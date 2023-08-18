Lewisburg releases long-range financial picture

Dr. John Fairchild

LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Area School board elected in May to contract with a new busing contractor due to its ability to recruit more drivers, according to Dr. John Fairchild, the district’s director of administrative services.

“Our previous carrier, Rohrer Bus, was having difficulty recruiting and keeping drivers, especially in recent years,” Fairchild said. “Adam Transportation had a full roster of drivers, in addition to any Lewisburg drivers from Rohrer who would want to come to the new firm.”

