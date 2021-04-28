WASHINGTONVILLE — Watercraft could be available for rent as early as this weekend at the Montour Area Recreation Commission’s (MARC) Montour Preserve.
MARC Director Bob Stoudt said the final zoning approvals have been granted and Riverside Adventure Company/Earthscapes will be signing a contract this week to begin offering non-motorized watercraft for rent, to be used on Lake Chillisquaque.
“If everything goes as planned, this Saturday, May 1, the lake will reopen for boating and we will be able to offer concessions,” Stoudt said.
On the weekends, he said the concessionaire will have a manned booth with watercraft available for rent.
“Through the week, it will be an unmanned rental,” Stoudt said, adding that details of the rental procedure will soon be announced.
He noted that those renting watercraft during unmanned hours will be able to do so through a website, using their phone. Additional details on the exact procedure to be followed will be announced later this week.
Stoudt anticipates usage of the Montour Preserve to reach an all-time high this year, with this weekend being one of the facility’s busiest.
“This year has already shaped up even busier than 2020 was for us,” he said. “The usage at all of our parks and trails is still increasing from what we had in 2020. A number of people have called and said ‘when does the lake reopen to boating?’ People are itching to get out there.”
MARC is also moving forward with plans to open a kayak access point along Chillisquaque Creek in Washingtonville.
Recently, he said MARC was granted $1,000 from the Danville Area High School’s Youth in Philanthropy program to be used toward the project.
“The intention is to create a launch site in the Borough of Washingtonville, and two take-out spots downstream,” Stoudt said.
MARC is in discussion with landowners in the area about establishing the launch point, and take-out sites on their properties.
“It will be hand-carry access,” Stoudt said, of the locations. “You will carry your vessel down (to the creek)... It’s not going to be paved.”
He noted that each of the locations will likely have two to three parking spots available.
“What we hope to do this summer is get those launch areas open,” Stoudt said. “We don’t want these places to feel overly developed.”
Eventually, he said MARC hopes to establish various launch points along Chillisquaque Creek, all the way through its access point with the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Northumberland County.
