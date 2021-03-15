MONTGOMERY — Five students from Milton Area High School recently received their FFA Blue Jackets through a scholarship program supported by Eagle Grange No. 1, Montgomery.
For high school students to be invested with their own blue corduroy jacket as they begin their FFA involvement, the experience can be life changing – providing new opportunities, developing,leadership, encouraging commitment, taking social responsibility, and enjoying a sense of belonging.
As one student remarked “Wearing the official FFA jacket holds us to a higher standard.”
The Blue Jacket Scholarship program, now part of a statewide initiative, was begun by Perry County FFA advisor Krista Pontius who spoke about the program at the March meeting of Eagle Grange. Students must submit an essay and meet other requirements before applying for the competitive scholarships.
Selected from Milton to receive the scholarships were: Tristin Kitchens, Keri Boyer, Addison Ayala, Serena Fisher, and Lydia Meckley. Each jacket recipient also received a one-year complimentary Grange membership
Additional persons welcomed into Eagle Grange at this meeting were Milton FFA advisor David Bittner and 10 members of the former Delaware Grange No. 1895 from Dewart, Northumberland County, following the formal consolidation of the two groups. Delaware Grange was organized 100 years ago in 1921; Eagle, organized in 1871, was the first Grange in Pennsylvania and is celebrating 150 years of continuous service this year.
