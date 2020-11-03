Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg
Activity report
• Sunday: Alcohol violation, 12:23 a.m., St. George and Sixth streets; disorderly conduct, 12:44 a.m., St. Catherine Street; disorderly gathering, 12:58 a.m., South Seventh Street; loud noise ordinance, 1:09 a.m., South Sixth Street; drug law violation, 1:37 a.m., St. George Street; complaint, Market and Seventh streets; intoxicated person, 1:48 a.m., South Seventh at St. Catherine streets; suspicious, 1:52 a.m., Market and Water streets; found property, 9:35 a.m., Beth Ellen Drive; commercial motor vehicle, 10 a.m., North Derr Drive; complaint, 12:06 p.m., North Third Street; lockout, 12:47 p.m., Silvermoon Lane, Kelly Township; disturbance, 9:08 p.m., Linn Street, Mifflinburg; domestic, 9:54 p.m., South Derr Drive.
• Saturday: Traffic warning, 12:06 a.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; fraudulent ID, 12:15 a.m., Market Street; traffic warning, 12:21 a.m., Route 15 and North Seventh Street; complaint, 1:35 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; complaint, 9:04 a.m., Market Street and Derr Drive; assist fire/EMS, 10 a.m., Washington Avenue; non-injury accident, 10:29 a.m., Furnace Road; complaint, 10:59 a.m., West Market Street at North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 11:09 a.m., North Derr Drive at St. Mary Street; property issue, 11:33 a.m., Victoria Lane; burglar alarm, 3:20 p.m., Market Street; welfare check, 7:23 p.m., North Seventh Street; complaint, 8:08 p.m., Jefferson Avenue; traffic warning, 8:09 p.m., St. Mary Street at Westbranch Highway; injury accident, 8:40 p.m., Old Turnpike Road at Salem Church Road; assist other agency, 10:36 p.m., Buffalo Road; suspicious circumstance, 11 p.m., South Fifth Street.
• Friday: Information, 7:43 a.m., St. John Street; reportable accident, 11 a.m., Westbranch Highway at North Fourth Street; civil dispute, 1:21 p.m., North Derr Drive; non-injury accident, 2:28 p.m., Cherry Alley; information, 3:35 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; subpoena service, 4:10 p.m., Sunrise Road; dispute, 7:45 p.m., Chestnut Street, Mifflinburg; assist police agency, 10:17 p.m., Route 45 east of Hartleton.
State Police At Selinsgrove Theft of motor vehicle
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are seeking information related to a stolen motorcycle.
A blue 2002 Harley-Davidson belonging to Dale Walter, 42, of Thompsontown, was reported stolen between 2:11 a.m. Oct. 10, 2018 and 6:18 p.m. Sept. 28, along Walnut and Rasberry streets, Center Township, Snyder County, troopers reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Harassment
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported a 44-year-old Middleburg woman tackled a 15-year-old Penns Creek girl during an argument.
The alleged incident took place at 3 p.m. Oct. 22 along Centerville Street, Center Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Stonington DUI
SHAMOKIN — Following a traffic stop, two Northumberland County residents were arrested.
The stop occurred at 1:51 a.m. Oct. 21 along West Commerce and North Eighth streets, Shamokin, Northumberland County. Charles Troup, 26, of Shamokin, was arrested for DUI and possession and a passenger, Cheyenne Swartz, 20, of Coal Township, was arrested for possession, troopers noted.
Drug possession
SHAMOKIN TOWNSHIP — Two men were charged following a traffic stop at 9:57 p.m. Oct. 30 along Route 61, Shamokin Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said Benjamin Scheller, 42, of Sunbury, and Michael Sheets, 45, of Allenwood, were charged after being found in possession of a controlled substance. Additionally, troopers said the driver of the 2011 GMC Yukon was suspected of driving under the influence, though troopers didn’t identify the driver.
Criminal mischief
HERNDON — Jason Donmoyer, 35, of Shamokin, was charged with indirect criminal contempt and criminal mischief following an alleged incident at 9:05 a.m. Oct. 21 along North Main Street, Herndon, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a protection-from-abuse violation had occurred and an active warrant was issued for Donmoyer. Clothing and shoes valued at $1,100 was reported.
