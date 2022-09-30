Could someone please introduce me to the person who selected the start time for the November 2023 Formula 1 race to be contested along The Strip in Las Vegas? I have one simple question for them. Why?
Formula 1 executives claim they are trying to grow the sport in the United States, hence the reason for contesting three races in country in 2023 — Miami, Austin and the new Las Vegas round.
However, the series appears to be doing everything it can to alienate the average fan and appeal to super-wealthy partygoers.
It was recently announced the Las Vegas race will start at 10 p.m. local time, or 1 a.m. eastern.
I get that the series wants the visuals associated with contesting a night race on The Strip. But there are many other considerations which should’ve been taken into account, such as how many people will actually watch the race on TV.
I’m not even sure die-hard F1 fans will stay up until 1 a.m. just to catch the start of the race — let alone the finish. Even the 10 p.m. start time for West Coast fans seems a bit much to ask.
There is no chance of attracting casual fans to a sport by staging a 1 a.m. eastern start time.
The logic F1 has in starting the race so late? In addition to the coveted visuals of a nighttime race on The Strip, it will start in the 7 to 8 a.m. timeframe across Europe, where the bulk of F1 fans are located.
Maybe Europeans like waking up early to watch F1?
Wouldn’t it have made more sense for the series to schedule the race for noon Las Vegas time, which would give it a 3 p.m. eastern time, and an 8 p.m. prime time viewing slot across Europe?
Granted, the visuals of a night race on The Strip would be gone, but I would’ve thought making the sport more accessible for fans to watch would be a prime consideration.
NASCAR and IndyCar have both reportedly feared F1’s U.S. expansion. But there’s nothing to fear. With outrageous ticket prices in the hundreds-of-dollars range it’s clear F1 is meant to appeal to super-rich party animals, and not the average U.S. race fan like you or I.
Every move F1 has made over the last year or two appears to fly in the face of its desires for U.S. expansion.
Recently, the series declined to issue a license to compete to seven-time IndyCar race winner Colton Herta. He reportedly would’ve been signed to drive for the Alpha Tauri Red Bull Junior team.
In short, Herta didn’t meet F1’s bizarre criteria requirements to score a license. Yet untalented drivers from Europe and other locations outside of the U.S. seem to constantly buy their way into rides.
If F1 really wanted to attract U.S. fans to the series, it would’ve gone out of its way to make sure Herta would’ve been issued a license to compete.
Wouldn’t it be great to see a semi-recognizable U.S. driver on the grid of an international series that will be contesting three races in the states next year?
All hope is not lost of having a U.S. driver in the field. Rumor has it Logan Sargeant is under consideration for a drive with the Williams team.
Unfortunately, Williams is the worst team in the series, and even hard core U.S. racing fans likely have no clue who Sargeant is.
If he actually lands an F1 ride, Sargeant will likely follow in the footsteps of Scott Speed, the last U.S. driver to have a full-time F1 ride.
Speed floundered as a driver with Red Bull’s underfunded junior team. He moved to the U.S., won some ARCA races and a NASCAR truck race at Dover before eventually moving into the Cup series.
Speed was unspectacular with an underfunded Cup team, and eventually moved on to become a champion RallyCross driver.
I always liked Speed, and I could eventually come to Sargeant as well. Unfortunately, his F1 hopes will likely be dashed — whether he lands a race ride or not — and he’ll eventually end up competing in a U.S. racing division.
