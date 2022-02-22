LEWISBURG — Student demands highlighted a Monday rally at Bucknell University called to protest practices of the school’s Department of Public Safety and the administration.
Among them, a call for creation of a Public Safety Advisory Committee mostly composed of student leaders.
Jillie Santos, a senior class member, said such a committee would exercise oversight of Public Safety policies. Santos told the gathering a committee would seek access to recorded material, greater transparency of internal disciplinary action and report regularly to the student body.
The demonstration attracted about 300 people, mostly students, to an outdoor area known as the Science Quad.
Jasmine Minhas and Sage Lamade, senior class members, also addressed the gathering organized in part to show solidarity with Colby Snook, a former Public Safety officer. Snook claimed in a “whistleblower” lawsuit other officers encouraged him to remain silent after an incident last year and that an allegedly “hostile work environment” in his remaining time with the university.
Snook’s claims included that Steve Barilar, then-chief of Public Safety, allegedly permitted a student suspected of sexual harassment to erase potential evidence from his phone. The suit linked the student to a prior allegation involving photographs of females in a university shower.
“There is a culture of sort of protecting your own and covering up things that might look bad for the university,” Santos said. “(Minhas) when she spoke rattled off a whole list of past injustices and inaction from both Public Safety and the administration.”
Among them, the Public Safety response to a 2021 incident at a campus LGBTQ-affirming house in which members of a fraternity banned from campus allegedly surrounded the building, urinated on its steps and damaged a flagpole. The university launched an investigation shortly after and barred seniors purportedly involved from attending commencement.
Santos noted an on-campus discussion was planned for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at MacDonald Commons. She claimed that Anthony Morgan, recently hired as chief of Public Safety, initially accepted but later declined to attend.
The university response to the midday demonstration was issued later in the day.
“Bucknell University values and seeks to protect the free and open exchange of ideas on our campus. The safety and well-being of our students is also the University’s top priority and this will continue to be our ongoing focus. The University is aware of what was said at today’s student event.
“As previously planned, new Chief Anthony Morgan will present his plans for Public Safety engagement with the campus community later this semester in a public event where all will be welcome to attend, ask questions and offer feedback.”
Morgan succeeded Barilar, now-retired, as chief of Public Safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.