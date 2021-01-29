WASHINGTONVILLE — Beginning later this spring, those without their own personal watercraft may be able to enjoy time on Lake Chillisquaque.
Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) Director Bob Stoudt said the organization’s board of directors on Monday approved sending out a request for proposals for vendors interested in offering unpowered watercraft for rent at the commission’s Montour Preserve.
“They have to be proposing they will rent unpowered watercraft,” Stoudt explained. “They also have the ability, if they wish to do so, to offer, for rent or sale, fishing, boating or picnic supplies.”
Watercraft which the selected vendor will be able to offer for rent at the preserve include sailboats, pedal boats, kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards.
Proposals are due to MARC by Feb. 18. The organization may select a concessionaire or concessionaires at its Feb. 22 board meeting.
“We may try to marry two different proposals together, if both have pieces that will work together,” Stoudt said, adding that the board will most likely to select just one concessionaire.
Before a concessionaire is allowed to set up at the preserve, Stoudt said MARC must receive approval from Montour County.
“We still have to get a zoning variance from the Montour County Zoning Hearing Board to have a commercial operation (at Montour Preserve),” Stoudt said. “This is something that, in speaking with members of the zoning hearing board before, it’s something that would be a reasonable association (with the preserve).”
The selected concessionaire or concessionaires will be granted a one-year contract, with the ability to offer the items for rent between May 1 and Oct. 31.
“It is a one-year agreement, renewable for two more one-year terms, if mutually agreed upon by both MARC and the concessionaire,” Stoudt explained. “After three years, we must go back out and put out another request for proposals.”
In addition to the types of watercraft and other items the concessionaire will be able to offer, Stoudt said other guidelines will be in place.
Most notably, he said the concessionaire cannot install a permanent structure to operate from. He said they will likely operate from a concession trailer.
“It will be located near the Heron Cove boat launch... at a location to be mutually agreed upon by MARC and the concessionaire,” Stoudt said. “We want it to be visible for them, but it cannot be in the way of other people. It cannot be a distraction.”
He said MARC will also negotiate with the selected concessionaire or concessionaires to make sure the sales also benefit the recreation commission.
The business or businesses offering the rentals will either pay a percentage of their gross receipts or a flat fee to MARC, Stoudt said.
“We want the concession operations to help benefit the maintenance and operations of the Montour Preserve,” he said.
Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stoudt said MARC received numerous requests from the public asking for watercraft to be available for rent at the preserve.
Those requests grew as more people started to frequent the preserve in the midst of the pandemic.
“I received probably 200 calls like that, this past summer alone,” Stoudt said. “People just expected when they came to the preserve there would be concessions there.
“I’m confident the demand (for rentals) will exist,” he continued. “With the feedback we got, I am confident a lot of people rediscovered the Montour Preserve and rediscovered being outside in general.”
In addition to the potential for having rentals available at the preserve, Stoudt said those who visit will notice other changes as well.
Three-hundred new signs have been purchased for installation across MARC’s six parks. Those include new trailhead and plant-walk signs being installed at the preserve.
MARC is also moving forward with plans to develop two asphalt pump tracks to be used by biking enthusiasts at Hopewell Park, located off of Route 11 near Danville.
Several years ago, MARC built a small dirt-pump track at the park to be used by mountain biking enthusiasts.
With the success of that track, Stoudt said MARC realized there was an opportunity for expansion.
DirtSculpt, a Pennsylvania company, has completed the design for the asphalt tracks, one to be used by beginners, the other by more advanced riders.
According to Stoudt, the MARC board has approved launching a fundraiser in an effort to raise the $220,000 needed to finance the final design, engineering and construction of the tracks.
“If we raise that extremely quickly, it’s theoretically possible we could move (forward with the project) this year,” Stoudt said.
However, he said it’s a project that will most likely break ground in 2022 or beyond.
Stoudt also noted that the project is dependent upon receiving the necessary approvals from municipal officials and the Montour County Conservation District.
