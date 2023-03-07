College hosts career fair

Sean Stabler, vice president of operations and innovation at Sekisui Kydex, converses with Elijah B. Peltz, an engineering design technology student from Bloomsburg who has already completed an internship with Sekisui.

WILLIAMSPORT — The job market for the Class of 2023 is expected to be a robust one. Employer participation at Pennsylvania College of Technology’s recent Spring Career Fair reflected that positive projection.

More than 230 companies, offering thousands of jobs and internships in an array of fields, met with 1,127 students throughout the daylong event, split between the college’s Bardo Gymnasium and Field House. An additional 280 employers were on the waiting list.

