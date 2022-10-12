EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — The East Buffalo Township supervisors have received a check totaling $300,000 towards the purchase of a property along Supplee Mill Road.
The check issued by the Degenstein Foundation covers the cost of the property formerly owned by the Lewisburg Christian and Missionary Alliance Church.
East Buffalo Township Manager Jolene Helwig said the church purchased the 78-acre tract with the intent of erecting a multi purpose building for the church along with soccer fields.
However, Helwig said the land was not suited for the church’s proposed use. The church also fell on hard times and couldn’t go ahead with its plans for the property. That’s when residents of the area approached the East Buffalo Township Supervisors about purchasing the property.
In August, the supervisors closed on the property, commonly called Turtle Creek Park, for $954,750.
Supervisors approved a resolution to apply for a $650,000 grant from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to help pay for the property and its development.
Also at the meeting, Supervisor Chair Jim Knight went over the results of a survey handed out to 117 residents near a proposed park in the Spruce Hills section of the township.
The $915,134 proposed park would cover nine acres adjacent to the Spruce Hills subdivision.
Knight said there were 66 responses to the survey, with 36 in support of the project, 23 disapproving and seven respondents were on the fence about the proposal. Knight said most of the “no votes” came from those residents bordering the property.
More discussions on the proposed Spruce Hills park will be conducted at the supervisor’s November meeting.
