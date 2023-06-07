LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area High School Class of 2023 — which included 152 graduates — celebrated overcoming their fears, embracing the unknown, and appreciating the familiar at Tuesday night’s graduation ceremony, held at Sojka Pavilion on the Bucknell University campus.

“The Class of 2023 at Lewisburg High School is about to come to a close and we’re all about to enter into a new chapter,” said class valedictorian Marissa Paul. “The world we’re about to enter into is a lot larger than anything we’ve ever seen before.”

