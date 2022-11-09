DANVILLE — A clothing giveaway will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 18-19 at Strawberry Ridge UCC, 850 Cardinal Road, Danville.
Men's, women's and children's clothing will be available. Most items are new or slightly used, and are ready to wear. A limited number of household items will also be available.
