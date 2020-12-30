National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 3 1 .750 — Brooklyn 2 2 .500 1 New York 2 2 .500 1 Boston 2 2 .500 1 Toronto 0 3 .000 2½
W L Pct GB Orlando 4 0 1.000 — Atlanta 3 0 1.000 ½ Charlotte 1 2 .333 2½ Miami 1 2 .333 2½ Washington 0 4 .000 4
W L Pct GB Cleveland 3 1 .750 — Indiana 3 1 .750 — Milwaukee 2 2 .500 1 Chicago 1 3 .250 2 Detroit 0 4 .000 3
W L Pct GB San Antonio 2 1 .667 — New Orleans 2 2 .500 ½ Dallas 1 2 .333 1 Memphis 1 2 .333 1 Houston 0 2 .000 1½
W L Pct GB Utah 2 1 .667 — Portland 2 1 .667 — Minnesota 2 2 .500 ½ Oklahoma City 1 2 .333 1 Denver 1 3 .250 1½
W L Pct GB Phoenix 3 1 .750 — L.A. Clippers 3 1 .750 — Sacramento 3 1 .750 — L.A. Lakers 2 2 .500 1 Golden State 2 2 .500 1
New York 95, Cleveland 86 Boston 116, Indiana 111 Chicago 115, Washington 107 Philadelphia 100, Toronto 93 Golden State 116, Detroit 106 Milwaukee 144, Miami 97 Orlando 118, Oklahoma City 107 L.A. Clippers 124, Minnesota 101 Phoenix 111, New Orleans 86 Sacramento 125, Denver 115
Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Indiana, 3 p.m. Chicago at Washington, 5 p.m. Philadelphia at Orlando, 6:30 p.m. Sacramento at Houston, 7 p.m. New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m. Memphis at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Miami at Dallas, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m. Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m. Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Rutgers 81, Purdue 76 West Virginia 73, Northeastern 51 SOUTH Alabama 82, Mississippi 64 Clemson 77, Florida St. 67 LSU 77, Texas A&M 54 Lipscomb 93, Freed-Hardeman 72 McNeese St. 94, CBAP 36 Memphis 58, South Florida 57 Virginia Tech 80, Miami 78 Wofford 78, Mercer 65 MIDWEST Cent. Michigan 87, E. Michigan 60 Iowa 87, Northwestern 72 Kansas St. 60, Omaha 58 SOUTHWEST Abilene Christian 82, Dallas Christian 44 Baylor 93, Cent. Arkansas 56 Lamar 74, SE Louisiana 64 Sam Houston St. 101, Mary Hardin-Baylor 59 Texas Tech 79, Incarnate Word 51 Tulsa 65, Houston 64 FAR WEST Gonzaga 112, Dixie St. 67 Southern Cal 86, Santa Clara 63
Women’s college basketball
EAST Hartford 64, New Hampshire 57 UConn 75, DePaul 52 SOUTH Chattanooga 77, North Alabama 64 Mercer 87, UNC-Wilmington 51 MIDWEST Evansville 72, Bellarmine 62 Kansas 78, New Mexico St. 59 SOUTHWEST Houston Baptist 61, Prairie View 54 Oklahoma 107, Ark.-Pine Bluff 64 Texas 77, Lamar 49 Texas Tech 100, Incarnate Word 47 FAR WEST Long Beach St. 71, UC Riverside 66
College hockey
EAST Bowling Green 2, Robert Morris 1 RIT 4, Colgate 4, OT Clarkson 6, Niagara 3
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hansel Robles on a one-year contract. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded LHP Jose Alvarado to Philadelphia in exchange for LHP Garrett Cleavinger. Traded LHP Garrett Cleavinger to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league INF Dillon Paulson and a player to be named later. Signed C Kevan Smith to a minor league contract. National League LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tommy Kahnle on a two-year contract. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Traded Cs Blake Hunt and Francisco Mejia and RHPs Cole Wilcox and Luis Patino to Tampa Bay in exchange for LHP Blake Snell. Minor League Baseball Frontier League NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed SS Thomas Roulis. FOOTBALL National Football League CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed S Trayvon Henderson to the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed TE Harrison Bryant, Ss Andrew Sendejo and Karl Joseph on the reserve/COVID-19 list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived OT Jordan Mills. DETROIT LIONS — Signed DB Josh Hawkins to the practice squad. Placed CB Alex Myres on the practice squad injured list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LB Jordan Glasgow from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated S Ibraheim Campbell and DT Rob Windsor from the practice squad COVID-19 list. Released LB Chris Covington from the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated LB Nicholas Morrow and DE David Irving from the reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Cooper Kupp on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Darrell Henderson on injured reserve. Signed QB Blake Bortles. Activated OT Bobb Evans from injured reserve. Released DB Dee Virgin from the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed TE Kyle Rudolph on injured reserve. Signed G Kyle Hinton. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL Earl Watford from the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Activated TE Ryan Griffin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT John Leglue and LB Christian Kuntz to the practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LS Colin Holba off the practice squad. Activated TE Charlie Woerner from the reserve/COVID-19 list. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released CB DeMarkus Acy and DT Myles Adams from the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated RB Ronald Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list. TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed P Brett Kern on the reserve/COVID-19 list. SOCCER Major League Soccer FC CINCINNATI — Acquired D Ronald Matarrita from New York FC in exchange for $500,000 in general allocation money. Signed D Ronald Matarrita to a multi-year contract extension. INTER MIAMI CF — Re-signed D/M Brek Shea. National Women’s Soccer League SKY BLUE FC — Acquired two 2021 first-round picks, a conditional first-round pick in 2022 and international slots for 2021 and 2022 from Chicago in exchange for F Mallory Pugh and M Sarah Woldmoe. WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced Y. Michele Kang has joined the ownership group.
