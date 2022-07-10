MILTON — With light smoke billowing from the Milton American Legion post building Sunday morning, Commander Denise Ulmer stood in front of the building, holding a large photo of Wallace W. Fetzer.
Fetzer was a Milton native who lost his life during World War I. The post, which has been located at 401 N. Front St. for more than 100 years, is named after Fetzer. The Milton Fire Department was called to the post just after 8 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports that a tree was burning in front of the building.
The first firefighters to arrive on scene reported the flames had spared into the building.
When she arrived, Ulmer said it was important to her to make sure the photo of Fetzer was preserved. She asked firefighters to remove it from the building.
“It’s been passed down by so many veterans,” Ulmer said. “That’s who our post was named after… (The photo) was something that was irreplaceable. It’s very old.”
Ulmer said the building sustained smoke damage throughout it. She expects it will be closed for a couple of weeks.
According to Ulmer, a Legion employee was at the building at 5 a.m., and saw no signs of fire.
“They, basically, think (the fire) might have started in the mulch, it caught the cedar bush on fire,” she said.
From there, Ulmer said it’s believed the fire entered the building through a small window, which was an old coal shoot.
“It’s not as bad as what it could have been.” Ulmer said, of the damage to the building.
“If the fire department hadn’t gotten there as quick as they did, it would’ve taken the first floor.
“They stopped it,” she said, of the fire department. “If that hadn’t happened, the way it was burning so fast, and how old (the building) was, it would’ve gone through to the other parts of the Legion.”
Ulmer expressed thanks to the firefighters who responded, and said the Legion hopes to eventually hold an event to show appreciation to them for their efforts.
“I’m more than thankful,” she said. “The first thing I said to myself as I was coming across the bridge (into Milton) was ‘God, please don’t let anyone be hurt and please don’t let it be serious.’”
Ulmer said the Legion’s historic documents and photos were not damaged in the blaze.
“Fortunately, we just had a few pictures that the frames had broke because of the heat,” she said. “The pictures themselves were protected.”
Ulmer noted that the Legion was not insured.
“(Because of) past management, we didn’t know until just recently we had no insurance,” she said. “That’s very embarrassing to me.”
Ulmer said the Legion could take “a little bit of a hit,” financially, because of the fire.
She is looking for volunteers to come to the post Saturday to help with scrubbing and cleanup from the fire.
Ulmer said the Legion will make sure it meets all of the guidelines set forth by regulating entities to reopen. In the interim, she said the building has been secured.
“We took all of our gambling, all of our alcoholic beverages, locked them up in a secure place,” she said. “We took all our monies out, deposited them.”
The fire will not impact the post’s ability to participate in funeral ceremonies for veterans.
Firefighters from Milton, the Warrior Run area, Mifflinburg, and White Deer, Turbot and Point townships were among those called to the scene, along with the Milton Police Department.
North Front Street, in the area of the Legion, was closed as responders worked on scene.
