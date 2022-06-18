Northumberland County
Marriage licenses
• Tesia Batman, 27, of Milton, and Justin Stover, 26, of Milton.
• Alex Skitolsky, 42, of Milton, and Vanessa Massaro, 37, of Milton.
• Nicole Friese, 33, of Milton, and James COrdetsky Jr., 33, of Milton.
• Alice Baldys, 30, of Watsontown, and Howard Walters, 54, of Watsontown.
• Jennifer Wise, 22, of Milton, and Dakota Rupert, 23, of Milton.
Jade Watts, 20, of Milton, and Zachary Cuddeback, 18, of Milton.
• Tosca Metzger, 64, of Milton, and Rodney Willis, 43, of Milton.
• Nicole Strouse, 31, of Milton, and Christopher Hill, 32, of Milton.
• Pamela Blursius, 65, of Elysburg, and Thomas Smith, 69, of Elysburg.
• Richard Rickert, 39, of Coal Township, and Juliann Wasilewski, 32, of Coal Township.
• Matthew Recihner, 27, of Shamokin, and Chelsea Rae Taylor, 28, of Shamokin.
• Michelle Canfield, 47, of Northumberland, and Kevin Duke, 54, of Northumberland.
• Laura Sprenke. 22, of Middleburg, and Cordell Hostetler, 20, of Middleburg.
Deed transfers
• Paul E. Rearick estate and Paul D. Rearick executor to Jeffrey A. Brookes, property in Milton, $111,200.
• Ruby A. Templin to Jillian Elyse Dewald, property in Milton, $1.
• Kenneth W. Lepley to Kenneth W. Lepley II, Brittaney L. Lepley and Alex W. Lepley, properties in Ralpho and West Chillisquaque townships, $1.
• Kathleen A. Rearick estate, Wayne E. Rearick executor and Wendy L. benfer executor to Viktor T. Antonyuk and Natalya Antonyuk, property in Milton, $1.
• Lisa L. Haas, Lisa L. Ernst and Gregory R. Haas to Lisa L. Ernst, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Rita B. Dandrea, Rita B. Swartz and Shawn A. Swartz to Jennifer Tyson, property in Mount Carmel, $65,000.
• Richard A. Thiroway and Sherry A. Thiroway to Julian G. Gonzalez Betancourt, property in Coal Township, $111,000.
• Brigitte R. Shipman to Kirby Snyder, property in Washington Township, $1.
• John L. Shalongo estate, John L. Shalongo II exeuctor and individually and William H. Shalongo to Weston J. Martin, property in Rush Township, $197,400.
• Laura L. Scott to Dow E. Emerson IV and Lorena G. Emerson, property in Riverside, $495,000.
• Madison L. Maxwell, Madison L. Carl and Brenden W. Carl to Robin E. Moulfair and Thomas J. Moulfair, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $139,500.
• N. Kenneth Dries and Mary J. Dries to N. Kenneth Dries and Mary Jo Dires, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Mason K. Hoover by agent and Megan E. Hoover agent and individually to Joshua J. Spotts, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Antoinette Scicchitano and Damien A. Scicchitano to Miranda Rosado, property in Shamokin, $60,000.
• Franklin W. Reigel estate, Franklin W. Reigle Jr. administrator and Tammy Jo Heiser administrator to Franklin W. Reigle Jr., Tammy Jo Heiser and brian Reigle, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Patsy L. Wolfe to Robert L. Wolfe and Norma J. Wolfe, property in Little Mahanoy Township, $1.
• Kelly L. Craven to Cristy J. Latsha, property in Northumberland, $310,000.
• James B. Moore and Alissa M. Moore to Roy Troutman Sr., property in Shamokin, $30,000.
• Earl R. Dobson to Jenna M. Gessner and Benjamin G. Gessner, property in Lower Augusta Township, $1.
• Lori A. Campbell and David A. Campbell to Yuly Munoz and Joseph Padilla, propertyin Shamokin, $74,500.
• Daniel T. Hallman and Nicole M. Hallman to Daniel T. Hallman, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Risk Flipper LLC to Sandra Rodriguez and Carlos Cruz, property in Mount Carmel, $57,000.
• JP Realty Enterprises LLC to Henry Rodriguez, propertyin Mount Carmel, $1.
• Susan R. Boylan estate and Tabitha Perry administratrix to Kairos Home Investments LLC, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Dennis J. Orner to Tiana Snyder, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Dennis J. Orner to Tiana Snyder, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Beverly M. Dilliplane by agent and Jeffrey A. Dilliplane agent to Molina Dessalines and Douglas Laguerre, property in Shamokin, $19,000.
• Dorothy T. Snyder estate and David R. Snyder exeuctor to David R. Snyder Jr. and Gregory Snyder, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Jonathan E. Zeigler and Danielle M. Zeigler to Rachel L. Eigenbrode and Justin M. Sheriff, property in Ralpho Township, $243,000.
• Carol A. Earle estate and Robert Larry Geist administrator to Frederick J. Earl, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Amber Alexander to Owen M. Purcell, property in Shamokin, $120,000.
• Menno B. Glick and Rachel L. Glick to Shawn M. Schreck and Kristina Schreck, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Mark Betts estate and David L. Betts administrator to David L. Betts and Donna J. Betts, property in Rush Township, 41.
• Harry William Rishel Jr. to Jeremy P. Rishel and Erica B. Rishel, property in Point Township, $1.
• Prime Real Estate Rentals LLC to Timmy W. Smith and Susan K. Smith, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Charles H. and Diane Haffling Irrevocable Grantor Trust and C. Gregory Haffling trustee to Ivan L. Riehl, property in Jackson Township, $1.
• George E. Stiely Jr. estate and George E. Stiely Jr. executor to Troy A. Stiely, property iN Zerbe Township, $1.
• Janae C. Dent and Travis J. Honicker to Janae C. Dent, property in Coal Township, $1.
• William Reid, Theodora Seedor and Daniel Seedor to Snyder Union Northumberland Habitat For Humanity, property in Sunbury, $27,800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.