altercation.
Troopers said the incident occurred at 8:04 p.m. Dec. 21 along West Shamokin Street, Zerbe Township, Northumberland County. Troopers arrested a 39-year-old Ashland man and a 17-year-old Shamokin boy.
Theft from motor vehicle
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — A firearm and holster were taken from a truck belonging to a Sunbury man.
Troopers said the theft occurred between 8 a.m. Nov. 24 and noon Nov. 27 along W. Haas Manor Road, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
A Sig Sauer fully loaded P365 valued at $525 and a tan/gray Appendix holster valued at $50 and Sig Sauer P365 15-round magazine valued at $50 were taken from a 28-year-old Sunbury man.
Theft from a motor vehicle
UPPER AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP — Someone broke the passenger-side window of a 2010 Subaru Legacy belonging to a 20-year-old Sunbury woman and took a purse and Juul smoking device.
The alleged incident took place at 12:40 a.m. Dec. 26 along Green Street, Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County. The brown leather Michael Kors purse was valued at $150 and the black Juul device was valued at $14.
PFA violation
JORDAN TOWNSHIP — A Hubley Township man was charged with violating a protection-from-abuse order between 5:49 p.m. Jan. 4 and 6:49 p.m. Jan. 5 along Klingerstown Road, Jordan Township, Northumberland County.
The victim was reportedly a 31-year-old Herndon woman.
Theft
RUSH TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating a possible theft.
The report came at 4:51 p.m. Jan. 5 at 48 Rushtown Road, Rush Township, Northumberland County.
State Police At Montoursville DUI crash
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — An unidentified driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI after a one-vehicle crash at 2:16 a.m. Jan. 7 along Route 973 east, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
A 2019 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling west when it went onto the shoulder, off the roadway and came to rest down an embankment, troopers noted. The driver was taken into custody, police reported.
DUI
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 67-year-old Montomgery man was arrested for DUI.
Troopers said the arrest occurred at 9 p.m. Nov. 29 along Houston Avenue, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
A 2017 Honda was involved, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 12:42 p.m. Jan. 10 along Route 14, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
A 2015 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Marilyn A. Bricker, 74, of Allenwood, was traveling south when it went off the right side of the roadway in a curve and struck a rock embankment, troopers reported. Bricker was belted and was not injured.
She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A parked vehicle was struck by a hit-and-run driver, police reported.
The alleged incident took place at 4:58 p.m. Jan. 10 along Faxon Parkway, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Hit and run
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A hit and run was reported at 8:40 a.m. Dec. 28 in the parking lot of Aaron’s Rent To Own, 447 River Ave., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
An unknown vehicle allegedly struck a legally parked 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier, then fled the scene, police noted.
Vehicle vs. parked vehicle
OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP — A vehicle rubbed against another vehicle while backing from a parking space, troopers said.
The incident occurred at 1:36 p.m. Jan. 6 along Green Avenue, Old Lycoming Township, Lycoming County.
A 2010 Nissan Frontier driven by Dennis J. Weaver, 63, of Cogan Station, was backing into a parking space when it rubbed against a parked 2010 Chevrolet Colorado, troopers noted.
Assault
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A Montoursville man allegedly brandished a firearm during a road rage incident at 3:17 p.m. Jan. 9 along Odell Road and Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Dakota Masley, 21, of Montoursville, was cited following the alleged incident involving a 47-year-old Montoursville man and 78-year-old Montoursville woman.
Assault
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Sara Greenaway, 23, of Williamsport, was charged with simple assault and harassment following an alleged domestic at 3:50 p.m. Jan. 9 along Vista Road, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Victims were listed as a 62-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man.
Harassment
WOLF TOWNSHIP — A Watsontown woman was cited after allegedly pounding on the door of a Hughesville woman’s door and windows and pulling on the door handle in an attempt to get her to exit the residence.
Jazmyn Walburn, 24, was cited. The alleged incident took place at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10 along Willow Street, Wolf Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 24-year-old Hughesville woman.
Harassment
ANTHONY TOWNSHIP — Someone put a dead rabbit in the mailbox of a Cogan Station woman.
The alleged incident occurred between 10 a.m. Jan. 7 and 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at 4232 Route 973, Anthony Township, Lycoming County. The victim, Brooke Menzen, said she has no idea who may have committed the act. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Scattering rubbish
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Two suspects allegedly disposed a garbage bag full of trash in a dumpster belonging to Fine Wine and Good Spirits, Williamsport.
Troopers said the incident took place at 3:21 p.m. Jan. 6 at the store along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Northumberland County Deed transfers
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, Richard Williams and Rose Williams to Myrna Miller Fraley, property in Coal Township, $115.
• Dawn W. Deivert estate, Diane S.M. Scheller executrix and Diane S.M. Troxell Scheller to Jonathan P. Deivert, property in Shamokin Township, $1.
• Abigail Elizabeth Spurr, Abigail Elizabeth Ziegert and Andrew Ziegert to Invest PA 2020 LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $32,000.
• Central PA Petroleum LLC to Ralpho Township, property in Ralpho Township, $75,000.
• Frank Calamari to Cameron Curtis Degrand and Victoria Marie Degrand, property in Shamokin, $58,500.
• Michael T. Streett and Vicki Lynn Streett to Caleb Richard Tipton and Richard D. Tipton, property in Mount Carmel, $15,000.
• Anthony G. Gratti Jr. to Anthony G. Gratti Jr. and Claudine N. Gratti, property in Marion Heights, $1.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, David A. Grosz and Elsie J. Grosz to Jordan Hauer, property in Coal Township, $2,100.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Thomas Leon to Stephanie Burda and Stephen Burda II, property in Mount Carmel, $1,800.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Zoe A. Russell to Victor A. Gay and Patricia N. Gay, property in Shamokin, $605.49.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Russell Kolody to Stone Fortress Residential II LLC, property in Coal Township, $713.45.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Miguel Gonzalez Jr. to Samuel N. Vetovich and Kathy A. Vetovich, property in Shamokin, $13,879.52
• Northumberland County Tax Claim bureau, Louis R. Walters Jr. and Gloria M. Walters to Thomas W. Gulba, property in Coal Township, $3,400.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau and Frances L. Golda to Judith H. Brandt, property in Marion Heights, $2,740.
• Northumberland County Tax Claim Bureau, David A. Grosz and Elsie J. Grosz to Jordan Hauer, property in Coal Township, $1,400.
• Eugene C. Christine and Barbara J. Christine to Glen Miller, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
