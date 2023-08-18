LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School board elected in May to contract with a new busing contractor due to its ability to recruit more drivers, according to Dr. John Fairchild, the district’s director of administrative services.
“Our previous carrier, Rohrer Bus, was having difficulty recruiting and keeping drivers, especially in recent years,” Fairchild said. “Adam Transportation had a full roster of drivers, in addition to any Lewisburg drivers from Rohrer who would want to come to the new firm.”
He said there wasn’t much difference in costs between the two contractors.
“Our new contract with Adam Transportation, as well as our previous contracts with Rohrer Bus, were based on the state transportation formula, so the costs would be relatively similar between the firms,” said Fairchild. “Presently, our bus and van transportation costs us approximately $1.2 million per year.”
He added there is not much difference in going from one contractor to the other. Administrators still had to go through the normal summer process of keeping track of students, who is moving in or out, and confirming the bus routes.
“The routes are relatively the same each year,” Fairchild said. “Certain neighborhoods are served by certain buses.”
The board discussed changing busing contractors at the May 11 and 25 meetings.
Fairchild told the board there were proposals from three companies. Only Rohrer and Adam Transportation met the bid requirements.
“We have the people and the staff,” David Schrantz, vice president of Rohrer Busing, told the board, in May. “We have the equipment and facility for repairs. We have a proven safety record. We carry $10 million in insurance. We offered the lowest price proposal, which is $50,000 less than our competitor. We are the responsible choice.”
Phillip Adam, part owner of Adam Transportation, said the company was fully staffed. Adam touted the family run business, with drivers sticking with the company for 20 to 30 years, with a 90% retention rate.
A vote resulted in a 3-3 tie. During the subsequent discussion, Superintendent Cathy Moser said she favored going with Adam due to the high number of parental complaints and concerns coming in to the district about Rohrer.
In the second vote, the board decided on Adam with a 5-1 vote.
In other Lewisburg Area School District school board action, Fairchild confirmed that Dr. Virginia Zimmerman has resigned from her seat on the board, effective Aug. 15.
“She was on the board for six years,” Fairchild said. “She is a professor of English for Bucknell University, and she will be leading the Bucknell fall semester in the U.K. She is departing for London in the near future, so that was the reason for her resignation.”
The board will follow state guidelines to fill the seat, Fairchild said.
He also noted that the board approved a new starting-wage matrix for custodians, maintenance and food service staff.
“This new matrix represents an increase for our existing staff, and allows us to pay more for experience when we hire new employees,” Fairchild said.
