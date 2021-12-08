LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg Area School District (LASD) resident spoke to school directors Monday night and made a case for an autism support classroom at Linntown Intermediate School.
Molly Clay told the gathering that 10 parents of children with special needs had expressed their concerns in a letter sent to board members. She cited transitions of special needs children from building to building as problematic because staffing and space vary widely.
“The transition from Kelly Elementary to Linntown Intermediate is even made more challenging due to a well-established autism support classroom at Kelly and the lack of an equivalent at Linntown,” Clay said. “In order to create a more streamlined continuum, we suggest an autism support classroom and an autism support teacher position at Linntown.”
Clay said the district has been flexible in meeting special needs of atypical students in the past, but longer term solutions were needed rather than addressing needs on a case-by-case basis. She concluded the current situation exacerbates the perception that special needs students require more work.
Meantime, directors approved plans for a Poetry Path, proposed for the grounds of Linntown Elementary School. Reading Specialist Michelle Rosenberg had brought the idea to the board at a previous meeting.
The Bucknell University Stadler Center for Poetry and Literary Arts would partner on the path project, whose goal as proposed was to “make poetry a larger part of students’ everyday lives.” The Stadler Center has provided a community service grant and coordinated planning at the start.
Six stations, initially printed with the works of published authors, will be placed near doors to the school on walls or free-standing mounts. The proposal noted student poetry could also be featured at least two stations by next year.
Poetry Path material would be switched out annually.
