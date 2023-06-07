LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area High School Class of 2023 — which included 152 graduates — celebrated overcoming their fears, embracing the unknown, and appreciating the familiar at Tuesday night’s graduation ceremony, held at Sojka Pavilion on the Bucknell University campus.
“The Class of 2023 at Lewisburg High School is about to come to a close and we’re all about to enter into a new chapter,” said class valedictorian Marissa Paul. “The world we’re about to enter into is a lot larger than anything we’ve ever seen before.”
Paul noted that leaving the familiar world of high school and, in some cases, Lewisburg, behind, could be daunting, but she encouraged her classmates to view the future not as an empty space, but one that is full of as-of-yet unlived potential.
“The good and the bad moments made you the person you are today,” continued Paul. “Embrace the new you and the childhood you as you move into the next chapters of your life.”
Sophia Martin, the class salutatorian, grappled with the complex emotions of graduating from high school.
“On the morning of my last day of school here in Lewisburg, I cried in my car on the way to school at 7:37 in the morning. And then again at 8:04. And then again at 10:02. And then again at 11:50. And yet again at 12:26,” said Martin. “I kept wondering why I was so emotional.”
Martin explained that she enjoyed high school, and was also excited about what the future had in store.
“So why was I so upset?” she asked. “And then it hit me: It was the people.”
She said that, above all else, it was the tight-knit community of the Lewisburg school system that shaped most of her memorable experiences as a student. She stressed the importance of paying attention to the people that unexpectedly enter our lives, as those could be the very people that make a difference.
“So that is my advice to you, Class of 2023, appreciate all the people surrounding you and have gratitude for their presence in your lives,” she said. “Behind each one of us, are many people who care. And even if you don’t notice them, know that they are there.”
Class president Madeleine Still shared the importance of taking risks and overcoming fears.
“If you are going to take anything from this speech, I hope that it is to live in the moment. As humans, we often succumb to the what if. What if I fail? What if I make a mistake? What if I ask my crush out and they say no? What if I get laughed at after giving a speech in public?” Still asked. “Well, just remember that fear is a construct of the mind. The only thing that stops you is you.”
Still then surprised the audience by revealing how she recently overcame one of her own fears.
“But who are you to listen to me if I’ve never taken any risks?” she continued. “So this past weekend I decided to take a risk and go skydiving.”
She explained that skydiving allowed her to take control of her own narrative, and said the experience felt like she was flying.
“To everyone tonight, throw away the fear,” she added. “Push down the voice that says you can’t do it, because you can. Big or small, every step you take is a step closer to truly living.”
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.