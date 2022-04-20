TURBOTVILLE — The Harry C. Mathias Sr. Charitable Foundation recently announced its spring grants, in support of the local community.
The foundation is providing $2,000 to the Northern Montour Recreation Association in support of the Exchange Swimming Pool. In addition, the foundation is providing $500 grants to each of the following: Kid’s Cafe; Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library; and the Penitent Souls Foundation.
The foundation was formed in 2020 upon the passing of the former Warrior Run High School teacher and coach, and community philanthropist Harry Mathias Sr. To date, the foundation has donated more than $17,000 to needy organizations and individuals in the Warrior Run area. Board members include Helen Mathias, Matt Burrows, Eileen Povish, Heath Mathias and Harry Mathias Jr.
For more information on the foundation, which is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, visit www.mathiasfoundation.org.
