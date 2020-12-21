MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers from Selinsgrove are investigating an armed robbery that occurred noon Monday inside the CVS at the Monroe Marketplace in Snyder County.
State police say an unknown white male wearing a red T-shirt and sunglasses walked into the store and attempted to rob a pharmacist.
He fled the area in an unknown direction in a gold Honda CVR made between 2002 and 2006. A suspected accomplice is described as a white male wearing a red button-up shirt.
State police did not say what type of weapon was displayed or if anything was taken from the store.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 570-374-8145.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.