LEWISBURG — Corn Maze Park will be available during at least one more weekend at Ard’s Farm.
Alan Ard said the maze area would be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Ard’s Farm, 4803 Old Turnpike Road (Route 45), Lewisburg. Additional entertainment for the weekend was posted at www.ardsmarket.com.
Ard said the theme of the maze, a jungle cruise, was inspired by a popular summer movie. Ard said jungle creatures including frog and monkeys were strategically place in the maze which features sections for children and adults. Worksheets and games pertaining to the maze would be supplied.
Visitors to Corn Maze Park, expanded for 2021, will find more farm related attractions at Ard’s. They included a corn crib where young or old folks can play, a rustic basketball free-throw pen and looks like endless acreage of pumpkins.
“Farm experience is a little more important to us,” Ard added. “I know a lot of the agri-entertainment things are a little more commercial.. We don’t really want to do that.”
Looking ahead, the Ard family will host a Holiday Arts and Crafts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at The Cellars at BrookPark Farm, 50 BrookPark Circle, Lewisburg. The show, curated by Ard’s Farm, is a showcase for preferred vendors.
